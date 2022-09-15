Read full article on original website
Boston Globe
‘Severely decomposed’ bodies found in former Woonsocket mayor’s home
WOONSOCKET — Police are investigating after two bodies were found “severely decomposed” inside a home that allegedly belongs to former Woonsocket mayor Susan Menard. Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates on Monday night told WPRI-TV that the two victims as an “elderly male and female.” Oates did not say if Menard was one of the victims.
Boston Globe
Winthrop woman charged with civil rights violation, destruction of property after alleged racist incident
Angela Foley, 53, is accused of vandalizing a neighbor’s vehicle, smashing a neighbor’s window, and shouting slurs. A Winthrop woman was arrested Saturday night and is facing civil rights and malicious destruction of property charges after an incident that allegedly involved vandalism and racist slurs, officials said. Angela...
Boston Globe
Six thefts of catalytic converters reported over three days in Cambridge
“Hybrid cars are mainly targeted for their converters because they corrode less and the precious metal coating can be preserved.”. Six catalytic converters were reported stolen in Cambridge over a three-day span last week, according to police. The thefts occurred early in the morning between Wednesday and Friday, Cambridge spokesperson Jeremy Warnick said on Sunday. The suspects used a jack to lift the vehicles in order to access the catalytic converters, he said.
Boston Globe
Estella arrives at Downtown Crossing
The modern American restaurant brings chicken and waffles, tiramisu, and more. New American restaurant Estella opened at Downtown Crossing this week, taking over the former 49 Social space on Temple Street. Owner Helder Brandao said that he was inspired to launch the restaurant, which opened on Sept. 17, after spending years in Washington D.C., with a feeling that the Boston dining scene was missing something. In addition, cooking had always been a part of his family’s life.
