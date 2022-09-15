‘RHOA’: What Is Shereé Whitfield’s Net Worth?

Those who have been fans of the Real Housewives of Atlanta from the jump know that Shereé Whitfield is an RHOA original. She was part of the season one lineup that included NeNe Leakes, Lisa Wu, DeShawn Snow, and Kim Zolciak. From the start, Whitfield stood out as a high-class, no-nonsense, fashionable socialite who wouldn’t take guff from anyone (especially Leakes).

Shereé Whitfield | Charles Sykes/Getty Images

Since then, her various seasons of RHOA insights and antics, not to mention her much-discussed departures from and returns to the show, have afforded her the status of a Real Housewives franchise icon. There’s no doubt that Whitfield is one of the greatest to ever play the housewife game, and that’s reflected in her success both on and off the show.

Whitfield’s personal and professional success has earned her a net worth of $800,000

Fans were excited to learn that in season 14, Whitfield got to show off her completed $3.2 million mansion affectionately dubbed “Chateau Shereé,” especially since it had been a source of ridicule as she worked to complete it in the last two seasons on which she had appeared as a central cast member.

While the mansion is worth millions, Whitfield’s net worth isn’t quite into 7-digit territory yet; according to Celebrity Net Worth , her net worth was estimated at $800,000 as of 2022.

Of course, that’s plenty for Whitfield to afford her lavish lifestyle, especially since she is a busy entrepreneur who relies on numerous sources of income. For one, Whitfield has her fashion line, She by Shereé, which in season 14 saw her making a comeback, and she also authored a fictional novel called Wives, Fiancees, and Side-Chicks of Hotlanta, which was published in 2017 .

Whitfield has had an on and off relationship with ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

As we mentioned, Whitfield was part of the first season of RHOA . She remained part of the cast for the first four seasons, during which she was known for putting people in their place with legendary one-liners like the beloved “who gonna check me, boo?” she once delivered to a party planner.

After season 4, she departed the show and didn’t return until season 8, when she appeared as a “friend” of the housewives. After that, Bravo and fans alike were eager to have more Shereé, so she rejoined the cast for the ninth and tenth seasons of RHOA . After departing one more time and returning as a guest in season 13, Whitfield returned triumphantly for season 14, proving the staying power of a true housewife OG.

Like her time on RHOA, Whitfield’s personal life has had its ups and downs

One of the things that have made Whitfield so fascinating for RHOA fans is her compelling personal life. Whether she’s on top of the world or going through hard times, Whitfield’s approach is always to be confident and headstrong; after all, who else could have the guts to put on what Dwight famously called a “fashion show with no fashions” after a problem with a supplier?

As far as Whitfield’s love life is concerned, fans have seen her go through a rollercoaster of emotions. The show has documented both her journey divorcing former Atlanta Falcons player Bob Whitfield and her time exploring a tumultuous relationship with Tyrone Gilliams , who was in prison for part of their relationship due to charges related to a Ponzi scheme. Additionally, Whitfield has recently been romantically linked to Martell Holt .

Throughout every season of RHOA on which she has appeared, one of Shereé’s main focuses has been modeling for her children how to be both a parent and a go-getter. Her children include Kairo and Kaleigh Whitfield (the two children she shares with Bob Whitfield), as well as a daughter from a previous relationship whose name is Tierra Fuller.

