Crosby helps high school hockey player with homecoming proposal
Penguins captain joins teen in effort to woo date for event. Pittsburgh Penguins players went out into the neighborhood to deliver season tickets to fans on Monday. During Sidney Crosby's first stop, he helped a local high school hockey player ask his date to homecoming. The two took a photo holding a sign that said, "2 captains with 1 question, will you go to HOCO with Will?" for the boy to send to his hopeful date.
Ottawa Senators announce 59-player 2022-23 training camp roster
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today the 59-player roster for the club's 2022-23 training camp which is being held entirely at Canadian Tire Centre for the third consecutive campaign. The Senators training camp roster includes six goaltenders, 20 defencemen and 33 forwards. Players, who will report for medicals and...
Chara receives love from hockey community after announcing retirement
Veteran defenseman hangs up his skates after 24 seasons. "Big Zee" is getting a big sendoff. Zdeno Chara is feeling the social media love after announcing his retirement from the NHL after 24 seasons on Thursday. The veteran defenseman's former teams, the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators and...
Excitement abounds as Blue Jackets begin camp, but there's work to do
Spurred on by Gaudreau signing, other moves, Columbus hopes to end a two-year drought without playoff hockey. The Blue Jackets brain trust made no bones about it -- they're excited for the upcoming season. And why wouldn't president of hockey operations John Davidson, general manager Jarmo Kekalainen and head coach...
Fantasy hockey top 10 draft bargains
NHL.com identifies the top 10 fantasy hockey bargains based on Yahoo Fantasy average draft position (ADP) for the 2022-23 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. : Top 250. Projections: F | D | G. NOTE: These picks are...
Subban, Chara, Yandle rapid retirements cause stir in NHL
Accomplished defensemen issue announcements on same morning. The landscape of NHL blue lines changed dramatically in about 8½ hours Tuesday morning with the announcement of the retirements of defensemen Keith Yandle, then Zdeno Chara, then P.K. Subban. Combined, they played 3,623 NHL games, the equivalent of nearly 45 seasons,...
Devils season preview: Hischier, Hughes lead core aiming to turn up heat
Add Palat to bolster offense, Vanecek to shore up goaltending. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the New Jersey Devils.
For Holtz, Patience is Key | FEATURE
Holtz scored two goals, the game-tying and overtime game-winner, Friday night against Montreal. Holtz showed professionalism while embracing his personal development at the AHL level last season. Holtz worked over the summer on conditioning and strength, hoping it helps him land in the NHL this year. Alexander Holtz would not...
Kuemper ready to embrace next chapter as No. 1 goalie for Capitals
"You try to get everything organized for the day because you want it to go perfect," the goalie said at the NHL North American Player Media Tour last week. "Then, you give the Cup back at midnight sharp and that's kind of the last page of that chapter and you're on to the next one."
Fleury pranks Crosby, tapes equipment during NHL Media Tour
Wild goalie, Penguins forward continue back-and-forth mischievous battle. Sidney Crosby may have been a few minutes late to Media Day. Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury pranked Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby at the 2022 NHL North American Player Media Tour at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson, Nevada, on Saturday. Fleury arrived at the locker room first to tape all of Crosby's equipment together.
Krejci: 'Pretty Cool' to Be Back in Boston for First Skate
BOSTON - David Krejci didn't have any trouble finding his way around Warrior Ice Arena, but with so many new faces around since he last roamed the hallways in the spring of 2021, the veteran centerman still had plenty to get used to when he arrived in Brighton on Monday morning.
Couturier to miss start of Flyers training camp with upper-body injury
Sean Couturier will miss the start of training camp for the Philadelphia Flyers because of an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old center didn't play after Dec. 18 last season and had back surgery Feb. 11. Couturier said on Sept. 12 that he was "feeling good" and expected to be a participant when Philadelphia begins training camp Thursday.
Subban left lasting impact on teammates during time with Canadiens
Retired defenseman played seven of 13 NHL seasons in Montreal, was 'electric, charismatic'. P.K. Subban was holding court after practice with a large crowd of reporters, his equipment strewn about on the bench behind him. It was maybe 10 years ago at the Montreal Canadiens training facility and Subban was basking in his element.
Mailbag: Canucks, Islanders under radar; Flyers' plan without Couturier
Here is the Sept. 21 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. What two teams (one in each conference) do you believe are flying under the radar and could potentially be a playoff team? -- @punmasterrifkin. The Vancouver...
State Your Case: Golden Knights or Kraken will win Stanley Cup first?
NHL.com writers debate which of League's two newest teams has right approach to contending. The Vegas Golden Knights reached the Stanley Cup Final in their first NHL season in 2017-18. They lost to the Washington Capitals in five games but set the tone early that they want to win the Stanley Cup as soon as they can.
Predators season preview: Saros to carry load again
Goalie handling full season of work, Tolvanen potential key to playoff run. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Nashville Predators.
Rangers season preview: High expectations abound
New York looking to build on Eastern Conference Final appearance. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, inside scoop on roster questions, and projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the New York Rangers.
Wild season preview: Gustavsson added to help manage Fleury's workload
Repeat production from center position, healthy Rossi key to offense. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Minnesota Wild.
Iskhakov Returns to North America Ahead of First Isles Training Camp
Ruslan Iskhakov has spent the past two seasons playing professionally in Finland and Germany. Ruslan Iskhakov has returned to North America. The 2018 second-round pick (43rd overall), spent the past two seasons overseas, but is back stateside after inking a two-year, entry-level contract in the spring. The small, but shifty...
Red Wings top Maple Leafs, 4-1, in 2022 NHL Prospect Tournament finale
On Monday, the Red Wings beat the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-1, in their NHL Prospect Tournament finale at Centre ICE Arena, finishing the five-day competition with a 2-1 record. Toronto opened the scoring at 4:56 of the first period, but the Red Wings tied the game, 1-1, roughly four minutes later when free-agent invitee Mitchell Martin sprung out of the penalty box and scored on a breakaway.
