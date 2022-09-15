Read full article on original website
Related
Best’s Market Segment Report: South and Southeast Asian Reinsurers Improve Underwriting Performance, but Challenges Remain
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best notes that reinsurance companies in South and Southeast Asia (S/SEA) posted an improved combined ratio in 2021, although underwriting performance remains pressured with a continued reliance on investments to achieve bottom-line profitability. The new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Meeting Cost of Capital Elusive for South and...
PCF Insurance buys firms in California and Florida
Lehi -based insurance brokerage PCF Insurance Service, has acquired two more insurance companies. The firm purchased. John E. Peakes Insurance Agency Inc. , a family-owned, full-service personal lines agency based in. Ventura, California. ; and. Apple Insurance. and. Financial Services of Ft. . Lauderdale, Florida. Apple Insurance. is an individual...
AM Best to Sponsor and Present U.S. Life/Annuity Market Insight at ACLI Conference
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestwill lead a session on focused on the impacts of rising interest rates on U.S. , senior director, and Jacqalene Lentz, director, both of AM Best, will deliver the presentation, titled, “Interest Rates are Finally Rising, What is AM Best’s View and Impact to AM Best’s Rating Process and.
Best’s Market Segment Report: Latin America Reinsurers See Limited Claims Activity Amid Inflationary Pressures
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- A low number of large severity catastrophe events in. in the past three years has benefited reinsurers operating in the region; however, according to a new AM Best report, pricing and claims costs are still pressured as a result of the global inflationary environment. The Best’s Market Segment...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ahoy! Joins TrustedChoice.com to Bring Specialized Recreational Boating Coverage to Customers
The new partnership will see Ahoy!'s boater-centric policies and technology offered via the TrustedChoice.com platform. /PRNewswire/ -- Ahoy!®, the digital insurance MGA for recreational boating, today announced that it is joining TrustedChoice.com, the nation's largest digital marketing platform for independent agents and brokers. TrustedChoice.com connects consumers and businesses to...
Cruise Travel Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Seven Corners, Mapfre Asistencia, Royal Caribbean Group
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Cruise Travel Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
John Hancock becomes the first life insurance carrier to offer access to GRAIL's multi-cancer early detection test to customers
Highlights power of strategic industry partnerships to promote preventive health and empower well-being. -based Manulife (NYSE: MFC), announced it is offering access to GRAIL's Galleri® multi-cancer early detection test to a pilot group of existing customers through the John Hancock Vitality Program, in collaboration with reinsurer Munich Re Life US. As the first life insurance carrier to make this breakthrough screening technology available,
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Ardellis Insurance Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) of. Ardellis Insurance Ltd. (Ardellis) (. Bermuda. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Enact Mortgage Insurance Completes XOL Reinsurance Transaction as Part of its Diversified Credit Risk Transfer Program
RALEIGH, N.C. , Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, today announced that its flagship legal entity,. Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation. , has secured approximately. $201 million. of additional excess of loss (“XOL”) reinsurance coverage. This credit...
Group Travel Insurance Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2027 : Munich RE, Generali, Allianz, Tokio Marine
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- A Latest intelligence report published by. with title "Group Travel Insurance Market Outlook to 2027.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Group Travel Insurance Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Group Travel Insurance Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Global Life and Health Reinsurance Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031
Life And Health Reinsurance Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026. The Business Research Company’s Life And Health Reinsurance Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026. LONDON. ,. GREATER LONDON, UK. ,. September 19, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to...
Patent Issued for Dynamic driving metric output generation using computer vision methods (USPTO 11430228): Allstate Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Aragon, Juan Carlos (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11430228, is. Allstate Insurance Company. (. Northbrook, Illinois. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Critical Illness Insurance Market Is Set to Fly High in Years to Come
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2022 -- The Latest Released Critical Illness Insurance. market study has evaluated the future growth potential of. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in.
InsureComFree partners The Pacific Insurance Berhad to debut personal cyber insurance product with full-service support
The Pacific Insurance Berhad has worked jointly with InsureComFree to develop a unique. that addresses online risks including students. Technology has brought new opportunities, but it comes with certain risk factors" -- Mohd Faizol. KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA. ,. September 20, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh on the heels of its. ,
Findings from Yonsei University Yields New Data on Insurance (Determinants of Legislation On Social Health Insurance In Transition Countries): Insurance
-- Investigators discuss new findings in Insurance. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “This study aims to address the question: Why did transition countries enact laws related to social health insurance (SHI) at different times, even though they experienced dissolution of the. Soviet...
PolicyMe Raises $18M to Scale Its Product Suite and B2B2C Distribution
- Insurance industry leaders RGAX, Securian Financial and Siriuspoint join existing investors. in life insurance coverage sold to date, the Canadian insurtech company will accelerate its release of new insurance product offerings, with its critical illness product slated for release in early Q4. - The funding will also be used...
Safeco Insurance Launches Personal Cyber Coverage for Home Insurance Customers
Industry's Most Comprehensive Personal Cyber Product Combines Loss Coverage and Proactive Monitoring. , a Liberty Mutual company, has launched a new personal cyber coverage endorsement for Safeco Home policyholders. Safeco's Cyber Protection, available in 24 states, includes a suite of innovative coverages and services designed to protect homeowners from today's most pressing cyber threats such as identity theft, online fraud, cyberextortion, cyberattacks, data breaches and cyberbullying. The most comprehensive personal cyber product on the insurance market, the endorsement provides coverage for losses and expenses while providing services needed to restore and recover from the crime.
NON-PROFIT SHOES THAT FIT PARTNERS WITH GEICO ONCE AGAIN TO PROVIDE OVER 8,000 PAIRS OF NEW SHOES TO KIDS NATIONWIDE
EINPresswire.com/ -- Non-profit Shoes That Fit is proud to announce a second-year national partnership with GEICO that will provide over 8,000 pairs of brand-new athletic shoes to students in need. The initiative will span 16 states plus. Washington DC. , whereby a total of 8,000 students will receive brand new...
Patent Issued for Energy conversion monitoring devices, systems, and methods (USPTO 11426093): Reveal Biosensors Inc.
-- Reveal Biosensors Inc. ( San Jose, California , United States ) has been issued patent number 11426093, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote:. “Field. “Disclosed are sensor devices, systems, and methods for monitoring oxygen-related...
Unemployment Insurance Market Next Big Thing : Protective Life, Allied, Paisabazaar
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Unemployment Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0