Former Virginia state employee gets 6-plus years for swindling $1.2 million in COVID relief funds

California man gets nearly 5 years in prison for unemployment benefits fraud
San Diego Union-Tribune (CA) A Vista man who fraudulently secured more than $300,000 in unemployment benefits was sentenced Monday to four years and nine months in federal prison, the. U.S. Attorney's Office. said. Darris Cotton. , 30, pleaded guilty in March to a fraud-related charge. According to prosecutors, Cotton submitted...
Virginians will soon receive tax rebates: ‘Any little bit helps’
The rebate was allocated in former Governor Ralph Northam’s outgoing budget and was passed by the 2022 General Assembly.
Virginia man had 30,000 Fentanyl pills shipped to him from California
A Virginia man pleaded guilty to federal drug charges and was sentenced to three and a half years in prison last week after he ordered 30,000 Fentanyl pills from California and distributed them throughout Southwest Virginia.
West Virginia sending out $4.2M in checks to recipients
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced the first group of unclaimed property checks issued through the new West Virginia Cash Now program have been mailed to more than 8,000 individuals, with checks totaling more than $4.2 million on their way to mailboxes. “This is the first round of checks we’re issuing through this new, […]
Blue Cross of Montana awarded state contract, $28M in savings touted
Independent Record (Helena, MT) Sep. 19—Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana was awarded the contract to be the third-party administrator for medical benefits and claims administration for the state of Montana Benefit Plan,. Montana Department of Administration. officials said. The contract, effective. Jan. 1. , will result in...
Police looking for N.C. man last seen at Virginia state park
According to a Facebook post from the county, 51-year-old Jim Faggione of North Carolina was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Twin Lake State Park. His vehicle was found in a parking lot at the park and he is believed to still be in the park.
SURE and SageSure Launch Reliable Commercial Protection in Louisiana
SURE, the member-owned insurance company for reliable coastal property protection, today announced its expansion into commercial insurance in. business owners can now bundle general liability and commercial property coverage with SURE's business owners policy (BOP), which is underwritten, distributed, and serviced by SageSure. SURE's announcement follows the launch of its...
McDermott's John F. Finston Appointed Executive Deputy Superintendent of the Insurance Division at the New York State Department of Financial Services
NEW YORK , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm. has been appointed Executive Deputy Superintendent at the. , Superintendent of DFS. John's first day in this role will be. October 3, 2022. . "We are delighted for John and congratulate him on this tremendous accomplishment as he moves...
Rose Sanders Law Firm, PLLC explains how long Does A Car Accident Claim Take To Settle
Call the Texas Car Accident Lawyers at Rose Sanders Law. Filing a car accident claim can be a long stressful process. However, The Texas Car Accident Lawyers at Rose Sanders Law Can Help explain the process. MCALLEN, TX. ,. UNITED STATES. ,. September 20, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's world,...
Delegate Sally Hudson on Virginia tax rebates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In the next few weeks, taxpayers in Virginia could soon be seeing some extra cash in the form of a tax rebate. “A tax rebate is an opportunity for the state to send a check back to you for some of the taxes that you paid, that we didn’t spend on state investments,” Delegate Sally Hudson (D) said.
Virginia State Police warns of scam using old Norton business name
NORTON — The Virginia State Police is warning those shopping online for heavy construction or farm equipment to beware of purchasing from any company using a Norton address or the name “Guyan” in its web or email address. For the past several weeks, according to VSP spokesperson...
VSP: Online scammers clone former equipment business and scam thousands of dollars from consumers
State Police investigators are cautioning consumers online about a heavy equipment sales scam based in Southwest Virginia that has resulted in thousands of dollars in bogus sales to customers in several states. The FBI is also involved in the investigation of scammers who cloned the name of Guyan Heavy Equipment,...
Gov. Youngkin unveils administration’s plan to replace Virginia’s transgender student policies
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration unveiled its draft model policies to replace the state's current policies for transgender and nonbinary students in public schools.
The CEO of CT’s health insurance marketplace saw few people of color were brokers. So he did something about it. [Hartford Courant]
When James Michel became the CEO of Access Health CT, one of the areas he wanted to focus on was how he and the organization could address health disparities within communities of color. One of his ideas to address these disparities in the state is the new. Access Health CT...
Workers' Rights Amendment: What's in it and how Democrats and Republicans are sizing it up
Herald News, The (Joliet, IL) As gubernatorial rival Darren Bailey campaigned downstate Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker. with a plug for workers' rights that are on the ballot. "We need to make union organizing a constitutional right and stop Republican efforts to eliminate collective bargaining," Pritzker said at a. Laborers' International...
UPDATE: Red Onion prisoner and DC sniper Malvo denied parole in Virginia
Red Onion Prison inmate and convicted DC sniper Lee Boyd Malvo has been denied parole by a Virginia appeals court. Judges said Malvo is still a risk to the community and will remain in Wise County to serve out life sentences for his role in the October 2002 slayings of 17 people.
After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break
Mercedes Benson, a single mom who makes a little under $50,000 a year running a coffee shop in Richmond, doesn’t usually expect things to go her way during tax season. On her state income taxes, Benson said she usually owes money or gets a tiny refund that doesn’t go very far. But as she tries […] The post After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Franklin County school threat traced to northern Virginia
FERANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the origin of a threat aimed at Benjamin Franklin Middle School Thursday. The written threat, posted on Snapchat, came from a juvenile in northern Virginia, where law enforcement is investigating, according to Franklin County. Investigators say they have verified there was no true threat to the school.
Virginia schools could soon change the way they treat transgender students
The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has released a new draft policy for the treatment of transgender students in the Commonwealth's public schools.
Utah's reliance on private insurance leaves big gaps
Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Simran Parwani/AxiosUtah has the nation's highest rate of private health insurance coverage — but the lowest rate (by far) of public insurance, according to new census data.Why it matters: That leaves Utah with an above-average rate of uninsured people.By the numbers: 78% of Utahns are covered by private insurance — above the national rate of 67%.
