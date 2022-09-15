Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | OpinionWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
This Maryland Hotel Delivered Crab Cakes to a Local HospitalMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Chesapeake Beach, MD
Lamar Jackson Rises in Odds to Win NFL MVPFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Bay Net
Blue Crabs Fall 6-1 In Regular Season Finale
LANCASTER, Pa. – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fell 6-1 in the season finale against the Lancaster Barnstormers on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Crabs suffered their first sweep, as the Blue Crabs lost the final three games of the season to the Lancaster Barnstormers. Alsis Herrera (L, 1-5) allowed...
Bay Net
Jury Duty Leads To $50,000 Bonus Match 5 Win
LOTHIAN, Md. – Sometimes it pays to switch up your Lottery routine. For Marc Holly of Lanham, a decision to buy a quick-pick ticket in the Sept. 14 Bonus Match 5 drawing gave him a $50,000 payday. The 59-year-old explained that he always plays the same numbers at the...
Bay Net
Frances “Delores” Burch
Frances Delores Burch (Gibson), 73, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed away on September 11, 2022 in Callaway, Maryland. Delores was born on September 19, 1948 to John D. Gibson and Mary Dora (Morris) Gibson in Leonardtown, Maryland. She graduated with the first graduating class of Chopticon High School in 1966. After...
Bay Net
Daniel Joseph Coleman
Daniel Joseph Coleman, 78 of California, MD passed away on September 12, 2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD with his loving family at his side. He was born on September 12, 1944 in Jersey City, NJ to the late John Francis Coleman and Rose Carey, immigrants from Ireland and Scotland respectively.
Bay Net
Alexander Kokolios
Alexander Kokolios, 53 of California, MD, passed away on September 12, 2022 at his home with his loving family surrounding him. He was born on December 16, 1968 in Wuppertal, West Germany, to the late Dimitrios Kokolios and Elsbeth Schafer Kokolios. In addition to his beloved wife, Gayle, Alex is...
Bay Net
James William Grusholt, Jr.
We mournfully announce the passing of James William Grusholt, Jr., 64, of Mechanicsville, MD. James passed away on September 3, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. James, born to James and Mary Grusholt, took his first breath on April 11, 1958. He later graduated from Bladensburg High School in 1977. While...
Bay Net
Researchers Using Crab Shells To Make Safer And Longer Lasting Batteries
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Have you ever wanted an alternative to standard lithium batteries? An alternative that is more environmentally friendly, cheaper, and lasts longer?. As it turns out, the answer could be found in the waters of the Chesapeake Bay. Earlier this month, a group of scientific researchers from...
Bay Net
Ann Genevieve Hunt
Ann Genevieve Hunt, 84 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on September 8, 2022 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center, Leonardtown. Genevieve was born on February 16, 1938 in Leonardtown, MD to the late John Freeman Mattingly and Agnes Elizabeth (Bowles) Mattingly. Genevieve is a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County....
Bay Net
CSM’s Adult Education Team Earns Leadership Award
LA PLATA, Md. – Adult learners from around the region entering the Adult and Community Education program at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) have long been able to count on Intake Assessment Specialists Monica Grove and Frazer Nelson to help them get their educational journey underway. Grove and Nelson are the first point of contact for adult learners returning to school to pursue their high school diploma or English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) classes, and the two were recently recognized for their exemplary efforts.
Bay Net
MDOT MVA Recognized For Customer Convenience, Public Affairs And Innovation
GLEN BURNIE, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) has received three Service Awards and three Public Affairs and Consumer Education (PACE) Awards from the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) for the agency’s work in Customer Convenience and Education, Innovative Use of Technology and Community Service.
Bay Net
Man Arrested For Shooting In Edgewater
EDGEWATER, Md. – On September 19, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m. officers responded for a report of a shooting that just occurred in the 300 block of Wilmer Place in Edgewater. Upon arrival, officers immediately encountered and detained two subjects in front of the residence. Officers entered the residence...
Bay Net
Call For Suspicious Person Leads To Recovery Of Stolen Firearm
WALDORF, Md. – On September 13 at 3:27 a.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf to check on the welfare of a man lying in the hallway of an apartment building. When officers arrived, they observed the man on the ground and a round...
Bay Net
Great Mills School Placed On Lockdown
GREAT MILLS, Md. – At 1:35 p.m. the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following notice:. “Great Mills High School has been placed on lockdown as a precaution due to a large disturbance/fight. The situation is contained and there are multiple Sheriff’s Office personnel on scene. Parents and guardians are asked not to respond to the school at this time.”
Bay Net
Lexington Park Man Arrested With Stolen Handgun, Marijuana
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — On September 20, 2022, DFC. Wimberly conducted a vehicle stop in the 21900 block of Spring Valley Drive in Lexington Park. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Rondell James Thompson, age 23 of Lexington Park. During the vehicle stop, Thompson proceeded to drive...
Bay Net
Calvert Commissioners Commemorate The 235th Anniversary Of The U.S. Constitution
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — On Tuesday, September 13th, the Calvert County Commissioners gave a proclamation recognizing Constitution Week 2022, a week that officially marks the 235th anniversary of the drafting of the United States Constitution by the Constitutional Convention. For those who are unaware, Constitution Week is a celebration...
Bay Net
Anne Arundel Man Arrested In Motel 6 Parking Lot With Handgun, Marijuana
ODENTON, Md. — On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., an officer observed an occupied vehicle, a silver 2015 Honda Accord, parked at the Motel 6 located at 1630 Annapolis Road in Odenton. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from inside the...
Bay Net
Stolen Motorcycles In Mechanicsville Under Investigation
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of two stolen motorcycles. On September 16, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m. suspects stole two motorcycles from a shed in the 38000 block of Harding Way in Mechanicsville. The stolen motorcycles, a...
Bay Net
Two Transported After Serious Collision In Chesapeake Beach
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – On September 20, at approximately 10:52 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the serious motor vehicle collision in the area of the Naval Research Lab and Bayside Road. Once crews arrived, they found the accident to be at Beach Drive and Bayside...
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Hit And Run In P.G. County
OXON HILL, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the driver and locating the SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning in Oxon Hill. Investigators are working to identify the deceased pedestrian, an adult female, so her family...
Bay Net
Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspect At Wawa Store In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On July 31, 2022, at 2:22 a.m. the pictured suspect utilized a stolen credit card to make purchases at the Wawa located in the 22500 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to...
