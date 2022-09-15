ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

Blue Crabs Fall 6-1 In Regular Season Finale

LANCASTER, Pa. – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fell 6-1 in the season finale against the Lancaster Barnstormers on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Crabs suffered their first sweep, as the Blue Crabs lost the final three games of the season to the Lancaster Barnstormers. Alsis Herrera (L, 1-5) allowed...
LANCASTER, PA
Bay Net

Jury Duty Leads To $50,000 Bonus Match 5 Win

LOTHIAN, Md. – Sometimes it pays to switch up your Lottery routine. For Marc Holly of Lanham, a decision to buy a quick-pick ticket in the Sept. 14 Bonus Match 5 drawing gave him a $50,000 payday. The 59-year-old explained that he always plays the same numbers at the...
LANHAM, MD
Bay Net

Frances “Delores” Burch

Frances Delores Burch (Gibson), 73, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed away on September 11, 2022 in Callaway, Maryland. Delores was born on September 19, 1948 to John D. Gibson and Mary Dora (Morris) Gibson in Leonardtown, Maryland. She graduated with the first graduating class of Chopticon High School in 1966. After...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Daniel Joseph Coleman

Daniel Joseph Coleman, 78 of California, MD passed away on September 12, 2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD with his loving family at his side. He was born on September 12, 1944 in Jersey City, NJ to the late John Francis Coleman and Rose Carey, immigrants from Ireland and Scotland respectively.
CALIFORNIA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College Park, MD
Sports
City
Waldorf, MD
City
College Park, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Bay Net

Alexander Kokolios

Alexander Kokolios, 53 of California, MD, passed away on September 12, 2022 at his home with his loving family surrounding him. He was born on December 16, 1968 in Wuppertal, West Germany, to the late Dimitrios Kokolios and Elsbeth Schafer Kokolios. In addition to his beloved wife, Gayle, Alex is...
CALIFORNIA, MD
Bay Net

James William Grusholt, Jr.

We mournfully announce the passing of James William Grusholt, Jr., 64, of Mechanicsville, MD. James passed away on September 3, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. James, born to James and Mary Grusholt, took his first breath on April 11, 1958. He later graduated from Bladensburg High School in 1977. While...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Ann Genevieve Hunt

Ann Genevieve Hunt, 84 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on September 8, 2022 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center, Leonardtown. Genevieve was born on February 16, 1938 in Leonardtown, MD to the late John Freeman Mattingly and Agnes Elizabeth (Bowles) Mattingly. Genevieve is a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County....
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Deluca
Person
Zach Collier
Bay Net

CSM’s Adult Education Team Earns Leadership Award

LA PLATA, Md. – Adult learners from around the region entering the Adult and Community Education program at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) have long been able to count on Intake Assessment Specialists Monica Grove and Frazer Nelson to help them get their educational journey underway. Grove and Nelson are the first point of contact for adult learners returning to school to pursue their high school diploma or English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) classes, and the two were recently recognized for their exemplary efforts.
LA PLATA, MD
Bay Net

MDOT MVA Recognized For Customer Convenience, Public Affairs And Innovation

GLEN BURNIE, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) has received three Service Awards and three Public Affairs and Consumer Education (PACE) Awards from the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) for the agency’s work in Customer Convenience and Education, Innovative Use of Technology and Community Service.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Man Arrested For Shooting In Edgewater

EDGEWATER, Md. – On September 19, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m. officers responded for a report of a shooting that just occurred in the 300 block of Wilmer Place in Edgewater. Upon arrival, officers immediately encountered and detained two subjects in front of the residence. Officers entered the residence...
EDGEWATER, MD
Bay Net

Call For Suspicious Person Leads To Recovery Of Stolen Firearm

WALDORF, Md. – On September 13 at 3:27 a.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf to check on the welfare of a man lying in the hallway of an apartment building. When officers arrived, they observed the man on the ground and a round...
WALDORF, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island Ducks#The Blue Crabs#Rbi
Bay Net

Great Mills School Placed On Lockdown

GREAT MILLS, Md. – At 1:35 p.m. the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following notice:. “Great Mills High School has been placed on lockdown as a precaution due to a large disturbance/fight. The situation is contained and there are multiple Sheriff’s Office personnel on scene. Parents and guardians are asked not to respond to the school at this time.”
GREAT MILLS, MD
Bay Net

Lexington Park Man Arrested With Stolen Handgun, Marijuana

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — On September 20, 2022, DFC. Wimberly conducted a vehicle stop in the 21900 block of Spring Valley Drive in Lexington Park. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Rondell James Thompson, age 23 of Lexington Park. During the vehicle stop, Thompson proceeded to drive...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Anne Arundel Man Arrested In Motel 6 Parking Lot With Handgun, Marijuana

ODENTON, Md. — On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., an officer observed an occupied vehicle, a silver 2015 Honda Accord, parked at the Motel 6 located at 1630 Annapolis Road in Odenton. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from inside the...
ODENTON, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bay Net

Stolen Motorcycles In Mechanicsville Under Investigation

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of two stolen motorcycles. On September 16, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m. suspects stole two motorcycles from a shed in the 38000 block of Harding Way in Mechanicsville. The stolen motorcycles, a...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Two Transported After Serious Collision In Chesapeake Beach

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. –  On September 20, at approximately 10:52 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the serious motor vehicle collision in the area of the Naval Research Lab and Bayside Road. Once crews arrived, they found the accident to be at Beach Drive and Bayside...
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Hit And Run In P.G. County

OXON HILL, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the driver and locating the SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Sunday morning in Oxon Hill. Investigators are working to identify the deceased pedestrian, an adult female, so her family...
OXON HILL, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy