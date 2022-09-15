ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

InsuranceNewsNet

Avanta Ventures Announces $225M Fund II

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the venture capital arm of. early-stage Fund II, bringing its assets under management to over. Avanta Ventures’ primary investment sectors are insurtech, mobility, and risk-adjacent sectors such as fintech, cybersecurity, smart home, and applied artificial intelligence. Prioritizing innovative business models that attract emerging customer segments,. Avanta...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

POM Insurance and vipHomeLink Announce Technology Partnership

New insurer leverages prevention platform to help protect policyholders. /PRNewswire/ -- vipHomeLink, the leading digital home management solution, and. , an innovative, new home insurance carrier launching a tech-enabled insurance product to homeowners and renters, today announced a strategic partnership. Through this partnership, vipHomeLink will provide its customized digital home management solution to all POM insurance policyholders as part of their homeowners protection plan called "POM HomeAssist, powered by vipHomeLink".
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Paymints.io Integrates with First American Title's PRISM® Platform for Secure Transaction Funding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paymints.io, a secure, digital, white-label SaaS platform that allows parties to collect earnest money as well as transfer and disburse funds for real estate transactions, has integrated with. First American Title Insurance Company's. PRISM® digital platform for title agents. The PRISM platform,...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

XDimensional Technologies Partners with Confianza

Confianza's data will support risk intelligence for XDimensional Technologies' customers. /PRNewswire/ -- XDimensional Technologies (XDTI) today announced a partnership with Confianza, a leading data provider for the insurance industry. The upcoming integration of Confianza data within XDTI's Nexsure Insurance Platform will enable better risk intelligence for decision-making and drive core processing efficiencies. XDTI customers will be able to leverage a robust set of data attributes across a plethora of Commercial and Personal data packages.
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

InsureComFree partners The Pacific Insurance Berhad to debut personal cyber insurance product with full-service support

The Pacific Insurance Berhad has worked jointly with InsureComFree to develop a unique. that addresses online risks including students. Technology has brought new opportunities, but it comes with certain risk factors" -- Mohd Faizol. KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA. ,. September 20, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh on the heels of its. ,
EDUCATION
InsuranceNewsNet

Group Travel Insurance Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2027 : Munich RE, Generali, Allianz, Tokio Marine

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- A Latest intelligence report published by. with title "Group Travel Insurance Market Outlook to 2027.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Group Travel Insurance Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Group Travel Insurance Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Ardellis Insurance Ltd.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) of. Ardellis Insurance Ltd. (Ardellis) (. Bermuda. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Dynamic driving metric output generation using computer vision methods (USPTO 11430228): Allstate Insurance Company

-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Aragon, Juan Carlos (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11430228, is. Allstate Insurance Company. (. Northbrook, Illinois. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information...
TECHNOLOGY
InsuranceNewsNet

Enact Mortgage Insurance Completes XOL Reinsurance Transaction as Part of its Diversified Credit Risk Transfer Program

RALEIGH, N.C. , Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, today announced that its flagship legal entity,. Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation. , has secured approximately. $201 million. of additional excess of loss (“XOL”) reinsurance coverage. This credit...
REAL ESTATE
InsuranceNewsNet

McDermott's John F. Finston Appointed Executive Deputy Superintendent of the Insurance Division at the New York State Department of Financial Services

NEW YORK , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm. has been appointed Executive Deputy Superintendent at the. , Superintendent of DFS. John's first day in this role will be. October 3, 2022. . "We are delighted for John and congratulate him on this tremendous accomplishment as he moves...
POLITICS
InsuranceNewsNet

The Floow Announces Next-Generation Connected Insurance Technology that Brings Together Smartphone and Connected Vehicle Data

HERZLIYA, Israel and SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom , Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, today announced that The Floow, an. Otonomo. company, has unveiled FloowFusion, a breakthrough new technology that enables insurance providers to easily leverage connected vehicle data with...
CELL PHONES
InsuranceNewsNet

Best’s Market Segment Report: South and Southeast Asian Reinsurers Improve Underwriting Performance, but Challenges Remain

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best notes that reinsurance companies in South and Southeast Asia (S/SEA) posted an improved combined ratio in 2021, although underwriting performance remains pressured with a continued reliance on investments to achieve bottom-line profitability. The new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Meeting Cost of Capital Elusive for South and...
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Elementum hires new Chief Technology Officer

CHICAGO HAMILTON, Bermuda , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elementum , a leading alternative investment manager specializing in collateralized natural catastrophe event reinsurance investments, today announced that. Douglas Duncan. has joined their senior team in the firm's. Chicago. headquarters as Chief Technology Officer. In his role, Doug is responsible for...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Shares of Humana Inc. (HUM) Rise Above Previous 52-Week High

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) traded at a new 52-week high today of $514.98 . Approximately 763,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 706,000 shares. Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the. U.S. with a focus on administering Medicare...
STOCKS
InsuranceNewsNet

