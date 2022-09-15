Read full article on original website
WaterStreet Announces NextGen P&C Policy Administration Platform
The new Policy Administration Software will offer increased flexibility and expand an already-strong range of services from the P&C insurance experts. Our enhanced platform has everything an insurer needs in an easy to navigate, One Stop Shop that we’re excited to say jumps our industry forward." -- Gregg Barrett.
Avanta Ventures Announces $225M Fund II
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the venture capital arm of. early-stage Fund II, bringing its assets under management to over. Avanta Ventures’ primary investment sectors are insurtech, mobility, and risk-adjacent sectors such as fintech, cybersecurity, smart home, and applied artificial intelligence. Prioritizing innovative business models that attract emerging customer segments,. Avanta...
POM Insurance and vipHomeLink Announce Technology Partnership
New insurer leverages prevention platform to help protect policyholders. /PRNewswire/ -- vipHomeLink, the leading digital home management solution, and. , an innovative, new home insurance carrier launching a tech-enabled insurance product to homeowners and renters, today announced a strategic partnership. Through this partnership, vipHomeLink will provide its customized digital home management solution to all POM insurance policyholders as part of their homeowners protection plan called "POM HomeAssist, powered by vipHomeLink".
Paymints.io Integrates with First American Title's PRISM® Platform for Secure Transaction Funding
CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paymints.io, a secure, digital, white-label SaaS platform that allows parties to collect earnest money as well as transfer and disburse funds for real estate transactions, has integrated with. First American Title Insurance Company's. PRISM® digital platform for title agents. The PRISM platform,...
XDimensional Technologies Partners with Confianza
Confianza's data will support risk intelligence for XDimensional Technologies' customers. /PRNewswire/ -- XDimensional Technologies (XDTI) today announced a partnership with Confianza, a leading data provider for the insurance industry. The upcoming integration of Confianza data within XDTI's Nexsure Insurance Platform will enable better risk intelligence for decision-making and drive core processing efficiencies. XDTI customers will be able to leverage a robust set of data attributes across a plethora of Commercial and Personal data packages.
PCF Insurance Services Acquires Niche F&I Broker Peak Performance Team
LEHI, Utah , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, has acquired Peak Performance Team (PPT), a niche finance and insurance (F&I) broker based in. South Carolina. offering custom-tailored packages to auto dealerships throughout the United States. PPT's primary focus is...
InsureComFree partners The Pacific Insurance Berhad to debut personal cyber insurance product with full-service support
The Pacific Insurance Berhad has worked jointly with InsureComFree to develop a unique. that addresses online risks including students. Technology has brought new opportunities, but it comes with certain risk factors" -- Mohd Faizol. KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA. ,. September 20, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh on the heels of its. ,
M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares
TORONTO , Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of. annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the. $5. notional issue price. Distributions are payable. October 7,...
AM Best to Sponsor and Present U.S. Life/Annuity Market Insight at ACLI Conference
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestwill lead a session on focused on the impacts of rising interest rates on U.S. , senior director, and Jacqalene Lentz, director, both of AM Best, will deliver the presentation, titled, “Interest Rates are Finally Rising, What is AM Best’s View and Impact to AM Best’s Rating Process and.
Group Travel Insurance Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2027 : Munich RE, Generali, Allianz, Tokio Marine
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- A Latest intelligence report published by. with title "Group Travel Insurance Market Outlook to 2027.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Group Travel Insurance Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Group Travel Insurance Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Ardellis Insurance Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) of. Ardellis Insurance Ltd. (Ardellis) (. Bermuda. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to...
PolicyMe Raises $18M to Scale Its Product Suite and B2B2C Distribution
- Insurance industry leaders RGAX, Securian Financial and Siriuspoint join existing investors. in life insurance coverage sold to date, the Canadian insurtech company will accelerate its release of new insurance product offerings, with its critical illness product slated for release in early Q4. - The funding will also be used...
Patent Issued for Dynamic driving metric output generation using computer vision methods (USPTO 11430228): Allstate Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Aragon, Juan Carlos (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11430228, is. Allstate Insurance Company. (. Northbrook, Illinois. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information...
Enact Mortgage Insurance Completes XOL Reinsurance Transaction as Part of its Diversified Credit Risk Transfer Program
RALEIGH, N.C. , Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, today announced that its flagship legal entity,. Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation. , has secured approximately. $201 million. of additional excess of loss (“XOL”) reinsurance coverage. This credit...
McDermott's John F. Finston Appointed Executive Deputy Superintendent of the Insurance Division at the New York State Department of Financial Services
NEW YORK , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm. has been appointed Executive Deputy Superintendent at the. , Superintendent of DFS. John's first day in this role will be. October 3, 2022. . "We are delighted for John and congratulate him on this tremendous accomplishment as he moves...
The Floow Announces Next-Generation Connected Insurance Technology that Brings Together Smartphone and Connected Vehicle Data
HERZLIYA, Israel and SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom , Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, today announced that The Floow, an. Otonomo. company, has unveiled FloowFusion, a breakthrough new technology that enables insurance providers to easily leverage connected vehicle data with...
Best’s Market Segment Report: South and Southeast Asian Reinsurers Improve Underwriting Performance, but Challenges Remain
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best notes that reinsurance companies in South and Southeast Asia (S/SEA) posted an improved combined ratio in 2021, although underwriting performance remains pressured with a continued reliance on investments to achieve bottom-line profitability. The new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Meeting Cost of Capital Elusive for South and...
Global Reinsurance Providers Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031
Reinsurance Providers Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026. The Business Research Company’s Reinsurance Providers Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026. LONDON. ,. GREATER LONDON, UK. ,. September 19, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Reinsurance Providers Global Market Report 2022...
Elementum hires new Chief Technology Officer
CHICAGO HAMILTON, Bermuda , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elementum , a leading alternative investment manager specializing in collateralized natural catastrophe event reinsurance investments, today announced that. Douglas Duncan. has joined their senior team in the firm's. Chicago. headquarters as Chief Technology Officer. In his role, Doug is responsible for...
Shares of Humana Inc. (HUM) Rise Above Previous 52-Week High
Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) traded at a new 52-week high today of $514.98 . Approximately 763,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 706,000 shares. Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the. U.S. with a focus on administering Medicare...
