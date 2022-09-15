ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State Police forensics team to hold science fair

PIKESVILLE, Md. — TheMaryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division is hosting a hands-on community science fair Wednesday morning. As part of National Forensic Science Week, the public is invited to attend the fair at the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division Crime Lab on Milford Mill Road in Pikesville from 9 a.m. to noon.
Clear, sunny and less humid with cooler nights this week

Meteorologist Tony Pann says today will be mostly sunny and less humid with temps in the mid 80's for most of Maryland. Tonight will be mostly clear and cooler with temps in the upper 50's is some areas. We are expecting rain on Thursday that will bring a cold front with it. The highs on Friday will only be in the upper 60's so be ready for the drastic temperature change.
Maryland Wine Festival returned to Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Md. — It sounded like great weather on Saturday as the Maryland Wine Festival kicked off. Joining us to talk about all the festivities that went on there is executive director of the Maryland Wineries Association, Kevin Atticks.
Goucher Poll reveals shows how some Marylanders intend to vote in governor's race

A new Goucher Poll released Monday morning shows how some Maryland voters intend to vote in the race for governor. The Goucher/Baltimore Banner/WYPR poll indicates more Maryland voters are leaning toward Democratic nominee Wes Moore. If the general election for governor were held today, 53% said they would vote for Moore and 31% for Republican nominee Dan Cox.
