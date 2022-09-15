Read full article on original website
Related
Wbaltv.com
11 News Today: Adnan Syed freed after 23 years in prison; Hurricane Fiona now Cat. 3
Here's what you need to know from 11 News to get a head start on your day. Weather | Traffic | Local News | I-Team | National/International News | COVID-19 | Sports. | WATCH LIVE: You can watch 11 News Today live from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., or when not live, watch the latest archived newscast: Tap here.
Wbaltv.com
Person of interest in custody after suspicious package found at Baltimore County school
PARKVILLE, Md. — Students were evacuated Tuesday morning amid the discovery of a suspicious package at a Carney school in an investigation that also stretched to Woodlawn. Baltimore County police said they have a person of interest in custody but provided no further details. It was mid-morning when students...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland State Police forensics team to hold science fair
PIKESVILLE, Md. — TheMaryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division is hosting a hands-on community science fair Wednesday morning. As part of National Forensic Science Week, the public is invited to attend the fair at the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division Crime Lab on Milford Mill Road in Pikesville from 9 a.m. to noon.
Wbaltv.com
Clear, sunny and less humid with cooler nights this week
Meteorologist Tony Pann says today will be mostly sunny and less humid with temps in the mid 80's for most of Maryland. Tonight will be mostly clear and cooler with temps in the upper 50's is some areas. We are expecting rain on Thursday that will bring a cold front with it. The highs on Friday will only be in the upper 60's so be ready for the drastic temperature change.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wbaltv.com
Maryland State Board of Elections petition to count mail-in ballots before Election Day
ROCKVILLE, Md. — If the Maryland State Board of Elections' motion to count mail-in ballots is denied, election results could be delayed until 2023, and that could impact the swearing-in of some local offices. The state appeared Tuesday morning in Montgomery County Circuit Court to ask a judge to...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Wine Festival returned to Westminster
WESTMINSTER, Md. — It sounded like great weather on Saturday as the Maryland Wine Festival kicked off. Joining us to talk about all the festivities that went on there is executive director of the Maryland Wineries Association, Kevin Atticks.
Wbaltv.com
Goucher Poll reveals shows how some Marylanders intend to vote in governor's race
A new Goucher Poll released Monday morning shows how some Maryland voters intend to vote in the race for governor. The Goucher/Baltimore Banner/WYPR poll indicates more Maryland voters are leaning toward Democratic nominee Wes Moore. If the general election for governor were held today, 53% said they would vote for Moore and 31% for Republican nominee Dan Cox.
Wbaltv.com
'Our minds were blown': Florida couple says dealership sold them a stolen truck
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Imagine buying your dream vehicle only to find out it was actually stolen. That is what happened to the Haines family in Florida. And they say they are still on the hook for the payment. Watch the full story in the video player above. Brandon...
RELATED PEOPLE
Wbaltv.com
Sunday Brunch: '410 Empanadas' gets ready for Trifecta Food Truck Festival
TIMONIUM, Md. — A different type of vehicle will roll into the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium on Sept. 24 as the sixth annual Trifecta Food Truck Festival gets underway. Local vendors are thrilled about the festival's return and joining us for Sunday Brunch is Gladys from "410 Empanadas."
Comments / 3