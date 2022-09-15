Meteorologist Tony Pann says today will be mostly sunny and less humid with temps in the mid 80's for most of Maryland. Tonight will be mostly clear and cooler with temps in the upper 50's is some areas. We are expecting rain on Thursday that will bring a cold front with it. The highs on Friday will only be in the upper 60's so be ready for the drastic temperature change.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO