Read full article on original website
Related
NEXT Insurance Launches its Embedded Solution NEXT Connect Within Intuit's QuickBooks Ecosystem
PRNewswire/ -- , a leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, and. (Nasdaq: INTU), today announced the launch of NEXT Connect for Intuit QuickBooks, an embedded insurance solution that provides customers with seamless access to digital-first insurance products within the QuickBooks ecosystem. Small businesses and accountants can obtain insurance quotes and bind coverage without leaving their QuickBooks account. Additionally, users can benefit from NEXT's technologically advanced, in-house pay-as-you-go offering for workers' compensation, consult with a trusted insurance advisor as well as access multiple A-rated national carrier products, including NEXT. As QuickBooks's premier insurtech with a proprietary pay-as-you-go system that integrates directly with Intuit QuickBooks, this embedded solution enables small businesses to quickly set up a plan that seamlessly handles payments, streamlines cash flow and ensures they only pay for the coverage they need.
Embroker Expands Suite of Product Lines Available by Vertical Markets, Deepens Specific Industry Expertise
Insurtech Embroker collaborates with vertical specialists to deliver new cannabis, venture capital and key person insurance products. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Embroker, the digital platform making it radically simple to get business insurance, today announced the launch of three new insurance products - one for cannabis dispensaries, one for venture capital firms and one for key business leaders.
PCF Insurance Services Acquires Niche F&I Broker Peak Performance Team
LEHI, Utah , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, has acquired Peak Performance Team (PPT), a niche finance and insurance (F&I) broker based in. South Carolina. offering custom-tailored packages to auto dealerships throughout the United States. PPT's primary focus is...
PolicyMe Raises $18M to Scale Its Product Suite and B2B2C Distribution
- Insurance industry leaders RGAX, Securian Financial and Siriuspoint join existing investors. in life insurance coverage sold to date, the Canadian insurtech company will accelerate its release of new insurance product offerings, with its critical illness product slated for release in early Q4. - The funding will also be used...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Novidea Enhances Low-Code Automation Features to Empower Insurance Agencies, Brokers, MGAs and Wholesalers to Deliver Seamless Digital Experience for Customers
LAS VEGAS , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsureTech Connect 2022: Novidea, the creator of the cloud-native, data-driven insurance Agency Management System (AMS), today announced significant new enhancements to its low-code automation rules engine. These enhancements will empower independent agents, brokers, managing general agents (MGAs) and wholesalers to work smarter and more efficiently, while providing a great customer experience.
InsureComFree partners The Pacific Insurance Berhad to debut personal cyber insurance product with full-service support
The Pacific Insurance Berhad has worked jointly with InsureComFree to develop a unique. that addresses online risks including students. Technology has brought new opportunities, but it comes with certain risk factors" -- Mohd Faizol. KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA. ,. September 20, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh on the heels of its. ,
Aura Risk Management Launches New Cannabis Program
San Clemente, CA. , Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Risk Management (Aura), a Member of The Liberty Company Network of Insurance Brokers, announces the launch of Indisure, a new insurance program created exclusively for cannabis companies in all 38 legalized. U.S. states. With the support of an AM...
HUB International Partners with Ethos to Provide Access to Instant Life Insurance Coverage on the VIU by HUB Digital Brokerage Platform
PRNewswire/ -- (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, today announced its partnership with Ethos, a technology company that makes it easy for everyone to protect their families with life insurance online, to provide access to additional transactional personal insurance options for customers of VIU by HUB, a digital insurance brokerage platform created for those who want a digital-first experience, supported by human interaction and expert advice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trellis adds homeowners insurance to Savvy, its industry-leading embedded insurance marketplace
Trellis, the company leading a fundamental shift in how businesses and consumers engage with insurance, today announced the launch of groundbreaking new capabilities for Savvy, its embedded insurance marketplace. In addition to simplifying the experience for auto insurance, Savvy has brought its industry-leading digital capabilities to homeowners insurance. With these new enhancements, Savvy can now recommend optimal coverage at the best price for monoline home insurance, as well as home and auto insurance combinations.
NEXT Insurance Advances Innovation, Improves Technology for Pay-as-You-Go Solution For Workers' Compensation
PRNewswire/ -- , a leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, today announced a state of the art upgrade to its pay-as-you-go offering that provides customers and partners with a seamless, simpler experience. The modernized solution, built in-house, was developed to solve the common pain points often experienced by traditional pay-as-you-go solutions. Now, small businesses conveniently have the option to bundle the purchase of multiple lines within the NEXT funnel. The offering uses Stripe Financial Connections to easily link a customer's bank account making payments frictionless.
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for collecting, tracking, and storing system performance and event data for computing devices (USPTO 11429506): Assurant Inc.
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Brewer, Dustin (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11429506 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “When diagnosing computing issues, technicians or others may only be able to ascertain information about the computing device in its current state. This can make it difficult to determine whether the device is truly performing in a sub-standard way and, if so, what is causing the sub-standard performance. Accordingly, there is a need for improved systems and methods for assisting a user in assessing and/or improving the performance of computing devices.”
Patent Issued for Dynamic driving metric output generation using computer vision methods (USPTO 11430228): Allstate Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Aragon, Juan Carlos (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11430228, is. Allstate Insurance Company. (. Northbrook, Illinois. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information...
Paymints.io Integrates with First American Title's PRISM® Platform for Secure Transaction Funding
CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paymints.io, a secure, digital, white-label SaaS platform that allows parties to collect earnest money as well as transfer and disburse funds for real estate transactions, has integrated with. First American Title Insurance Company's. PRISM® digital platform for title agents. The PRISM platform,...
John Hancock becomes the first life insurance carrier to offer access to GRAIL's multi-cancer early detection test to customers
Highlights power of strategic industry partnerships to promote preventive health and empower well-being. -based Manulife (NYSE: MFC), announced it is offering access to GRAIL's Galleri® multi-cancer early detection test to a pilot group of existing customers through the John Hancock Vitality Program, in collaboration with reinsurer Munich Re Life US. As the first life insurance carrier to make this breakthrough screening technology available,
Chubb Study Parses Insurance-Buying Behavior By Generation
Millennial and Generation Z consumers are more likely than Baby Boomers or Gen-Xers to seek insurance advice from an agent or broker, according to recent findings by Chubb. The Chubb study explores attitudes about insurance-related matters across five generations of affluent and high net worth consumers in the U.S. and Canada. Its findings reveal differences in: How each generation…
Electric Car Insurance Market Comprehensive Study by Key Players : Direct Line, State Farm, Aviva: Electric Car Insurance Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2022 -- Global Electric Car Insurance Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Electric Car Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
AM Best to Sponsor and Present U.S. Life/Annuity Market Insight at ACLI Conference
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestwill lead a session on focused on the impacts of rising interest rates on U.S. , senior director, and Jacqalene Lentz, director, both of AM Best, will deliver the presentation, titled, “Interest Rates are Finally Rising, What is AM Best’s View and Impact to AM Best’s Rating Process and.
Betterview Premieres New, Direct-to-Consumer Quoting Experience at ITC Vegas 2022
SAN FRANCISCO , Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterview, an insurtech provider of actionable property intelligence, has unveiled a new quoting experience at the Insurtech Connect Vegas 2022 conference. Directly connected to the Betterview Property Intelligence Platform, the new web app empowers P&C insurers to offer a reinvented property quoting experience to increase customer acquisition – powered by an elegant geospatial user interface, Betterview’s cutting-edge computer vision technology – without the complexity or cost of custom development.
Customers consider insurers as preferred providers for physical and financial wellness advice
Over two thirds of customers are interested in physical and financial wellness, yet only 8% of insurers have established the necessary capabilities. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Capgemini and Qorus’ inaugural World Life and Health Insurance Report, published today, reveals that customers consider insurers among the top two preferred providers1 for physical and financial wellness advice. However, most insurers do not focus on engaging customers and educating them on how to adopt and consistently use wellness solutions. Amid today’s macroeconomic and political uncertainties, as well as the ongoing pandemic, policyholders have become more aware of the importance of physical and financial wellness.
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for developing an automated life planner (USPTO 11430068): United Services Automobile Association
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Bloom, William H. (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11430068 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Typically, financial planning involves a human financial planner. But a human planner is limited in his or her ability to consider and display the impacts of possible current and future events in the personal life of a user for developing the user’s financial plan.”
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0