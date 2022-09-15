ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEXT Insurance Launches its Embedded Solution NEXT Connect Within Intuit's QuickBooks Ecosystem

PRNewswire/ -- , a leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, and. (Nasdaq: INTU), today announced the launch of NEXT Connect for Intuit QuickBooks, an embedded insurance solution that provides customers with seamless access to digital-first insurance products within the QuickBooks ecosystem. Small businesses and accountants can obtain insurance quotes and bind coverage without leaving their QuickBooks account. Additionally, users can benefit from NEXT's technologically advanced, in-house pay-as-you-go offering for workers' compensation, consult with a trusted insurance advisor as well as access multiple A-rated national carrier products, including NEXT. As QuickBooks's premier insurtech with a proprietary pay-as-you-go system that integrates directly with Intuit QuickBooks, this embedded solution enables small businesses to quickly set up a plan that seamlessly handles payments, streamlines cash flow and ensures they only pay for the coverage they need.
SMALL BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Embroker Expands Suite of Product Lines Available by Vertical Markets, Deepens Specific Industry Expertise

Insurtech Embroker collaborates with vertical specialists to deliver new cannabis, venture capital and key person insurance products. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Embroker, the digital platform making it radically simple to get business insurance, today announced the launch of three new insurance products - one for cannabis dispensaries, one for venture capital firms and one for key business leaders.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Novidea Enhances Low-Code Automation Features to Empower Insurance Agencies, Brokers, MGAs and Wholesalers to Deliver Seamless Digital Experience for Customers

LAS VEGAS , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsureTech Connect 2022: Novidea, the creator of the cloud-native, data-driven insurance Agency Management System (AMS), today announced significant new enhancements to its low-code automation rules engine. These enhancements will empower independent agents, brokers, managing general agents (MGAs) and wholesalers to work smarter and more efficiently, while providing a great customer experience.
TECHNOLOGY
InsuranceNewsNet

InsureComFree partners The Pacific Insurance Berhad to debut personal cyber insurance product with full-service support

The Pacific Insurance Berhad has worked jointly with InsureComFree to develop a unique. that addresses online risks including students. Technology has brought new opportunities, but it comes with certain risk factors" -- Mohd Faizol. KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA. ,. September 20, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh on the heels of its. ,
EDUCATION
InsuranceNewsNet

Aura Risk Management Launches New Cannabis Program

San Clemente, CA. , Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Risk Management (Aura), a Member of The Liberty Company Network of Insurance Brokers, announces the launch of Indisure, a new insurance program created exclusively for cannabis companies in all 38 legalized. U.S. states. With the support of an AM...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

HUB International Partners with Ethos to Provide Access to Instant Life Insurance Coverage on the VIU by HUB Digital Brokerage Platform

PRNewswire/ -- (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, today announced its partnership with Ethos, a technology company that makes it easy for everyone to protect their families with life insurance online, to provide access to additional transactional personal insurance options for customers of VIU by HUB, a digital insurance brokerage platform created for those who want a digital-first experience, supported by human interaction and expert advice.
PERSONAL FINANCE
InsuranceNewsNet

Trellis adds homeowners insurance to Savvy, its industry-leading embedded insurance marketplace

Trellis, the company leading a fundamental shift in how businesses and consumers engage with insurance, today announced the launch of groundbreaking new capabilities for Savvy, its embedded insurance marketplace. In addition to simplifying the experience for auto insurance, Savvy has brought its industry-leading digital capabilities to homeowners insurance. With these new enhancements, Savvy can now recommend optimal coverage at the best price for monoline home insurance, as well as home and auto insurance combinations.
PERSONAL FINANCE
InsuranceNewsNet

NEXT Insurance Advances Innovation, Improves Technology for Pay-as-You-Go Solution For Workers' Compensation

PRNewswire/ -- , a leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, today announced a state of the art upgrade to its pay-as-you-go offering that provides customers and partners with a seamless, simpler experience. The modernized solution, built in-house, was developed to solve the common pain points often experienced by traditional pay-as-you-go solutions. Now, small businesses conveniently have the option to bundle the purchase of multiple lines within the NEXT funnel. The offering uses Stripe Financial Connections to easily link a customer's bank account making payments frictionless.
SMALL BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Systems and methods for collecting, tracking, and storing system performance and event data for computing devices (USPTO 11429506): Assurant Inc.

-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Brewer, Dustin (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11429506 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “When diagnosing computing issues, technicians or others may only be able to ascertain information about the computing device in its current state. This can make it difficult to determine whether the device is truly performing in a sub-standard way and, if so, what is causing the sub-standard performance. Accordingly, there is a need for improved systems and methods for assisting a user in assessing and/or improving the performance of computing devices.”
TECHNOLOGY
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Dynamic driving metric output generation using computer vision methods (USPTO 11430228): Allstate Insurance Company

-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Aragon, Juan Carlos (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11430228, is. Allstate Insurance Company. (. Northbrook, Illinois. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information...
TECHNOLOGY
InsuranceNewsNet

Paymints.io Integrates with First American Title's PRISM® Platform for Secure Transaction Funding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paymints.io, a secure, digital, white-label SaaS platform that allows parties to collect earnest money as well as transfer and disburse funds for real estate transactions, has integrated with. First American Title Insurance Company's. PRISM® digital platform for title agents. The PRISM platform,...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

John Hancock becomes the first life insurance carrier to offer access to GRAIL's multi-cancer early detection test to customers

Highlights power of strategic industry partnerships to promote preventive health and empower well-being. -based Manulife (NYSE: MFC), announced it is offering access to GRAIL's Galleri® multi-cancer early detection test to a pilot group of existing customers through the John Hancock Vitality Program, in collaboration with reinsurer Munich Re Life US. As the first life insurance carrier to make this breakthrough screening technology available,
CANCER
InsuranceNewsNet

Chubb Study Parses Insurance-Buying Behavior By Generation

Millennial and Generation Z consumers are more likely than Baby Boomers or Gen-Xers to seek insurance advice from an agent or broker, according to recent findings by Chubb. The Chubb study explores attitudes about insurance-related matters across five generations of affluent and high net worth consumers in the U.S. and Canada. Its findings reveal differences in: How each generation…
PERSONAL FINANCE
InsuranceNewsNet

Electric Car Insurance Market Comprehensive Study by Key Players : Direct Line, State Farm, Aviva: Electric Car Insurance Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2022 -- Global Electric Car Insurance Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Electric Car Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Betterview Premieres New, Direct-to-Consumer Quoting Experience at ITC Vegas 2022

SAN FRANCISCO , Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterview, an insurtech provider of actionable property intelligence, has unveiled a new quoting experience at the Insurtech Connect Vegas 2022 conference. Directly connected to the Betterview Property Intelligence Platform, the new web app empowers P&C insurers to offer a reinvented property quoting experience to increase customer acquisition – powered by an elegant geospatial user interface, Betterview’s cutting-edge computer vision technology – without the complexity or cost of custom development.
INTERNET
InsuranceNewsNet

Customers consider insurers as preferred providers for physical and financial wellness advice

Over two thirds of customers are interested in physical and financial wellness, yet only 8% of insurers have established the necessary capabilities. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Capgemini and Qorus’ inaugural World Life and Health Insurance Report, published today, reveals that customers consider insurers among the top two preferred providers1 for physical and financial wellness advice. However, most insurers do not focus on engaging customers and educating them on how to adopt and consistently use wellness solutions. Amid today’s macroeconomic and political uncertainties, as well as the ongoing pandemic, policyholders have become more aware of the importance of physical and financial wellness.
HEALTH
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Systems and methods for developing an automated life planner (USPTO 11430068): United Services Automobile Association

-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Bloom, William H. (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11430068 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Typically, financial planning involves a human financial planner. But a human planner is limited in his or her ability to consider and display the impacts of possible current and future events in the personal life of a user for developing the user’s financial plan.”
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

