CCC Intelligent Solutions Launches Original Content Series to Address Key Topics and Trends Shaping the P&C Insurance Economy

Read full article on original website
Related
WaterStreet Announces NextGen P&C Policy Administration Platform
The new Policy Administration Software will offer increased flexibility and expand an already-strong range of services from the P&C insurance experts. Our enhanced platform has everything an insurer needs in an easy to navigate, One Stop Shop that we’re excited to say jumps our industry forward." -- Gregg Barrett.
Global Reinsurance Providers Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031
Reinsurance Providers Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026. The Business Research Company’s Reinsurance Providers Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026. LONDON. ,. GREATER LONDON, UK. ,. September 19, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Reinsurance Providers Global Market Report 2022...
NEXT Insurance Launches its Embedded Solution NEXT Connect Within Intuit's QuickBooks Ecosystem
PRNewswire/ -- , a leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, and. (Nasdaq: INTU), today announced the launch of NEXT Connect for Intuit QuickBooks, an embedded insurance solution that provides customers with seamless access to digital-first insurance products within the QuickBooks ecosystem. Small businesses and accountants can obtain insurance quotes and bind coverage without leaving their QuickBooks account. Additionally, users can benefit from NEXT's technologically advanced, in-house pay-as-you-go offering for workers' compensation, consult with a trusted insurance advisor as well as access multiple A-rated national carrier products, including NEXT. As QuickBooks's premier insurtech with a proprietary pay-as-you-go system that integrates directly with Intuit QuickBooks, this embedded solution enables small businesses to quickly set up a plan that seamlessly handles payments, streamlines cash flow and ensures they only pay for the coverage they need.
Paymints.io Integrates with First American Title's PRISM® Platform for Secure Transaction Funding
CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paymints.io, a secure, digital, white-label SaaS platform that allows parties to collect earnest money as well as transfer and disburse funds for real estate transactions, has integrated with. First American Title Insurance Company's. PRISM® digital platform for title agents. The PRISM platform,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MIB Announces Partnership with DigitalOwl to Tailor Electronic Medical Data for Use in Life Insurance Underwriting
BRAINTREE, Mass. , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIB, the life insurance industry's most trusted and secure partner for data-driven risk management and digital services announced an agreement with DigitalOwl, a provider of innovative AI-powered data analysis software, to present electronic medical data in an underwriting-driven format. MIB clients will be able to obtain medical records across multiple electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), and patient portals, including a user-friendly, standardized output tailored to the needs of the life insurance industry.
Embroker Expands Suite of Product Lines Available by Vertical Markets, Deepens Specific Industry Expertise
Insurtech Embroker collaborates with vertical specialists to deliver new cannabis, venture capital and key person insurance products. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Embroker, the digital platform making it radically simple to get business insurance, today announced the launch of three new insurance products - one for cannabis dispensaries, one for venture capital firms and one for key business leaders.
PCF Insurance Services Acquires Niche F&I Broker Peak Performance Team
LEHI, Utah , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, has acquired Peak Performance Team (PPT), a niche finance and insurance (F&I) broker based in. South Carolina. offering custom-tailored packages to auto dealerships throughout the United States. PPT's primary focus is...
XDimensional Technologies Partners with Confianza
Confianza's data will support risk intelligence for XDimensional Technologies' customers. /PRNewswire/ -- XDimensional Technologies (XDTI) today announced a partnership with Confianza, a leading data provider for the insurance industry. The upcoming integration of Confianza data within XDTI's Nexsure Insurance Platform will enable better risk intelligence for decision-making and drive core processing efficiencies. XDTI customers will be able to leverage a robust set of data attributes across a plethora of Commercial and Personal data packages.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aura Risk Management Launches New Cannabis Program
San Clemente, CA. , Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Risk Management (Aura), a Member of The Liberty Company Network of Insurance Brokers, announces the launch of Indisure, a new insurance program created exclusively for cannabis companies in all 38 legalized. U.S. states. With the support of an AM...
Betterview Premieres New, Direct-to-Consumer Quoting Experience at ITC Vegas 2022
SAN FRANCISCO , Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterview, an insurtech provider of actionable property intelligence, has unveiled a new quoting experience at the Insurtech Connect Vegas 2022 conference. Directly connected to the Betterview Property Intelligence Platform, the new web app empowers P&C insurers to offer a reinvented property quoting experience to increase customer acquisition – powered by an elegant geospatial user interface, Betterview’s cutting-edge computer vision technology – without the complexity or cost of custom development.
Integrity Launches Transformative MedicareCENTER Mobile App to Help Agents Serve More Americans
PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC. ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced the launch of their transformative, industry-leading MedicareCENTER Mobile App. The powerful new MedicareCENTER Mobile App offers a streamlined way for agents to compliantly manage...
Novidea Enhances Low-Code Automation Features to Empower Insurance Agencies, Brokers, MGAs and Wholesalers to Deliver Seamless Digital Experience for Customers
LAS VEGAS , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsureTech Connect 2022: Novidea, the creator of the cloud-native, data-driven insurance Agency Management System (AMS), today announced significant new enhancements to its low-code automation rules engine. These enhancements will empower independent agents, brokers, managing general agents (MGAs) and wholesalers to work smarter and more efficiently, while providing a great customer experience.
NEXT Insurance Advances Innovation, Improves Technology for Pay-as-You-Go Solution For Workers' Compensation
PRNewswire/ -- , a leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, today announced a state of the art upgrade to its pay-as-you-go offering that provides customers and partners with a seamless, simpler experience. The modernized solution, built in-house, was developed to solve the common pain points often experienced by traditional pay-as-you-go solutions. Now, small businesses conveniently have the option to bundle the purchase of multiple lines within the NEXT funnel. The offering uses Stripe Financial Connections to easily link a customer's bank account making payments frictionless.
PolicyMe Raises $18M to Scale Its Product Suite and B2B2C Distribution
- Insurance industry leaders RGAX, Securian Financial and Siriuspoint join existing investors. in life insurance coverage sold to date, the Canadian insurtech company will accelerate its release of new insurance product offerings, with its critical illness product slated for release in early Q4. - The funding will also be used...
Oakbridge Insurance Expands Footprint Through Partnership with Grimes Insurance & Financial Services
ATLANTA , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC ( Oakbridge ) , one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, today announced a new partnership with. , an independent agency with offices in. Duluth, Georgia. . The partnership supports the agency's continued...
Research on Environmental Science Described by Researchers at Hubei University of Technology (How does D&O insurance affect corporate environmental investment?): Environment – Environmental Science
-- Investigators publish new report on environmental science. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Directors’ and officers’ liability insurance (D&O insurance), an important tool for diversifying and transferring risks of managers, plays a crucial role in corporate investment decisions, including corporate environmental investment decisions.”
Best’s Market Segment Report: Latin America Reinsurers See Limited Claims Activity Amid Inflationary Pressures
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- A low number of large severity catastrophe events in. in the past three years has benefited reinsurers operating in the region; however, according to a new AM Best report, pricing and claims costs are still pressured as a result of the global inflationary environment. The Best’s Market Segment...
POM Insurance and vipHomeLink Announce Technology Partnership
New insurer leverages prevention platform to help protect policyholders. /PRNewswire/ -- vipHomeLink, the leading digital home management solution, and. , an innovative, new home insurance carrier launching a tech-enabled insurance product to homeowners and renters, today announced a strategic partnership. Through this partnership, vipHomeLink will provide its customized digital home management solution to all POM insurance policyholders as part of their homeowners protection plan called "POM HomeAssist, powered by vipHomeLink".
Trellis adds homeowners insurance to Savvy, its industry-leading embedded insurance marketplace
Trellis, the company leading a fundamental shift in how businesses and consumers engage with insurance, today announced the launch of groundbreaking new capabilities for Savvy, its embedded insurance marketplace. In addition to simplifying the experience for auto insurance, Savvy has brought its industry-leading digital capabilities to homeowners insurance. With these new enhancements, Savvy can now recommend optimal coverage at the best price for monoline home insurance, as well as home and auto insurance combinations.
Patent Application Titled “Systems And Methods For Early Identification Of A Total Loss Vehicle” Published Online (USPTO 20220277265): Allstate Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Galant, Alan D. (. , US); Woirol, Angela K. (Gumee, IL, US), filed on. October 12, 2021. , was made available online on. September 1, 2022. . The assignee for this...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0