ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

CCC Intelligent Solutions Launches Original Content Series to Address Key Topics and Trends Shaping the P&C Insurance Economy

By Business Wire
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

NEXT Insurance Launches its Embedded Solution NEXT Connect Within Intuit's QuickBooks Ecosystem

PRNewswire/ -- , a leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, and. (Nasdaq: INTU), today announced the launch of NEXT Connect for Intuit QuickBooks, an embedded insurance solution that provides customers with seamless access to digital-first insurance products within the QuickBooks ecosystem. Small businesses and accountants can obtain insurance quotes and bind coverage without leaving their QuickBooks account. Additionally, users can benefit from NEXT's technologically advanced, in-house pay-as-you-go offering for workers' compensation, consult with a trusted insurance advisor as well as access multiple A-rated national carrier products, including NEXT. As QuickBooks's premier insurtech with a proprietary pay-as-you-go system that integrates directly with Intuit QuickBooks, this embedded solution enables small businesses to quickly set up a plan that seamlessly handles payments, streamlines cash flow and ensures they only pay for the coverage they need.
SMALL BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Paymints.io Integrates with First American Title's PRISM® Platform for Secure Transaction Funding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paymints.io, a secure, digital, white-label SaaS platform that allows parties to collect earnest money as well as transfer and disburse funds for real estate transactions, has integrated with. First American Title Insurance Company's. PRISM® digital platform for title agents. The PRISM platform,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Ccc#Linkedin#Insurers#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Nxtup#Business Trends
InsuranceNewsNet

MIB Announces Partnership with DigitalOwl to Tailor Electronic Medical Data for Use in Life Insurance Underwriting

BRAINTREE, Mass. , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIB, the life insurance industry's most trusted and secure partner for data-driven risk management and digital services announced an agreement with DigitalOwl, a provider of innovative AI-powered data analysis software, to present electronic medical data in an underwriting-driven format. MIB clients will be able to obtain medical records across multiple electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), and patient portals, including a user-friendly, standardized output tailored to the needs of the life insurance industry.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Embroker Expands Suite of Product Lines Available by Vertical Markets, Deepens Specific Industry Expertise

Insurtech Embroker collaborates with vertical specialists to deliver new cannabis, venture capital and key person insurance products. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Embroker, the digital platform making it radically simple to get business insurance, today announced the launch of three new insurance products - one for cannabis dispensaries, one for venture capital firms and one for key business leaders.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

XDimensional Technologies Partners with Confianza

Confianza's data will support risk intelligence for XDimensional Technologies' customers. /PRNewswire/ -- XDimensional Technologies (XDTI) today announced a partnership with Confianza, a leading data provider for the insurance industry. The upcoming integration of Confianza data within XDTI's Nexsure Insurance Platform will enable better risk intelligence for decision-making and drive core processing efficiencies. XDTI customers will be able to leverage a robust set of data attributes across a plethora of Commercial and Personal data packages.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
InsuranceNewsNet

Aura Risk Management Launches New Cannabis Program

San Clemente, CA. , Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Risk Management (Aura), a Member of The Liberty Company Network of Insurance Brokers, announces the launch of Indisure, a new insurance program created exclusively for cannabis companies in all 38 legalized. U.S. states. With the support of an AM...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Betterview Premieres New, Direct-to-Consumer Quoting Experience at ITC Vegas 2022

SAN FRANCISCO , Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterview, an insurtech provider of actionable property intelligence, has unveiled a new quoting experience at the Insurtech Connect Vegas 2022 conference. Directly connected to the Betterview Property Intelligence Platform, the new web app empowers P&C insurers to offer a reinvented property quoting experience to increase customer acquisition – powered by an elegant geospatial user interface, Betterview’s cutting-edge computer vision technology – without the complexity or cost of custom development.
INTERNET
InsuranceNewsNet

Integrity Launches Transformative MedicareCENTER Mobile App to Help Agents Serve More Americans

PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC. ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced the launch of their transformative, industry-leading MedicareCENTER Mobile App. The powerful new MedicareCENTER Mobile App offers a streamlined way for agents to compliantly manage...
CELL PHONES
InsuranceNewsNet

Novidea Enhances Low-Code Automation Features to Empower Insurance Agencies, Brokers, MGAs and Wholesalers to Deliver Seamless Digital Experience for Customers

LAS VEGAS , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsureTech Connect 2022: Novidea, the creator of the cloud-native, data-driven insurance Agency Management System (AMS), today announced significant new enhancements to its low-code automation rules engine. These enhancements will empower independent agents, brokers, managing general agents (MGAs) and wholesalers to work smarter and more efficiently, while providing a great customer experience.
TECHNOLOGY
InsuranceNewsNet

NEXT Insurance Advances Innovation, Improves Technology for Pay-as-You-Go Solution For Workers' Compensation

PRNewswire/ -- , a leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, today announced a state of the art upgrade to its pay-as-you-go offering that provides customers and partners with a seamless, simpler experience. The modernized solution, built in-house, was developed to solve the common pain points often experienced by traditional pay-as-you-go solutions. Now, small businesses conveniently have the option to bundle the purchase of multiple lines within the NEXT funnel. The offering uses Stripe Financial Connections to easily link a customer's bank account making payments frictionless.
SMALL BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Research on Environmental Science Described by Researchers at Hubei University of Technology (How does D&O insurance affect corporate environmental investment?): Environment – Environmental Science

-- Investigators publish new report on environmental science. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Directors’ and officers’ liability insurance (D&O insurance), an important tool for diversifying and transferring risks of managers, plays a crucial role in corporate investment decisions, including corporate environmental investment decisions.”
ENVIRONMENT
InsuranceNewsNet

POM Insurance and vipHomeLink Announce Technology Partnership

New insurer leverages prevention platform to help protect policyholders. /PRNewswire/ -- vipHomeLink, the leading digital home management solution, and. , an innovative, new home insurance carrier launching a tech-enabled insurance product to homeowners and renters, today announced a strategic partnership. Through this partnership, vipHomeLink will provide its customized digital home management solution to all POM insurance policyholders as part of their homeowners protection plan called "POM HomeAssist, powered by vipHomeLink".
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Trellis adds homeowners insurance to Savvy, its industry-leading embedded insurance marketplace

Trellis, the company leading a fundamental shift in how businesses and consumers engage with insurance, today announced the launch of groundbreaking new capabilities for Savvy, its embedded insurance marketplace. In addition to simplifying the experience for auto insurance, Savvy has brought its industry-leading digital capabilities to homeowners insurance. With these new enhancements, Savvy can now recommend optimal coverage at the best price for monoline home insurance, as well as home and auto insurance combinations.
PERSONAL FINANCE
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Application Titled “Systems And Methods For Early Identification Of A Total Loss Vehicle” Published Online (USPTO 20220277265): Allstate Insurance Company

-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Galant, Alan D. (. , US); Woirol, Angela K. (Gumee, IL, US), filed on. October 12, 2021. , was made available online on. September 1, 2022. . The assignee for this...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy