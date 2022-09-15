ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Angel, OR

Kohr Explores: Mt. Angel Oktoberfest kicks off

By Kohr Harlan
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Grab your beer steins and lederhosen! For the next four days you can experience a slice of Bavaria here in Oregon.

The 57th annual Mt. Angel Oktoberfest starts Thursday in the Marion County town of Mt. Angel.

That’s where KOIN 6’s Kohr Harlan got a look at this weekends festivities and food.

Watch the full preview in the video player above.

