ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Jos Buttler begins England’s Pakistan tour by announcing flood appeal donation

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zYPGL_0hwUQfwv00

Captain Jos Buttler said it was “great to be back” as he kicked off England’s first Pakistan tour in 17 years by announcing a team donation to the country’s flood appeal.

England touched down in Karachi on Thursday, having last done so in 2005, for a seven-match Twenty20 series that will finally end a long absence caused by historic concerns over security and terrorism in the region.

A planned white-ball trip of both men’s and women’s teams was cancelled last year at short notice, drawing an angry response from Pakistan Cricket Board chair Ramiz Raja, but Buttler struck a note of solidarity and unity during an arrival press conference at the city’s Movenpick Hotel.

As well as welcoming the chance to play in front of some of the world’s most committed fans, who went a decade without any international cricket between 2009 and 2019, he also revealed his squad had contributed to the Disaster Emergencies Committee flood appeal, and was greeted with a round of applause from the assembled media.

More than six million people have been affected by the catastrophic rains, with a million homes destroyed and over 1,000 deaths. The donation is understood to be worth five figures and has been matched by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

“We’re all very excited to be here, we’re very much looking forward to the tour. It’s great to be back as an England cricket team after a long time,” said Buttler.

“Many of our players have played in the PSL and shared their positive experiences from being here. More than anything how much the public love their cricket. The passion Pakistani people have for cricket is fantastic.

We know the tough times the people of Pakistan are facing at the moment with the floods and we hope us being here can uplift that a little bit and raise spirits by seeing us play cricket. Sport has a great power to unite people.

“We know the tough times the people of Pakistan are facing at the moment with the floods and we hope us being here can uplift that a little bit and raise spirits by seeing us play cricket. Sport has a great power to unite people and give focus to that.

“As a team we’re making a donation, which will be matched by the ECB, which we hope will do a small part to help the people in need at the moment. We hope us being here will shed light on that as well and that people can see the people who need help. Hopefully some exciting games of cricket will be a small tonic to raise some spirits.”

Buttler is not currently fit to play, having picked up a calf injury in The Hundred, but has travelled to lead the group and work towards full fitness ahead of next month’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

  • Sep 20: 1st T20, Karachi
  • Sep 22: 2nd T20, Karachi
  • Sep 23: 3rd T20, Karachi
  • Sep 25: 4th T20, Karachi
  • Sep 28: 5th T20, Lahore
  • Sep 30: 6th T20, Lahore
  • Oct 2: 7th T20, Lahore

He hopes to play some part towards the end of the series, perhaps during the final stretch of three games in Lahore, but until then is hoping to help his side in an off-field capacity.

Not all of the World Cup players are involved in the current 19-strong group, notably the rested Ben Stokes and the recovering Chris Jordan and Liam Livingstone, but there remains plenty to play for as England look to rediscover form after a disappointing summer.

“We’re in a bit of a unique situation, with a few guys who are injured but will be fit in time for the World Cup,” he admitted.

“We have a few guys coming back to full fitness too, who we’ll need to manage through this tour, because the main aim is to turn up to Australia fully ready to go. Pakistan are very strong. I’m looking forward to being very battle-hardened for the World Cup after a very tough seven-match series.”

England will have their first net session on Tuesday at the National Stadium, with the first game following 48 hours later.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Debutant Luke Wood takes three wickets as England restrict Pakistan total

England kept the score to 158 for seven in the Twenty20 series opener against Pakistan in Karachi, as they began their first tour of the country in almost 17 years. The home side made a powerful start having been inserted by England’s stand-in skipper, Moeen Ali, with Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam posting 85 in 57 balls at the top of the order.
SPORTS
newschain

Alex Hales makes triumphant return from England exile that ‘felt like forever’

Alex Hales admitted his return to England colours felt more like a debut than a comeback as his half-century helped secure victory on a historic occasion in Karachi. Hales might have been waiting a long time to wear the Three Lions again, but his three-and-a-half year absence only scratches the surface of the 17 years since England last took the field on Pakistani soil.
SPORTS
newschain

Ellie Cardwell determined to learn from Commonwealth Games disappointment

Ellie Cardwell says her England netball team-mates are determined to learn from their Commonwealth Games disappointment as they prepare to return to the court against Uganda early next month. The 27-year-old was one of the plus points of an exciting but ultimately fruitless campaign in Birmingham, as the hosts’ bid...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Liam Livingstone
newschain

Queen reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel

The Queen has been reunited with her beloved husband the Duke of Edinburgh, interred alongside him in the King George VI Memorial Chapel. The King and the royal family gathered for a private burial service on Monday in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket World Cup#International Cricket#England#Pakistan Cricket Board#Wales Cricket Board#Psl
newschain

Young royals pay fond farewell to their ‘Gan Gan’

The future King, Prince George, and his sister, Princess Charlotte, remained impeccably behaved through a long and solemn day as they bid farewell to their beloved “Gan Gan”. The royal siblings, great grandchildren of the Queen, were among 2,000 guests at her state funeral and were the youngest...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Separatist leaders in Donetsk and Luhansk to hold votes to join Russia

The separatist leaders of the Russian-controlled areas of Luhansk and Donetsk in Ukraine have said they are planning to hold votes for the territories to become part of Russia. The announcements of referendums starting on Friday came after a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said they were needed.
POLITICS
newschain

Queen praised as ‘joyful’ presence by Archbishop in state funeral sermon

The Archbishop of Canterbury has described the Queen as having touched “a multitude of lives” and being a “joyful” figure for many, in his sermon at her state funeral. With the grieving royal family sitting nearby and thousands of mourners filling London’s streets, Justin Welby said the outpouring of emotion “arises from her abundant life and loving service, now gone from us”.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Kate hosts Ukraine’s first lady at Buckingham Palace

The Princess of Wales has met the first lady of Ukraine ahead of the Queen’s funeral. Kate held an audience with Olena Zelenska at Buckingham Palace. Downing Street had previously declined to confirm reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife would travel to the UK for the funeral.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Vladimir Putin blasts US attempts to ‘preserve global domination’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned what he described as US efforts to preserve its global domination, saying they are doomed to fail. Speaking while receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors to Moscow, Mr Putin said: “The objective development toward a multipolar world faces resistance of those who try to preserve their hegemony in global affairs and control everything — Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa.”
POLITICS
newschain

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson replaces Kalvin Phillips in England squad

Jordan Henderson has joined up with the England squad for the Nations League games against Italy and Germany. The Football Association confirmed on Tuesday morning that the Liverpool captain has replaced Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who will undergo surgery on a shoulder problem. Henderson has missed Liverpool’s last three...
SPORTS
newschain

Ivan Toney vows not to let World Cup chance go by after first England call-up

Ivan Toney took the road less travelled to the top but “never doubted” his England opportunity would come, with the Brentford striker vowing to seize his chance to make the World Cup. A product of the Northampton youth set-up, Toney spent loan stints at Barnsley, Shrewsbury, Scunthorpe and...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy