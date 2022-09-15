Lavalier® Personal Jewelry Insurance Partners with Signet Jewelers to Provide Best-in-Class Jewelry Coverage to Jared®, KAY Jewelers® and Zales® Customers

Read full article on original website
Related
Novidea Enhances Low-Code Automation Features to Empower Insurance Agencies, Brokers, MGAs and Wholesalers to Deliver Seamless Digital Experience for Customers
LAS VEGAS , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsureTech Connect 2022: Novidea, the creator of the cloud-native, data-driven insurance Agency Management System (AMS), today announced significant new enhancements to its low-code automation rules engine. These enhancements will empower independent agents, brokers, managing general agents (MGAs) and wholesalers to work smarter and more efficiently, while providing a great customer experience.
HUB International Partners with Ethos to Provide Access to Instant Life Insurance Coverage on the VIU by HUB Digital Brokerage Platform
PRNewswire/ -- (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, today announced its partnership with Ethos, a technology company that makes it easy for everyone to protect their families with life insurance online, to provide access to additional transactional personal insurance options for customers of VIU by HUB, a digital insurance brokerage platform created for those who want a digital-first experience, supported by human interaction and expert advice.
John Hancock becomes the first life insurance carrier to offer access to GRAIL's multi-cancer early detection test to customers
Highlights power of strategic industry partnerships to promote preventive health and empower well-being. -based Manulife (NYSE: MFC), announced it is offering access to GRAIL's Galleri® multi-cancer early detection test to a pilot group of existing customers through the John Hancock Vitality Program, in collaboration with reinsurer Munich Re Life US. As the first life insurance carrier to make this breakthrough screening technology available,
Best’s Market Segment Report: Latin America Reinsurers See Limited Claims Activity Amid Inflationary Pressures
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- A low number of large severity catastrophe events in. in the past three years has benefited reinsurers operating in the region; however, according to a new AM Best report, pricing and claims costs are still pressured as a result of the global inflationary environment. The Best’s Market Segment...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Ardellis Insurance Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) of. Ardellis Insurance Ltd. (Ardellis) (. Bermuda. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to...
Bundle Fumble? Rising Auto Insurance Premiums are Killing Home Bundles, J.D. Power Finds
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The future of the home and auto insurance bundle, once a mainstay of property and casualty (P&C) insurance customer retention and lifetime value strategies, has come into question as legions of customers have started to break-up their polices. According to the. J.D. Power. 2022 U.S. Home Insurance Study,SM...
Best’s Market Segment Report: South and Southeast Asian Reinsurers Improve Underwriting Performance, but Challenges Remain
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best notes that reinsurance companies in South and Southeast Asia (S/SEA) posted an improved combined ratio in 2021, although underwriting performance remains pressured with a continued reliance on investments to achieve bottom-line profitability. The new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Meeting Cost of Capital Elusive for South and...
AM Best to Sponsor and Present U.S. Life/Annuity Market Insight at ACLI Conference
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestwill lead a session on focused on the impacts of rising interest rates on U.S. , senior director, and Jacqalene Lentz, director, both of AM Best, will deliver the presentation, titled, “Interest Rates are Finally Rising, What is AM Best’s View and Impact to AM Best’s Rating Process and.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Embroker Expands Suite of Product Lines Available by Vertical Markets, Deepens Specific Industry Expertise
Insurtech Embroker collaborates with vertical specialists to deliver new cannabis, venture capital and key person insurance products. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Embroker, the digital platform making it radically simple to get business insurance, today announced the launch of three new insurance products - one for cannabis dispensaries, one for venture capital firms and one for key business leaders.
NEXT Insurance Launches its Embedded Solution NEXT Connect Within Intuit's QuickBooks Ecosystem
PRNewswire/ -- , a leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, and. (Nasdaq: INTU), today announced the launch of NEXT Connect for Intuit QuickBooks, an embedded insurance solution that provides customers with seamless access to digital-first insurance products within the QuickBooks ecosystem. Small businesses and accountants can obtain insurance quotes and bind coverage without leaving their QuickBooks account. Additionally, users can benefit from NEXT's technologically advanced, in-house pay-as-you-go offering for workers' compensation, consult with a trusted insurance advisor as well as access multiple A-rated national carrier products, including NEXT. As QuickBooks's premier insurtech with a proprietary pay-as-you-go system that integrates directly with Intuit QuickBooks, this embedded solution enables small businesses to quickly set up a plan that seamlessly handles payments, streamlines cash flow and ensures they only pay for the coverage they need.
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for collecting, tracking, and storing system performance and event data for computing devices (USPTO 11429506): Assurant Inc.
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Brewer, Dustin (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11429506 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “When diagnosing computing issues, technicians or others may only be able to ascertain information about the computing device in its current state. This can make it difficult to determine whether the device is truly performing in a sub-standard way and, if so, what is causing the sub-standard performance. Accordingly, there is a need for improved systems and methods for assisting a user in assessing and/or improving the performance of computing devices.”
Oakbridge Insurance Expands Footprint Through Partnership with Grimes Insurance & Financial Services
ATLANTA , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC ( Oakbridge ) , one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, today announced a new partnership with. , an independent agency with offices in. Duluth, Georgia. . The partnership supports the agency's continued...
Enact Mortgage Insurance Completes XOL Reinsurance Transaction as Part of its Diversified Credit Risk Transfer Program
RALEIGH, N.C. , Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, today announced that its flagship legal entity,. Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation. , has secured approximately. $201 million. of additional excess of loss (“XOL”) reinsurance coverage. This credit...
Paymints.io Integrates with First American Title's PRISM® Platform for Secure Transaction Funding
CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paymints.io, a secure, digital, white-label SaaS platform that allows parties to collect earnest money as well as transfer and disburse funds for real estate transactions, has integrated with. First American Title Insurance Company's. PRISM® digital platform for title agents. The PRISM platform,...
Patent Issued for Dynamic driving metric output generation using computer vision methods (USPTO 11430228): Allstate Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Aragon, Juan Carlos (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11430228, is. Allstate Insurance Company. (. Northbrook, Illinois. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information...
Chubb Study Parses Insurance-Buying Behavior By Generation
Millennial and Generation Z consumers are more likely than Baby Boomers or Gen-Xers to seek insurance advice from an agent or broker, according to recent findings by Chubb. The Chubb study explores attitudes about insurance-related matters across five generations of affluent and high net worth consumers in the U.S. and Canada. Its findings reveal differences in: How each generation…
Woodruff Sawyer Releases 10th Annual D&O Looking Ahead Guide
Cooling D&O Market, ESG Impacts, Fewer Securities Lawsuits but Higher Settlements. , one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, announced today the release of the 2023 D&O Looking Ahead Guide. For the last 10 years the Guide has provided a trusted roadmap for clients to help them make sense of the current Directors and Officers liability insurance environment and to plan for their upcoming renewal.
Fine Art Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 : Allianz, AIG, AXA: Fine Art Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Fine Art Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Ping An,
Avanta Ventures Announces $225M Fund II
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the venture capital arm of. early-stage Fund II, bringing its assets under management to over. Avanta Ventures’ primary investment sectors are insurtech, mobility, and risk-adjacent sectors such as fintech, cybersecurity, smart home, and applied artificial intelligence. Prioritizing innovative business models that attract emerging customer segments,. Avanta...
Aon and Revalue Nature to Accelerate Global Decarbonization Efforts
The collaboration will scale the development of high-integrity, nature-based carbon credits to meet growing demand. ), a leading global professional services firm, and. ., a next-generation developer of nature-based solutions, today announced they will work together to help accelerate the deployment of nature-based solutions and to reduce relevant risks associated with carbon offset transactions. This collaboration aims to encourage innovation in insurance for nature-based solutions and help deliver climate mitigation benefits, improve biodiversity and benefit local communities, in alignment with the Paris Agreement.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0