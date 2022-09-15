ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, OH

The Experience Church hosting free Rock The Pumpkin Event

By John Lynch
 5 days ago

The Experience Church (TE) has announced its Rock The Pumpkin event for 2022.

Rock The Pumpkin will be held at Bridgeport, Ohio schools on Thursday, October 13, from 6 pm-8 pm.

The event will feature over 30 decorated trunks, tons of candy, food trucks, face painting, + balloon animals.

TE is currently hosting a series called “Don’t Stop the Music,” where the worship team remakes a classic song each week, and the pastors preach a biblical message based on the lyrics. Sunday’s ‘Don’t Stop the Music’ song is ‘Shallow’ by Bradly Cooper and Lady Gaga.

You can find more information about TE here. More information on the event can be found here .

