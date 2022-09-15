ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

InsuranceNewsNet

McDermott's John F. Finston Appointed Executive Deputy Superintendent of the Insurance Division at the New York State Department of Financial Services

NEW YORK , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm. has been appointed Executive Deputy Superintendent at the. , Superintendent of DFS. John's first day in this role will be. October 3, 2022. . "We are delighted for John and congratulate him on this tremendous accomplishment as he moves...
InsuranceNewsNet

SURE and SageSure Launch Reliable Commercial Protection in Louisiana

SURE, the member-owned insurance company for reliable coastal property protection, today announced its expansion into commercial insurance in. business owners can now bundle general liability and commercial property coverage with SURE's business owners policy (BOP), which is underwritten, distributed, and serviced by SageSure. SURE's announcement follows the launch of its...
InsuranceNewsNet

Utah's reliance on private insurance leaves big gaps

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Simran Parwani/AxiosUtah has the nation's highest rate of private health insurance coverage — but the lowest rate (by far) of public insurance, according to new census data.Why it matters: That leaves Utah with an above-average rate of uninsured people.By the numbers: 78% of Utahns are covered by private insurance — above the national rate of 67%.
InsuranceNewsNet

Fidelis Care Shines Light on National Recovery Month

Statewide Health Plan Promotes Awareness for Substance-Use Disorder Treatment, Recovery. /PRNewswire/ -- With the pressures and challenges individuals face on an everyday basis, substance use/misuse is becoming more common, increasing the risk of addiction. In recognition of National Recovery Month during September,. is promoting awareness for substance-use disorder (SUD) treatments...
