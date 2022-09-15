ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Miami, FL

NBC Miami

Tamarac Man Claiming to be Sovereign American National Arrested

A Tamarac resident was claiming to be a Sovereign American National, with his fake license plate reading Moorish Nobility Sovereign National, but he was arrested anyway for threatening deputies, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Tucorrie Wilton Chichester, 38, was driving a green Ford Focus with dark tinted windows...
TAMARAC, FL
850wftl.com

American Express sues woman for not paying $39,000 bill

(DELRAY BEACH, Florida)– American Express is suing a Delray Beach woman for payment delinquency, according to BocaNewsNow.com. The court filing by American Express states that Denise Katz owes $39,361.45 plus court costs. Katz’s card is in the name of “Complete AV Solutions, Inc.,” an audio/visual company based out of...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roaches, rodent droppings, food not ‘in a wholesome, sound condition’: See which 5 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Rodent droppings near the kitchen stove, flies landing on a coffee pot and inside a to-go container and roaches crawling near the front counter led state inspectors to temporarily close four South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples Super 8 hotel to become workforce housing units

Residential units for essential workers will replace the former Super 8 hotel in Naples adjacent to the Collier Boulevard and I-75 interchange. The 104-room hotel will be converted into more than 100 workforce dignified units in this first-of-its-kind project in Collier County. The developer behind the project, K2 Developers, has...
NAPLES, FL
Complex

Attorneys for Parkland School Shooter Want Judge Removed From Case

Attorneys for the Parkland school shooter are pushing for the judge in his case to be removed. Per a report from the Associated Press, citing a motion from the Broward County Public Defender’s Office, attorneys for Nikolas Cruz—who last year pleaded guilty in connection with murdering 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida—have asked for Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer to remove herself from the murder case.
PARKLAND, FL
NBC Miami

Authorities Investigating Shooting on I-95 in Miami-Dade

Authorities are investigating after someone in an SUV opened fire on another driver on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade Monday morning. Florida Highway Patrol officials said a woman was behind the wheel of a BMW sedan heading northbound on I-95 near Northwest 125th Street when someone inside a dark-colored SUV opened fire.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

Three of the Best Fort Lauderdale Hotels With a Lazy River

After a long day of sightseeing and exploring Fort Lauderdale, there is nothing better than relaxing by the hotel pool. Many parents will agree however that it can be hard to keep the whole family entertained for long. Fort Lauderdale offers 24 miles of shoreline, world-class shopping, and a budding...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thesource.com

Popular Miami Doctor Banned From Performing BBL Surgeries After Patient Dies

A popular Miami doctor has been banned from performing Brazilian butt lift surgeries after a patient died on the operating table the same day. According to the Miami Herald, 33-year-old patient died after the Instagram-famous Dr. John Sampson performed BBL surgery on June 16, 2021. According to an autopsy report...
MIAMI, FL
10NEWS

Florida man, 20, dies following snorkeling trip in Keys

ISLAMORADA, Fla. — A 20-year-old man from Boynton Beach died following a snorkeling trip Friday off the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Harry Jeanniton lost consciousness and was seen struggling just before 1:30 p.m. in the water on Aligator Reef off Islamorada, the sheriff's office said in a statement.
ISLAMORADA, FL
