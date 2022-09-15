Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDavie, FL
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few monthsJenifer KnightonMiami, FL
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
Florida Destination Makes List of Most Colorful Places in the United StatesL. CaneMiami Beach, FL
NBC Miami
Tamarac Man Claiming to be Sovereign American National Arrested
A Tamarac resident was claiming to be a Sovereign American National, with his fake license plate reading Moorish Nobility Sovereign National, but he was arrested anyway for threatening deputies, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Tucorrie Wilton Chichester, 38, was driving a green Ford Focus with dark tinted windows...
850wftl.com
American Express sues woman for not paying $39,000 bill
(DELRAY BEACH, Florida)– American Express is suing a Delray Beach woman for payment delinquency, according to BocaNewsNow.com. The court filing by American Express states that Denise Katz owes $39,361.45 plus court costs. Katz’s card is in the name of “Complete AV Solutions, Inc.,” an audio/visual company based out of...
Roaches, rodent droppings, food not ‘in a wholesome, sound condition’: See which 5 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Rodent droppings near the kitchen stove, flies landing on a coffee pot and inside a to-go container and roaches crawling near the front counter led state inspectors to temporarily close four South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples Super 8 hotel to become workforce housing units
Residential units for essential workers will replace the former Super 8 hotel in Naples adjacent to the Collier Boulevard and I-75 interchange. The 104-room hotel will be converted into more than 100 workforce dignified units in this first-of-its-kind project in Collier County. The developer behind the project, K2 Developers, has...
3 Florida roads among worst traffic spots in US
Three Florida roadways made it on a list of worst places to be stuck in traffic in the country. The worst cuts through Orlando.
Click10.com
Shoplifters had magnet to steal Versace sunglasses in Miami-Dade, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman are facing charges Monday in Miami-Dade County after police officers accused them of stealing three pairs of Versace sunglasses by removing security tags. Axel Vasquezaros and Nicole Penazuniga are accused of shoplifting the $1,035 designer goods on Sunday at the...
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few months
Miami is known for its clear beaches and white sand, but what's going on in the courtroom behind closed doors? Was Judge Lody Jean paid off to favor Michael McGowan in court? Possibly. Continue reading to find out why.
City commissioner in Florida proposes paying bounties on iguanas
City officials are so fed up with the iguana population in Miami Beach that one commissioner suggested that a bounty should be put on the invasive species. The city of Miami Beach paid iguana hunters $50,000 in 2021 and is expected to quadruple its budget to $200,000 to deal with the lizards.
Click10.com
Feds: 3 men took migrants hostage, held them for ransom at Hialeah ‘stash house’
HIALEAH, Fla. – A federal grand jury indicted three men Thursday, after prosecutors accused them of smuggling Cuban migrants to a Hialeah “stash house,” where they were held for a $15,000 ransom. Prosecutors allege that Didier Perez Perez, Lester Leyniel Soca Diaz and Yoandy Alonso were part...
Click10.com
Facing possible removal, report casts doubt on Sheriff Tony’s self-defense claim in ‘90s shooting
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – After the Florida Commission on Ethics found probable cause to believe Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony “misused his public position” when he allegedly lied to get his first job at the Coral Springs Police Department, a report obtained by Local 10 News casts doubt on his self-defense claim in a 1993 shooting.
Complex
Attorneys for Parkland School Shooter Want Judge Removed From Case
Attorneys for the Parkland school shooter are pushing for the judge in his case to be removed. Per a report from the Associated Press, citing a motion from the Broward County Public Defender’s Office, attorneys for Nikolas Cruz—who last year pleaded guilty in connection with murdering 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida—have asked for Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer to remove herself from the murder case.
Click10.com
Police: Group followed, robbed pair who bought Rolex in Design District; 1 arrested
MIAMI – Police arrested a northwest Miami-Dade man Friday after they accused him of being part of a group who followed and robbed a pair of victims who had just bought a Rolex watch in Miami’s Design District last month. Twenty-two-year-old Davontae McCrae is facing numerous felony charges....
NBC Miami
Authorities Investigating Shooting on I-95 in Miami-Dade
Authorities are investigating after someone in an SUV opened fire on another driver on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade Monday morning. Florida Highway Patrol officials said a woman was behind the wheel of a BMW sedan heading northbound on I-95 near Northwest 125th Street when someone inside a dark-colored SUV opened fire.
Click10.com
Man accused of leaving dead animals on Parkland memorial makes first court appearance
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Covered in face tattoos, 29-year-old Robert Mondragon appeared in Broward County court for the first time Monday, a little more than two weeks after deputies arrested him after they say he placed dead animals on a memorial for those killed in the Parkland school shooting.
WSVN-TV
Man caught on camera stealing work truck from SW Miami-Dade business
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida business is dealing with a setback after someone stole their work truck. In a matter of minutes, a bold burglar broke into and took off in a work truck from Raw and Kibble pet food and supply store. “It’s one of those...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
Three of the Best Fort Lauderdale Hotels With a Lazy River
After a long day of sightseeing and exploring Fort Lauderdale, there is nothing better than relaxing by the hotel pool. Many parents will agree however that it can be hard to keep the whole family entertained for long. Fort Lauderdale offers 24 miles of shoreline, world-class shopping, and a budding...
Missing 3-year-old Florida boy found
A Florida Missing Child Alert was canceled Monday for a 3-year-old boy from Fort Lauderdale.
20-Year-Old Florida Man Dies After Losing Consciousness While Snorkeling
A 20-year-old Florida man has died after losing consciousness in the water while snorkeling on Friday. According to deputies, Harry Jeanniton, 20, of Boynton Beach, Florida died Friday after losing consciousness in the water while snorkeling with three others on Alligator Reef off Islamorada.
thesource.com
Popular Miami Doctor Banned From Performing BBL Surgeries After Patient Dies
A popular Miami doctor has been banned from performing Brazilian butt lift surgeries after a patient died on the operating table the same day. According to the Miami Herald, 33-year-old patient died after the Instagram-famous Dr. John Sampson performed BBL surgery on June 16, 2021. According to an autopsy report...
10NEWS
Florida man, 20, dies following snorkeling trip in Keys
ISLAMORADA, Fla. — A 20-year-old man from Boynton Beach died following a snorkeling trip Friday off the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Harry Jeanniton lost consciousness and was seen struggling just before 1:30 p.m. in the water on Aligator Reef off Islamorada, the sheriff's office said in a statement.
