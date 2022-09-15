Read full article on original website
Related
POM Insurance and vipHomeLink Announce Technology Partnership
New insurer leverages prevention platform to help protect policyholders. /PRNewswire/ -- vipHomeLink, the leading digital home management solution, and. , an innovative, new home insurance carrier launching a tech-enabled insurance product to homeowners and renters, today announced a strategic partnership. Through this partnership, vipHomeLink will provide its customized digital home management solution to all POM insurance policyholders as part of their homeowners protection plan called "POM HomeAssist, powered by vipHomeLink".
Avanta Ventures Announces $225M Fund II
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the venture capital arm of. early-stage Fund II, bringing its assets under management to over. Avanta Ventures’ primary investment sectors are insurtech, mobility, and risk-adjacent sectors such as fintech, cybersecurity, smart home, and applied artificial intelligence. Prioritizing innovative business models that attract emerging customer segments,. Avanta...
Paymints.io Integrates with First American Title's PRISM® Platform for Secure Transaction Funding
CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paymints.io, a secure, digital, white-label SaaS platform that allows parties to collect earnest money as well as transfer and disburse funds for real estate transactions, has integrated with. First American Title Insurance Company's. PRISM® digital platform for title agents. The PRISM platform,...
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Ardellis Insurance Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) of. Ardellis Insurance Ltd. (Ardellis) (. Bermuda. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trellis adds homeowners insurance to Savvy, its industry-leading embedded insurance marketplace
Trellis, the company leading a fundamental shift in how businesses and consumers engage with insurance, today announced the launch of groundbreaking new capabilities for Savvy, its embedded insurance marketplace. In addition to simplifying the experience for auto insurance, Savvy has brought its industry-leading digital capabilities to homeowners insurance. With these new enhancements, Savvy can now recommend optimal coverage at the best price for monoline home insurance, as well as home and auto insurance combinations.
Patent Application Titled “Systems And Methods For Early Identification Of A Total Loss Vehicle” Published Online (USPTO 20220277265): Allstate Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Galant, Alan D. (. , US); Woirol, Angela K. (Gumee, IL, US), filed on. October 12, 2021. , was made available online on. September 1, 2022. . The assignee for this...
PCF Insurance Services Acquires Niche F&I Broker Peak Performance Team
LEHI, Utah , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, has acquired Peak Performance Team (PPT), a niche finance and insurance (F&I) broker based in. South Carolina. offering custom-tailored packages to auto dealerships throughout the United States. PPT's primary focus is...
AM Best to Sponsor and Present U.S. Life/Annuity Market Insight at ACLI Conference
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestwill lead a session on focused on the impacts of rising interest rates on U.S. , senior director, and Jacqalene Lentz, director, both of AM Best, will deliver the presentation, titled, “Interest Rates are Finally Rising, What is AM Best’s View and Impact to AM Best’s Rating Process and.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NEXT Insurance Advances Innovation, Improves Technology for Pay-as-You-Go Solution For Workers' Compensation
PRNewswire/ -- , a leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, today announced a state of the art upgrade to its pay-as-you-go offering that provides customers and partners with a seamless, simpler experience. The modernized solution, built in-house, was developed to solve the common pain points often experienced by traditional pay-as-you-go solutions. Now, small businesses conveniently have the option to bundle the purchase of multiple lines within the NEXT funnel. The offering uses Stripe Financial Connections to easily link a customer's bank account making payments frictionless.
Patent Issued for Dynamic driving metric output generation using computer vision methods (USPTO 11430228): Allstate Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Aragon, Juan Carlos (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11430228, is. Allstate Insurance Company. (. Northbrook, Illinois. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information...
InsureComFree partners The Pacific Insurance Berhad to debut personal cyber insurance product with full-service support
The Pacific Insurance Berhad has worked jointly with InsureComFree to develop a unique. that addresses online risks including students. Technology has brought new opportunities, but it comes with certain risk factors" -- Mohd Faizol. KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA. ,. September 20, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh on the heels of its. ,
PCF Insurance buys firms in California and Florida
Lehi -based insurance brokerage PCF Insurance Service, has acquired two more insurance companies. The firm purchased. John E. Peakes Insurance Agency Inc. , a family-owned, full-service personal lines agency based in. Ventura, California. ; and. Apple Insurance. and. Financial Services of Ft. . Lauderdale, Florida. Apple Insurance. is an individual...
Bundle Fumble? Rising Auto Insurance Premiums are Killing Home Bundles, J.D. Power Finds
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The future of the home and auto insurance bundle, once a mainstay of property and casualty (P&C) insurance customer retention and lifetime value strategies, has come into question as legions of customers have started to break-up their polices. According to the. J.D. Power. 2022 U.S. Home Insurance Study,SM...
PolicyMe Raises $18M to Scale Its Product Suite and B2B2C Distribution
- Insurance industry leaders RGAX, Securian Financial and Siriuspoint join existing investors. in life insurance coverage sold to date, the Canadian insurtech company will accelerate its release of new insurance product offerings, with its critical illness product slated for release in early Q4. - The funding will also be used...
Shares of Humana Inc. (HUM) Rise Above Previous 52-Week High
Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) traded at a new 52-week high today of $514.98 . Approximately 763,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 706,000 shares. Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the. U.S. with a focus on administering Medicare...
HUB International Embeds Auto Insurance into Wayne Reaves Auto Dealer Management Software
VIU by HUB, a digital insurance brokerage platform that offers choice alongside trusted brokerage advice, provides an effortless way for auto dealers to deliver added value to customers. CHICAGO. ,. Sept. 20, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- VIU by HUB, a digital insurance brokerage platform, today announced plans to embed its technology...
MIB Announces Partnership with DigitalOwl to Tailor Electronic Medical Data for Use in Life Insurance Underwriting
BRAINTREE, Mass. , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIB, the life insurance industry's most trusted and secure partner for data-driven risk management and digital services announced an agreement with DigitalOwl, a provider of innovative AI-powered data analysis software, to present electronic medical data in an underwriting-driven format. MIB clients will be able to obtain medical records across multiple electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), and patient portals, including a user-friendly, standardized output tailored to the needs of the life insurance industry.
XDimensional Technologies Partners with Confianza
Confianza's data will support risk intelligence for XDimensional Technologies' customers. /PRNewswire/ -- XDimensional Technologies (XDTI) today announced a partnership with Confianza, a leading data provider for the insurance industry. The upcoming integration of Confianza data within XDTI's Nexsure Insurance Platform will enable better risk intelligence for decision-making and drive core processing efficiencies. XDTI customers will be able to leverage a robust set of data attributes across a plethora of Commercial and Personal data packages.
Safeco Insurance Launches Personal Cyber Coverage for Home Insurance Customers
Industry's Most Comprehensive Personal Cyber Product Combines Loss Coverage and Proactive Monitoring. , a Liberty Mutual company, has launched a new personal cyber coverage endorsement for Safeco Home policyholders. Safeco's Cyber Protection, available in 24 states, includes a suite of innovative coverages and services designed to protect homeowners from today's most pressing cyber threats such as identity theft, online fraud, cyberextortion, cyberattacks, data breaches and cyberbullying. The most comprehensive personal cyber product on the insurance market, the endorsement provides coverage for losses and expenses while providing services needed to restore and recover from the crime.
M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares
TORONTO , Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of. annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the. $5. notional issue price. Distributions are payable. October 7,...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0