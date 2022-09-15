ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

POM Insurance and vipHomeLink Announce Technology Partnership

New insurer leverages prevention platform to help protect policyholders. /PRNewswire/ -- vipHomeLink, the leading digital home management solution, and. , an innovative, new home insurance carrier launching a tech-enabled insurance product to homeowners and renters, today announced a strategic partnership. Through this partnership, vipHomeLink will provide its customized digital home management solution to all POM insurance policyholders as part of their homeowners protection plan called "POM HomeAssist, powered by vipHomeLink".
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Avanta Ventures Announces $225M Fund II

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the venture capital arm of. early-stage Fund II, bringing its assets under management to over. Avanta Ventures’ primary investment sectors are insurtech, mobility, and risk-adjacent sectors such as fintech, cybersecurity, smart home, and applied artificial intelligence. Prioritizing innovative business models that attract emerging customer segments,. Avanta...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Paymints.io Integrates with First American Title's PRISM® Platform for Secure Transaction Funding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paymints.io, a secure, digital, white-label SaaS platform that allows parties to collect earnest money as well as transfer and disburse funds for real estate transactions, has integrated with. First American Title Insurance Company's. PRISM® digital platform for title agents. The PRISM platform,...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Ardellis Insurance Ltd.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) of. Ardellis Insurance Ltd. (Ardellis) (. Bermuda. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allstate#Auto Insurance#The Allstate Corporation#Media Relations#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#Northbrook
InsuranceNewsNet

Trellis adds homeowners insurance to Savvy, its industry-leading embedded insurance marketplace

Trellis, the company leading a fundamental shift in how businesses and consumers engage with insurance, today announced the launch of groundbreaking new capabilities for Savvy, its embedded insurance marketplace. In addition to simplifying the experience for auto insurance, Savvy has brought its industry-leading digital capabilities to homeowners insurance. With these new enhancements, Savvy can now recommend optimal coverage at the best price for monoline home insurance, as well as home and auto insurance combinations.
PERSONAL FINANCE
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Application Titled “Systems And Methods For Early Identification Of A Total Loss Vehicle” Published Online (USPTO 20220277265): Allstate Insurance Company

-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Galant, Alan D. (. , US); Woirol, Angela K. (Gumee, IL, US), filed on. October 12, 2021. , was made available online on. September 1, 2022. . The assignee for this...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
InsuranceNewsNet

NEXT Insurance Advances Innovation, Improves Technology for Pay-as-You-Go Solution For Workers' Compensation

PRNewswire/ -- , a leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, today announced a state of the art upgrade to its pay-as-you-go offering that provides customers and partners with a seamless, simpler experience. The modernized solution, built in-house, was developed to solve the common pain points often experienced by traditional pay-as-you-go solutions. Now, small businesses conveniently have the option to bundle the purchase of multiple lines within the NEXT funnel. The offering uses Stripe Financial Connections to easily link a customer's bank account making payments frictionless.
SMALL BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Dynamic driving metric output generation using computer vision methods (USPTO 11430228): Allstate Insurance Company

-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Aragon, Juan Carlos (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11430228, is. Allstate Insurance Company. (. Northbrook, Illinois. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information...
TECHNOLOGY
InsuranceNewsNet

InsureComFree partners The Pacific Insurance Berhad to debut personal cyber insurance product with full-service support

The Pacific Insurance Berhad has worked jointly with InsureComFree to develop a unique. that addresses online risks including students. Technology has brought new opportunities, but it comes with certain risk factors" -- Mohd Faizol. KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA. ,. September 20, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh on the heels of its. ,
EDUCATION
InsuranceNewsNet

PCF Insurance buys firms in California and Florida

Lehi -based insurance brokerage PCF Insurance Service, has acquired two more insurance companies. The firm purchased. John E. Peakes Insurance Agency Inc. , a family-owned, full-service personal lines agency based in. Ventura, California. ; and. Apple Insurance. and. Financial Services of Ft. . Lauderdale, Florida. Apple Insurance. is an individual...
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Shares of Humana Inc. (HUM) Rise Above Previous 52-Week High

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) traded at a new 52-week high today of $514.98 . Approximately 763,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 706,000 shares. Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the. U.S. with a focus on administering Medicare...
STOCKS
InsuranceNewsNet

MIB Announces Partnership with DigitalOwl to Tailor Electronic Medical Data for Use in Life Insurance Underwriting

BRAINTREE, Mass. , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIB, the life insurance industry's most trusted and secure partner for data-driven risk management and digital services announced an agreement with DigitalOwl, a provider of innovative AI-powered data analysis software, to present electronic medical data in an underwriting-driven format. MIB clients will be able to obtain medical records across multiple electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), and patient portals, including a user-friendly, standardized output tailored to the needs of the life insurance industry.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

XDimensional Technologies Partners with Confianza

Confianza's data will support risk intelligence for XDimensional Technologies' customers. /PRNewswire/ -- XDimensional Technologies (XDTI) today announced a partnership with Confianza, a leading data provider for the insurance industry. The upcoming integration of Confianza data within XDTI's Nexsure Insurance Platform will enable better risk intelligence for decision-making and drive core processing efficiencies. XDTI customers will be able to leverage a robust set of data attributes across a plethora of Commercial and Personal data packages.
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Safeco Insurance Launches Personal Cyber Coverage for Home Insurance Customers

Industry's Most Comprehensive Personal Cyber Product Combines Loss Coverage and Proactive Monitoring. , a Liberty Mutual company, has launched a new personal cyber coverage endorsement for Safeco Home policyholders. Safeco's Cyber Protection, available in 24 states, includes a suite of innovative coverages and services designed to protect homeowners from today's most pressing cyber threats such as identity theft, online fraud, cyberextortion, cyberattacks, data breaches and cyberbullying. The most comprehensive personal cyber product on the insurance market, the endorsement provides coverage for losses and expenses while providing services needed to restore and recover from the crime.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy