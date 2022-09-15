Trellis, the company leading a fundamental shift in how businesses and consumers engage with insurance, today announced the launch of groundbreaking new capabilities for Savvy, its embedded insurance marketplace. In addition to simplifying the experience for auto insurance, Savvy has brought its industry-leading digital capabilities to homeowners insurance. With these new enhancements, Savvy can now recommend optimal coverage at the best price for monoline home insurance, as well as home and auto insurance combinations.

