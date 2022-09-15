Read full article on original website
Related
POM Insurance and vipHomeLink Announce Technology Partnership
New insurer leverages prevention platform to help protect policyholders. /PRNewswire/ -- vipHomeLink, the leading digital home management solution, and. , an innovative, new home insurance carrier launching a tech-enabled insurance product to homeowners and renters, today announced a strategic partnership. Through this partnership, vipHomeLink will provide its customized digital home management solution to all POM insurance policyholders as part of their homeowners protection plan called "POM HomeAssist, powered by vipHomeLink".
PCF Insurance Services Acquires Niche F&I Broker Peak Performance Team
LEHI, Utah , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, has acquired Peak Performance Team (PPT), a niche finance and insurance (F&I) broker based in. South Carolina. offering custom-tailored packages to auto dealerships throughout the United States. PPT's primary focus is...
NEXT Insurance Advances Innovation, Improves Technology for Pay-as-You-Go Solution For Workers' Compensation
PRNewswire/ -- , a leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, today announced a state of the art upgrade to its pay-as-you-go offering that provides customers and partners with a seamless, simpler experience. The modernized solution, built in-house, was developed to solve the common pain points often experienced by traditional pay-as-you-go solutions. Now, small businesses conveniently have the option to bundle the purchase of multiple lines within the NEXT funnel. The offering uses Stripe Financial Connections to easily link a customer's bank account making payments frictionless.
Big "I" President & CEO Bob Rusbuldt to Retire in 2023
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (the Big "I") announced today that. , Big "I" president & CEO, will retire next year. Rusbuldt informed the association's national Board of Directors of his decision at a meeting in. Niagara Falls, NY. over the weekend....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakbridge Insurance Expands Footprint Through Partnership with Grimes Insurance & Financial Services
ATLANTA , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC ( Oakbridge ) , one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, today announced a new partnership with. , an independent agency with offices in. Duluth, Georgia. . The partnership supports the agency's continued...
InsureComFree partners The Pacific Insurance Berhad to debut personal cyber insurance product with full-service support
The Pacific Insurance Berhad has worked jointly with InsureComFree to develop a unique. that addresses online risks including students. Technology has brought new opportunities, but it comes with certain risk factors" -- Mohd Faizol. KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA. ,. September 20, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh on the heels of its. ,
XDimensional Technologies Partners with Confianza
Confianza's data will support risk intelligence for XDimensional Technologies' customers. /PRNewswire/ -- XDimensional Technologies (XDTI) today announced a partnership with Confianza, a leading data provider for the insurance industry. The upcoming integration of Confianza data within XDTI's Nexsure Insurance Platform will enable better risk intelligence for decision-making and drive core processing efficiencies. XDTI customers will be able to leverage a robust set of data attributes across a plethora of Commercial and Personal data packages.
NEXT Insurance Launches its Embedded Solution NEXT Connect Within Intuit's QuickBooks Ecosystem
PRNewswire/ -- , a leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, and. (Nasdaq: INTU), today announced the launch of NEXT Connect for Intuit QuickBooks, an embedded insurance solution that provides customers with seamless access to digital-first insurance products within the QuickBooks ecosystem. Small businesses and accountants can obtain insurance quotes and bind coverage without leaving their QuickBooks account. Additionally, users can benefit from NEXT's technologically advanced, in-house pay-as-you-go offering for workers' compensation, consult with a trusted insurance advisor as well as access multiple A-rated national carrier products, including NEXT. As QuickBooks's premier insurtech with a proprietary pay-as-you-go system that integrates directly with Intuit QuickBooks, this embedded solution enables small businesses to quickly set up a plan that seamlessly handles payments, streamlines cash flow and ensures they only pay for the coverage they need.
RELATED PEOPLE
Avanta Ventures Announces $225M Fund II
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , the venture capital arm of. early-stage Fund II, bringing its assets under management to over. Avanta Ventures’ primary investment sectors are insurtech, mobility, and risk-adjacent sectors such as fintech, cybersecurity, smart home, and applied artificial intelligence. Prioritizing innovative business models that attract emerging customer segments,. Avanta...
Paymints.io Integrates with First American Title's PRISM® Platform for Secure Transaction Funding
CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paymints.io, a secure, digital, white-label SaaS platform that allows parties to collect earnest money as well as transfer and disburse funds for real estate transactions, has integrated with. First American Title Insurance Company's. PRISM® digital platform for title agents. The PRISM platform,...
House Financial Services Committee – Hearing
WITNESS(ES):. , chief diversity officer and vice president of human resources at. , senior vice president for federal relations at the. CONTACT: 202-225-4247 http://financialservices.house.gov.
Ahoy! Joins TrustedChoice.com to Bring Specialized Recreational Boating Coverage to Customers
The new partnership will see Ahoy!'s boater-centric policies and technology offered via the TrustedChoice.com platform. /PRNewswire/ -- Ahoy!®, the digital insurance MGA for recreational boating, today announced that it is joining TrustedChoice.com, the nation's largest digital marketing platform for independent agents and brokers. TrustedChoice.com connects consumers and businesses to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Waterdrop Launches the WFind System
BEIJING , Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop Inc. (" Waterdrop ", the "Company" or "we") (NYSE: WDH), a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact, recently launched "Waterdrop Family Insurance Needs Diagnosis" ("WFind"), a system designed to help insurance brokers identify customer insurance needs based on information about their family members, income & expenses, and insurance demands.
PCF Insurance buys firms in California and Florida
Lehi -based insurance brokerage PCF Insurance Service, has acquired two more insurance companies. The firm purchased. John E. Peakes Insurance Agency Inc. , a family-owned, full-service personal lines agency based in. Ventura, California. ; and. Apple Insurance. and. Financial Services of Ft. . Lauderdale, Florida. Apple Insurance. is an individual...
Trellis adds homeowners insurance to Savvy, its industry-leading embedded insurance marketplace
Trellis, the company leading a fundamental shift in how businesses and consumers engage with insurance, today announced the launch of groundbreaking new capabilities for Savvy, its embedded insurance marketplace. In addition to simplifying the experience for auto insurance, Savvy has brought its industry-leading digital capabilities to homeowners insurance. With these new enhancements, Savvy can now recommend optimal coverage at the best price for monoline home insurance, as well as home and auto insurance combinations.
Enact Mortgage Insurance Completes XOL Reinsurance Transaction as Part of its Diversified Credit Risk Transfer Program
RALEIGH, N.C. , Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, today announced that its flagship legal entity,. Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation. , has secured approximately. $201 million. of additional excess of loss (“XOL”) reinsurance coverage. This credit...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
John Hancock becomes the first life insurance carrier to offer access to GRAIL's multi-cancer early detection test to customers
Highlights power of strategic industry partnerships to promote preventive health and empower well-being. -based Manulife (NYSE: MFC), announced it is offering access to GRAIL's Galleri® multi-cancer early detection test to a pilot group of existing customers through the John Hancock Vitality Program, in collaboration with reinsurer Munich Re Life US. As the first life insurance carrier to make this breakthrough screening technology available,
Aura Risk Management Launches New Cannabis Program
San Clemente, CA. , Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Risk Management (Aura), a Member of The Liberty Company Network of Insurance Brokers, announces the launch of Indisure, a new insurance program created exclusively for cannabis companies in all 38 legalized. U.S. states. With the support of an AM...
Novidea Enhances Low-Code Automation Features to Empower Insurance Agencies, Brokers, MGAs and Wholesalers to Deliver Seamless Digital Experience for Customers
LAS VEGAS , Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsureTech Connect 2022: Novidea, the creator of the cloud-native, data-driven insurance Agency Management System (AMS), today announced significant new enhancements to its low-code automation rules engine. These enhancements will empower independent agents, brokers, managing general agents (MGAs) and wholesalers to work smarter and more efficiently, while providing a great customer experience.
AM Best to Sponsor and Present U.S. Life/Annuity Market Insight at ACLI Conference
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestwill lead a session on focused on the impacts of rising interest rates on U.S. , senior director, and Jacqalene Lentz, director, both of AM Best, will deliver the presentation, titled, “Interest Rates are Finally Rising, What is AM Best’s View and Impact to AM Best’s Rating Process and.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0