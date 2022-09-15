PRNewswire/ -- , a leading digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, and. (Nasdaq: INTU), today announced the launch of NEXT Connect for Intuit QuickBooks, an embedded insurance solution that provides customers with seamless access to digital-first insurance products within the QuickBooks ecosystem. Small businesses and accountants can obtain insurance quotes and bind coverage without leaving their QuickBooks account. Additionally, users can benefit from NEXT's technologically advanced, in-house pay-as-you-go offering for workers' compensation, consult with a trusted insurance advisor as well as access multiple A-rated national carrier products, including NEXT. As QuickBooks's premier insurtech with a proprietary pay-as-you-go system that integrates directly with Intuit QuickBooks, this embedded solution enables small businesses to quickly set up a plan that seamlessly handles payments, streamlines cash flow and ensures they only pay for the coverage they need.

