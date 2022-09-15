ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nftevening.com

Palm Beach Gets Its Own NFT Restaurant: The Vinyl Fish Club

Palm Beach – the infamous town in Florida, USA – is getting its first NFT restaurant, ‘Vinyl Fish Club‘. Located in the heart of Downtown West Palm Beach, this NFT membership club and restaurant offers a unique dining and social experience that is out of this world! There is tremendous utility in owning one of these rare and exclusive Vinyl Fish Club (VFC) Membership NFTs. In fact, there are only 50 available in total. With a floor price of 1 ETH, you can now buy one on OpenSea.
PALM BEACH, FL
foodgressing.com

New Restaurants South Florida 2022 to Check Out

Looking for some new restaurants in South Florida? Here’s a look at some fresh openings and a few new spots to look forward to this Fall & Winter 2022 in South Florida. Bacon Bitch – West Palm (Fall 2022) Bacon Bitch, the innovative breakfast concept inspired by a...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

VALENCIA ISLES FORECLOSES ON HOME OVER $7200 HOA FEE

Boynton Beach Homeowners Association Launches Foreclosure Proceedings, Says Homeowner Isn’t Paying HOA Dues… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another South Florida homeowner is learning that if you don’t pay your HOA dues — no matter how minimal — your HOA can take your home. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Lifestyle
boatingindustry.com

Integra acquires Jenson Beach Marina

Miami-based real estate investment and development firm Integra Investments (Integra), under its “Integra Marinas” platform, with investment partner, BLG Capital Advisors, announced the acquisition of Four Fish Inn and Marina in Jensen Beach, Florida. This news marks the company’s entrance into the Martin County market and continued growth trajectory as a prominent player in the marina sector.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roaches, rodent droppings, food not ‘in a wholesome, sound condition’: See which 5 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Rodent droppings near the kitchen stove, flies landing on a coffee pot and inside a to-go container and roaches crawling near the front counter led state inspectors to temporarily close four South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

'A huge opportunity': Jupiter High dance team to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

JUPITER — This November, the Jupiter High School Dance Team will be packing their bags and flying to New York City to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Warriors dance team qualified to perform in the Thanksgiving tradition in 2021, but delayed their participation due to COVID. With an extra year of practice under their belt, about 11 of the 35 girls from the team will be representing Jupiter in the nationally televised parade.
JUPITER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Windows#Travel Guide#Linus Realestate#Floridian Home#Lynn Morgan Design
getnews.info

More Than A Cruise: Why Margaritaville At Sea is a Can’t-Miss Immersive Experience

When done right, cruises can be incredible, immersive experiences that let passengers forget about their worries on land. Margaritaville at Sea is one of those experiences, with everything from the music, to the food and beverage options, to the opportunities for fun and relaxation all geared towards putting guests in that Margaritaville state of mind.
PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Fiona becomes first major hurricane of the season

West Palm Beach, FL (CBS12) — Fiona becomes the first major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. As of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, Fiona has maximum sustained winds of 125 mph. Fiona will continue to move north and could even strengthen to a category...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
BOCANEWSNOW

ANOTHER KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH ARREST

EIGHTH KINGS POINT RESIDENT ARRESTED SINCE MAY! CONVICTED FELON. Resident Charged, Handcuffed, Jailed… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — What is going on in Kings Point? Once the aspirational haven of senior living for so many, it’s rapidly turning into the bad senior […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Second Kings Point Arrest In A Day, Now Ten Since May

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The arrest of Willie McClaine early Tuesday morning is at least the tenth arrest of a Kings Point Delray Beach resident since early Spring. As BocaNewsNow.com reported on Monday, the continued stream of Kings Point arrestees is seemingly unprecedented […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Boca Raton 2022

People think it is easy to get a joint that makes the most delicious Sushi, especially when they are away from home. The truth is that this is not the case. We all agree that California rolls are easy to make, but it takes the best restaurants to make a quality sushi roll. Recently, Boca Raton has become the home of fantastic food with an extensive collection of Japanese restaurants. Unlike other places, sushi lovers will enjoy their stay in Boca Raton as there are amazing restaurants that make the best of this Japanese cuisine.
BOCA RATON, FL
10NEWS

Florida man, 20, dies following snorkeling trip in Keys

ISLAMORADA, Fla. — A 20-year-old man from Boynton Beach died following a snorkeling trip Friday off the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Harry Jeanniton lost consciousness and was seen struggling just before 1:30 p.m. in the water on Aligator Reef off Islamorada, the sheriff's office said in a statement.
ISLAMORADA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy