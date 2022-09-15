Read full article on original website
Jupiter restaurant offers homework happy hour for back to schoolBest of South FloridaJupiter, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons CaseSam H ArnoldLantana, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."L. CanePalm Beach, FL
nftevening.com
Palm Beach Gets Its Own NFT Restaurant: The Vinyl Fish Club
Palm Beach – the infamous town in Florida, USA – is getting its first NFT restaurant, ‘Vinyl Fish Club‘. Located in the heart of Downtown West Palm Beach, this NFT membership club and restaurant offers a unique dining and social experience that is out of this world! There is tremendous utility in owning one of these rare and exclusive Vinyl Fish Club (VFC) Membership NFTs. In fact, there are only 50 available in total. With a floor price of 1 ETH, you can now buy one on OpenSea.
foodgressing.com
New Restaurants South Florida 2022 to Check Out
Looking for some new restaurants in South Florida? Here’s a look at some fresh openings and a few new spots to look forward to this Fall & Winter 2022 in South Florida. Bacon Bitch – West Palm (Fall 2022) Bacon Bitch, the innovative breakfast concept inspired by a...
VALENCIA ISLES FORECLOSES ON HOME OVER $7200 HOA FEE
Boynton Beach Homeowners Association Launches Foreclosure Proceedings, Says Homeowner Isn’t Paying HOA Dues… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another South Florida homeowner is learning that if you don’t pay your HOA dues — no matter how minimal — your HOA can take your home. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Study: West Palm Beach No. 2 for homes bought with cash
The number of cash-bought homes might be declining in some areas of the country, but new figures show it is still occurring at high levels in Florida.
boatingindustry.com
Integra acquires Jenson Beach Marina
Miami-based real estate investment and development firm Integra Investments (Integra), under its “Integra Marinas” platform, with investment partner, BLG Capital Advisors, announced the acquisition of Four Fish Inn and Marina in Jensen Beach, Florida. This news marks the company’s entrance into the Martin County market and continued growth trajectory as a prominent player in the marina sector.
Roaches, rodent droppings, food not ‘in a wholesome, sound condition’: See which 5 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Rodent droppings near the kitchen stove, flies landing on a coffee pot and inside a to-go container and roaches crawling near the front counter led state inspectors to temporarily close four South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
'A huge opportunity': Jupiter High dance team to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
JUPITER — This November, the Jupiter High School Dance Team will be packing their bags and flying to New York City to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Warriors dance team qualified to perform in the Thanksgiving tradition in 2021, but delayed their participation due to COVID. With an extra year of practice under their belt, about 11 of the 35 girls from the team will be representing Jupiter in the nationally televised parade.
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Flamingo Road Nursery website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall right around the corner, you might want to start looking into all the fall festivals that are in your area.
getnews.info
More Than A Cruise: Why Margaritaville At Sea is a Can’t-Miss Immersive Experience
When done right, cruises can be incredible, immersive experiences that let passengers forget about their worries on land. Margaritaville at Sea is one of those experiences, with everything from the music, to the food and beverage options, to the opportunities for fun and relaxation all geared towards putting guests in that Margaritaville state of mind.
cw34.com
Photos: Firefighters cut open roof in rollover crash in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters had to cut open the roof of a truck on Monday morning to rescue a person stuck inside after a rollover crash. The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units said firefighters from Batalion 3 responded to a rollover crash on I-95 North in Lake Worth Beach.
cbs12.com
Fiona becomes first major hurricane of the season
West Palm Beach, FL (CBS12) — Fiona becomes the first major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. As of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, Fiona has maximum sustained winds of 125 mph. Fiona will continue to move north and could even strengthen to a category...
After 28 years, Boca Raton will soon welcome the city's newest waterfront park: Ocean Strand
BOCA RATON — A 14-acre stretch of land from the beach to the Intracoastal on Ocean Boulevard has been sitting dormant for 28 years. Soon, it will be known as Ocean Strand Park. The Greater Boca Raton Beach & Park District bought the land at 2300 N. Ocean Blvd....
2 dogs rescued, 1 found dead in Fort Pierce home
A Treasure Coast animal rescue group has taken in two dogs from a home where they were discovered badly malnourished, and a third dog was found dead.
Why I got an abortion: 6 Palm Beach County women tell their stories
Abortion-rights activist Fran Sachs used to tell women to share their stories about why they terminated their pregnancies only if they felt comfortable. “I don’t say that anymore,” the Jupiter woman said. “There’s nothing to be ashamed about. There’s nothing to be embarrassed about. It’s time. It’s time to get out of your comfort zone.”
ANOTHER KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH ARREST
EIGHTH KINGS POINT RESIDENT ARRESTED SINCE MAY! CONVICTED FELON. Resident Charged, Handcuffed, Jailed… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — What is going on in Kings Point? Once the aspirational haven of senior living for so many, it’s rapidly turning into the bad senior […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Second Kings Point Arrest In A Day, Now Ten Since May
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The arrest of Willie McClaine early Tuesday morning is at least the tenth arrest of a Kings Point Delray Beach resident since early Spring. As BocaNewsNow.com reported on Monday, the continued stream of Kings Point arrestees is seemingly unprecedented […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Boca Raton 2022
People think it is easy to get a joint that makes the most delicious Sushi, especially when they are away from home. The truth is that this is not the case. We all agree that California rolls are easy to make, but it takes the best restaurants to make a quality sushi roll. Recently, Boca Raton has become the home of fantastic food with an extensive collection of Japanese restaurants. Unlike other places, sushi lovers will enjoy their stay in Boca Raton as there are amazing restaurants that make the best of this Japanese cuisine.
10NEWS
Florida man, 20, dies following snorkeling trip in Keys
ISLAMORADA, Fla. — A 20-year-old man from Boynton Beach died following a snorkeling trip Friday off the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Harry Jeanniton lost consciousness and was seen struggling just before 1:30 p.m. in the water on Aligator Reef off Islamorada, the sheriff's office said in a statement.
Rosh Hashana dining: Best restaurants for Jewish New Year dine-in, takeout
There’s no need to warm up your stove for the Jewish High Holy Days – plenty of local restaurants are happy to do the cooking for you. Here are some of the local menus offered across the county for Rosh Hashana, which runs from sundown Sunday, Sept. 25, to sundown Tuesday, Sept. 27.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheeseburger In Florida
Yelp got to work finding the best cheeseburger in every state.
