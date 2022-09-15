ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cashton, WI

2022 Oktoberfest Medallion Hunt Clue #1

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The hunt is officially underway this morning!. It’s time for La Crosse’s annual mystic quest;. Read and decipher carefully, don’t get misled by the clues.”. Clues will be released each morning until the medallion is found. Happy hunting!. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS...
Several people hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County

TOWN OF HILLSBORO, Wis. (WEAU) -Several people are hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 16 at 5:55 p.m. authorities received a report of a vehicle crash with an Amish buggy on State Highway 33 near Town Shop Road near Hillsboro, Wis.
La Crosse Co. Sheriff’s Dept. captain denies endorsing Barnes for U.S. Senate

MADISON, Wis. — A captain in the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department who was included in a press release of law enforcement officials endorsing Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes says he made no such endorsement. Capt. John Siegel, who is also running as a Democrat for La Crosse County Sheriff, said he found out Friday that his name was...
La Crosse man indicted on federal drug, gun charges

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse man is indicted on several federal drug and gun charges Wednesday. 26-year-old Jade Deeny was charged with distributing cocaine, possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute, possessing 50 grams or more of meth with the intent to distribute, and using and maintaining a place for the distribution of cocaine.
Bicyclist, 40, killed in crash with vehicle

WINONA, Minn. -- A 40-year-old bicyclist from Buffalo was killed in a crash with a vehicle in Winona.The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. The bicyclist was struck near the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street.The victim was identified as Matthew Michael Tipton.Neither the driver nor the passenger in the vehicle were injured in the crash.
Richland Center man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. — A Richland Center man was seriously injured Thursday night after a motorcycle crash. Richland County Sheriff’s officials said the 38-year-old was traveling north on County Highway AA just after 6 p.m. when his motorcycle left the road and crashed near Bowen Circle. He was taken by ambulance to Richland Hospital before being taken by MedFlight to...
Suspect Remains At Large After Robbing a Local Shop in Downtown Area

(KWNO)- Yesterday at 10:00 a.m. the Winona Police Department responded to a reported robbery on the 400 block of E 2nd Street in downtown Winona. An employee working at the store left the register for merely one min and returned to find a man behind the counter, digging in the register, says WPD.
1 person killed in La Crosse County rollover crash Sunday

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday afternoon between Onalaska and Holmen in La Crosse County. The Holmen Police Department said the person died after the vehicle crashed and rolled over on Highway 53 north of the interchange with Highway 35 at 4:11 p.m. on Sunday.
Police: Missing Hayward man found dead

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
A Wisconsin Man is Dead After Being Crushed by Vehicle

(KWNO)- On Monday, Sept. 5th at approximately 10:00 a.m. the Trempealeau County Dispatch Center received a 911 call requesting Emergency Medical Services for a 64-year-old male subject pinned under a vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies and EMS personnel tried to get the subject removed from under the vehicle but it was...
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
