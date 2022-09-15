Read full article on original website
Local experts warn about the dangers of ‘sharenting’
Social media is a way to share parts of your life with family members and friends, but experts are warning parents about "sharenting". Sharenting is when parents post pictures and private information about their children on social media. Experts say by sharenting, parents may be exposing their children to potential abusers.
One arrested on child neglect & drug charges in Wisconsin, 1-year-old in vehicle
GAYS MILLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Two La Crosse residents were pulled over in Crawford County on September 14, the driver was later arrested for charges that included Intent to Deliver and Child Neglect. According to a release, a Crawford County deputy initiated a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon. The...
Onalaska student one of only handful in the world to get perfect score on AP Government and Politics exam, district says
Daniel Yao got a perfect score on the 2022 Advanced Placement U.S. Government and Politics exam. Globally, the School District of Onalaska said, Daniel is one of only 21 students to achieve a perfect score.
2022 Oktoberfest Medallion Hunt Clue #1
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The hunt is officially underway this morning!. It’s time for La Crosse’s annual mystic quest;. Read and decipher carefully, don’t get misled by the clues.”. Clues will be released each morning until the medallion is found. Happy hunting!. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS...
wizmnews.com
Viking cruise ship returns to La Crosse Monday, with two more stops in the city in October
The city of La Crosse hosted three big riverboats last week, as the summer tourism season begins to wind down. Two more stops at Riverside Park are scheduled this week. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, the brand new Viking Mississippi returns to La Crosse after a trip up to the Twin Cities.
WEAU-TV 13
Several people hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County
TOWN OF HILLSBORO, Wis. (WEAU) -Several people are hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 16 at 5:55 p.m. authorities received a report of a vehicle crash with an Amish buggy on State Highway 33 near Town Shop Road near Hillsboro, Wis.
La Crosse Co. Sheriff’s Dept. captain denies endorsing Barnes for U.S. Senate
MADISON, Wis. — A captain in the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department who was included in a press release of law enforcement officials endorsing Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes says he made no such endorsement. Capt. John Siegel, who is also running as a Democrat for La Crosse County Sheriff, said he found out Friday that his name was...
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse man indicted on federal drug, gun charges
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse man is indicted on several federal drug and gun charges Wednesday. 26-year-old Jade Deeny was charged with distributing cocaine, possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute, possessing 50 grams or more of meth with the intent to distribute, and using and maintaining a place for the distribution of cocaine.
Names released in fatal Adams Co. shooting involving deputy
The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) on Thursday released additioal information including the names of those involved after an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man wanted by police. The shooting happened Sept. 6 in the town of Strongs Prairie. According to a...
Watermain near La Crosse river marsh to shut down temporarily
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A watermain running through the La Crosse river marsh will temporarily shut down starting Monday. Those who live north of the La Crosse river may be impacted by the construction. If you notice reduced water pressure, limit water use as it may affect laundry and toilet flushing. If you notice your water is discolored, it is...
Bicyclist, 40, killed in crash with vehicle
WINONA, Minn. -- A 40-year-old bicyclist from Buffalo was killed in a crash with a vehicle in Winona.The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. The bicyclist was struck near the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street.The victim was identified as Matthew Michael Tipton.Neither the driver nor the passenger in the vehicle were injured in the crash.
Richland Center man seriously injured in motorcycle crash
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. — A Richland Center man was seriously injured Thursday night after a motorcycle crash. Richland County Sheriff’s officials said the 38-year-old was traveling north on County Highway AA just after 6 p.m. when his motorcycle left the road and crashed near Bowen Circle. He was taken by ambulance to Richland Hospital before being taken by MedFlight to...
winonaradio.com
Suspect Remains At Large After Robbing a Local Shop in Downtown Area
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 10:00 a.m. the Winona Police Department responded to a reported robbery on the 400 block of E 2nd Street in downtown Winona. An employee working at the store left the register for merely one min and returned to find a man behind the counter, digging in the register, says WPD.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person killed in La Crosse County rollover crash Sunday
ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday afternoon between Onalaska and Holmen in La Crosse County. The Holmen Police Department said the person died after the vehicle crashed and rolled over on Highway 53 north of the interchange with Highway 35 at 4:11 p.m. on Sunday.
WEAU-TV 13
Police: Missing Hayward man found dead
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
‘Absolutely not’: Republican Van Orden declines debate invitation, instead pushes for town hall forum
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The midterm election is less than two months away, and while having a debate between the candidates is a long-standing tradition in La Crosse, it may be coming to an end. Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District Derrick Van Orden has declined to...
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin
A popular restaurant chain that is famous for its delicious chicken sandwiches recently opened another new location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. On September 8, 2022, Chick-fil-A opened another new location in Onalaska, Wisconsin.
wizmnews.com
Pedal car auctioned off for nearly $25,000 at Elmer’s museum in Fountain City; sale continues Friday-Saturday
Halfway through the four-day auction of Elmer’s Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wis. Mecum Auctions, one of the largest auction companies in the world, is conducting the event and shared some of the items that were sold over the past two days. That included a Indy pedal...
winonaradio.com
A Wisconsin Man is Dead After Being Crushed by Vehicle
(KWNO)- On Monday, Sept. 5th at approximately 10:00 a.m. the Trempealeau County Dispatch Center received a 911 call requesting Emergency Medical Services for a 64-year-old male subject pinned under a vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies and EMS personnel tried to get the subject removed from under the vehicle but it was...
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
