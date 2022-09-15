LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A watermain running through the La Crosse river marsh will temporarily shut down starting Monday. Those who live north of the La Crosse river may be impacted by the construction. If you notice reduced water pressure, limit water use as it may affect laundry and toilet flushing. If you notice your water is discolored, it is...

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO