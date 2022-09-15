ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccurtain County, OK

Arkansas woman killed in fiery crash in McCurtain County

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 5 days ago

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Arkansas woman has passed away following an accident in McCurtain County.

Around 4:44 a.m. on Sept. 14, emergency crews were called to a crash on OK-3 near Hatchery Rd., just west of Broken Bow.

Investigators say 29-year-old Caroline Mauceli was driving a 2012 GMC SUV eastbound on OK-3 when she went left of center.

As a result, her SUV hit a semi-truck head-on.

Officials say both vehicles caught fire, and Mauceli was pinned in the wreckage.

Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

