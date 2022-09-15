A huge apartment house fire on Union Street in Bangor Saturday claimed two cats, but all the residents made it out safely. This story is tough for me to write. Two of the tenants are my son and his fiance. Luckily they were not home, at the time of the fire, but their two beloved cats, Daniel and Jamie, didn't make it. Several other cats in the building were rescued by Bangor Firefighters who fought the blaze that broke out just before 11:00 in the morning.

BANGOR, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO