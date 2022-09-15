ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bar Harbor, ME

penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Sept. 5-15. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. July 30 (late entries) Thomas Thomas...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Longtime head of Maine State Police taking new job

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The longtime head of Maine State Police is moving onto a new job. Col. John Cote will retire from State Police at the end of the month. The agency thanked him for his 33 years of service, especially during what they called some of the agency’s most high-profile incidents and trying times for law enforcement.
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Police beat

BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Sept. 4-15. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Sept. 4. Gage B. Bowman, 23, of Belfast, was issued...
BELFAST, ME
wabi.tv

Officials release cause of Union Street fire

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Officials are beginning to piece together what caused Saturday morning’s apartment fire on Union Street in Bangor. The Maine Department of Public Safety tells us the fire originated in one of the unit’s kitchens. The tenants were not home at the time. All tenants...
BANGOR, ME
Bar Harbor, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Bar Harbor, ME
foxbangor.com

Lubec man in court after girlfriend found dead

MACHIAS — Paul Deforest was arrested back in January after state police found his girlfriend, Eva Cox deceased in the trunk of Deforests vehicle following reports that Deforest and Cox were involved in a domestic dispute. Attorney Steven Juskewitch represented Deforest in Washington County Superior Court and requested the...
LUBEC, ME
WMTW

Maine mother, son among 4 arrested on drug charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — A mother and son from Washington County are among four people facing drug charges. 61-year-old Tammy Davis and 39-year old Nicholas Ames, both of East Machias, 33-year-old Jermaine Henry, and 27-year-old Rashan Howard of New York, are charged with drug trafficking. Authorities noted in their...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
mdislander.com

Lucy Elizabeth Triplett

Lucy Elizabeth Triplett, 92, died peacefully surrounded by family on Sept. 15, 2022. Lucy was born on July 22, 1930, in Wakefield, Mass., the daughter of Gabriel and Grace (Zagaria) Pica. She attended nurses training at Massachusetts Memorial Hospital and worked at Peter Bent Brigham hospital before moving to Maine...
BAR HARBOR, ME
Q106.5

Bangor Apartment House Fire Displaces 10 Residents, 2 Cats Die

A huge apartment house fire on Union Street in Bangor Saturday claimed two cats, but all the residents made it out safely. This story is tough for me to write. Two of the tenants are my son and his fiance. Luckily they were not home, at the time of the fire, but their two beloved cats, Daniel and Jamie, didn't make it. Several other cats in the building were rescued by Bangor Firefighters who fought the blaze that broke out just before 11:00 in the morning.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Multiple fire departments respond to fire on Union street

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A fire broke out on Saturday in Bangor creating a cloud of smoke that could be seen all the way in Brewer. Calls came in around 10:45 AM to deal with a multi building fire on Union street. Fire departments from multiple towns responded. No injuries...
BANGOR, ME
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Maine

What is one food that you would never get tired of eating? If the answer is a delicious pizza then keep on reading to find out about three amazing pizza spots in Maine that you should visit if you've never tried their food. No matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

10 people are forced to relocate after fire

BANGOR — Almost a dozen people escaped an apartment house fire Saturday when smoke quickly escalated to flames. Around 10:40 a.m. Saturday the Bangor Fire Department received several reports of smoke at 345 Union Street adjacent to Charles Street. Assistant fire chief Andrew Emery says ten people made it...
BANGOR, ME
The Maine Writer

Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-October

Catholic Charities of Maine is planning to welcome 20 refugees to the city of Bangor by the middle of October. Federal approval was granted last December to resettle up to 50 refugees in Bangor. The refugees will be coming from Central America, the Middle East, and Africa, from countries like Somalia, Iraq, Syria, and Ukraine. Catholic Charities will help them find housing, jobs, food, clothing, and more. In the past, refugees to Maine have been resettled in the cities of Portland and Lewiston.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine

There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
STONINGTON, ME
mdislander.com

Photographer considers work to be collaborative process

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Cheryle St. Onge is a fine art photographer whose work is deeply connected to the natural world, with a focus on the crossover of art and science; she explores photography’s ability to distill our sense of time and curiosity. She joins the Wendell Gilley Museum...
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
Maine Campus

University of Maine plan to turn Holmes and Coburn Halls into hotels brings uncertainty

If you’ve been on campus for the past two weeks, you might have noticed the large fenced–off area located to the right of Folger Library. The area blocks off the entire side street that many students use to access other locations on campus. This portion of campus is one I walk through often and is very noticeable from the mall. The fence encompasses all of Coburn and Holmes Halls, two buildings that have been vacant since 2009.
ORONO, ME

