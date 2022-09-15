Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Sept. 5-15. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. July 30 (late entries) Thomas Thomas...
wabi.tv
Longtime head of Maine State Police taking new job
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The longtime head of Maine State Police is moving onto a new job. Col. John Cote will retire from State Police at the end of the month. The agency thanked him for his 33 years of service, especially during what they called some of the agency’s most high-profile incidents and trying times for law enforcement.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Sept. 4-15. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Sept. 4. Gage B. Bowman, 23, of Belfast, was issued...
wabi.tv
Officials release cause of Union Street fire
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Officials are beginning to piece together what caused Saturday morning’s apartment fire on Union Street in Bangor. The Maine Department of Public Safety tells us the fire originated in one of the unit’s kitchens. The tenants were not home at the time. All tenants...
penbaypilot.com
Thomaston police expect to ‘set the standard’ for future small-town Maine law enforcement
THOMASTON — Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe is proposing a solution to his department’s staff shortage that’s a first of its kind in the realm of Maine law enforcement. “I really think that we are going to have the most applications we’ve ever seen in this department,” said Hoppe.
This Is Not Your Home! Man Arrested After Police Say He Entered 2 Houses That Weren’t His
A Greenbush man, who authorities say tried to flee into the woods when confronted, was arrested earlier this week. Sheriffs say he entered 2 homes that were not his own. 33-year-old Justin Masters was shot at, but not injured, by one of the homeowners. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's...
foxbangor.com
Lubec man in court after girlfriend found dead
MACHIAS — Paul Deforest was arrested back in January after state police found his girlfriend, Eva Cox deceased in the trunk of Deforests vehicle following reports that Deforest and Cox were involved in a domestic dispute. Attorney Steven Juskewitch represented Deforest in Washington County Superior Court and requested the...
WMTW
Maine mother, son among 4 arrested on drug charges
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — A mother and son from Washington County are among four people facing drug charges. 61-year-old Tammy Davis and 39-year old Nicholas Ames, both of East Machias, 33-year-old Jermaine Henry, and 27-year-old Rashan Howard of New York, are charged with drug trafficking. Authorities noted in their...
mdislander.com
Lucy Elizabeth Triplett
Lucy Elizabeth Triplett, 92, died peacefully surrounded by family on Sept. 15, 2022. Lucy was born on July 22, 1930, in Wakefield, Mass., the daughter of Gabriel and Grace (Zagaria) Pica. She attended nurses training at Massachusetts Memorial Hospital and worked at Peter Bent Brigham hospital before moving to Maine...
Bangor Apartment House Fire Displaces 10 Residents, 2 Cats Die
A huge apartment house fire on Union Street in Bangor Saturday claimed two cats, but all the residents made it out safely. This story is tough for me to write. Two of the tenants are my son and his fiance. Luckily they were not home, at the time of the fire, but their two beloved cats, Daniel and Jamie, didn't make it. Several other cats in the building were rescued by Bangor Firefighters who fought the blaze that broke out just before 11:00 in the morning.
wabi.tv
Multiple fire departments respond to fire on Union street
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A fire broke out on Saturday in Bangor creating a cloud of smoke that could be seen all the way in Brewer. Calls came in around 10:45 AM to deal with a multi building fire on Union street. Fire departments from multiple towns responded. No injuries...
mdislander.com
State of Maine: First-time candidate Milliken has lived the challenges of her district
Nina Milliken, a Blue Hill Democrat running for House District 16, is quick to admit she “might be nuts.” She has three young children, one quite teensy. It was a talk with former representative Genevieve McDonald, a mother of twin babies when she was first elected, that convinced Milliken to go for it.
foxbangor.com
10 people are forced to relocate after fire
BANGOR — Almost a dozen people escaped an apartment house fire Saturday when smoke quickly escalated to flames. Around 10:40 a.m. Saturday the Bangor Fire Department received several reports of smoke at 345 Union Street adjacent to Charles Street. Assistant fire chief Andrew Emery says ten people made it...
mdislander.com
Photographer considers work to be collaborative process
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Cheryle St. Onge is a fine art photographer whose work is deeply connected to the natural world, with a focus on the crossover of art and science; she explores photography’s ability to distill our sense of time and curiosity. She joins the Wendell Gilley Museum...
mdislander.com
Artist Mike Riley’s portraits and landscapes on view at library
ELLSWORTH — Mike Riley says he went to something like 11 grade schools in 10 years when he was growing up as an “Army brat.” He also says he spent some pivotal early years in foster care and institutional settings when his mom was hospitalized for several years.
Maine Campus
University of Maine plan to turn Holmes and Coburn Halls into hotels brings uncertainty
If you’ve been on campus for the past two weeks, you might have noticed the large fenced–off area located to the right of Folger Library. The area blocks off the entire side street that many students use to access other locations on campus. This portion of campus is one I walk through often and is very noticeable from the mall. The fence encompasses all of Coburn and Holmes Halls, two buildings that have been vacant since 2009.
