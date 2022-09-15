Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Monday in Portland: PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over removal of traffic circle and more
Tuesday in Portland: Here's how to register to vote in Oregon on National Voter Registration Day
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Spurs Open to Russell Westbrook Trade If Lakers Make PG Available Again
The San Antonio Spurs previously held talks with the Los Angeles Lakers about a trade for Russell Westbrook, and they could reignite discussions in the future, according to L.J. Ellis of Spurs Talk. "According to a Western Conference scout, the Lakers are telling teams that they will take a wait...
Bleacher Report
Celtics Rumors: 'Optimism' Grant Williams, Boston Will Agree to Contract Extension
The Boston Celtics reportedly have "optimism" they'll agree to a contract extension with power forward Grant Williams ahead of the NBA's Oct. 17 deadline. Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports reported Tuesday the sides haven't talked since earlier in the offseason and there are no further discussions currently scheduled, but one source involved in the process believes the deadline may spur action in the coming weeks.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Julius Randle Trade, Jae Crowder and Grant Williams
The 2022-23 NBA season will arrive sooner than you think. Media day is just around the corner, with training camps to commence shortly thereafter. Throw in a handful of preseason contests, and poof—the new campaign will be here. With the season so close, front offices are finalizing their plans...
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving on Nets Being Swept By Celtics: 'We Needed That Humbling Experience'
The Brooklyn Nets' tumultuous 2021-22 season came to an end when they were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs, but Kyrie Irving believes the team needed the loss as a building experience. "We got 4-0'd, my G," Irving said on Twitch (h/t TMZ Sports)....
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Jae Crowder 'Available' on Trade Market; Suns Have Been 'Very Active'
The Phoenix Suns are reportedly shopping one of their veteran players. ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on Monday's episode of NBA Today that forward Jae Crowder is "available" and the team has been "very active" in searching for trades for him. Windhorst added that people around the league believe the Suns are not afraid to continue spending and could bring back money in the deal in hopes of putting it toward adding or retaining another player.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs' Price for Jakob Poeltl, Josh Richardson 'Remains High'
Although trading Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks in June cemented the San Antonio Spurs' rebuild, the franchise reportedly still intends to drive a hard bargain with its best assets. LJ Ellis of SpursTalk reported Sunday that Jakob Poeltl and Josh Richardson "are the two Spurs players most commonly involved...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Pat Beverley's Role Revealed with Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schröder
With Russell Westbrook still on the roster and Dennis Schröder recently signed, don't expect Patrick Beverley to play much point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, "sources say Beverley is regarded internally by the club as a 3-and-D wing and not as a point guard at this stage of his career. The Lakers, in other words, see Westbrook and Schröder as their point guards as of Sept. 18... and the likes of Beverley, Kendrick Nunn, Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV as 2s and 3s."
Bleacher Report
B/R NBA Experts Debate One-and-Done Rule Pros and Cons
The NBA's eligible draft age has been debated since it was increased to 19 in 2005. For the past 17 years, fans have wondered if the league would ever return to a model where high school stars could enter the draft at 18 years old. Now, that "if" looks far...
Bleacher Report
Ranking the NBA's Top Sleeper Teams for 2022-23
The basketball world is buzzing as the 2022-23 NBA campaign creeps closer. The defending champion Golden State Warriors sit atop the throne, but their list of challengers is as daunting as it is long. The Boston Celtics regrouped from their Finals loss and added Malcolm Brogdon. The Philadelphia 76ers brought in James Harden's old running mates to team with him and Joel Embiid. The Milwaukee Bucks loom as potential juggernauts and may maintain that status throughout Giannis Antetokounmpo's prime.
Bleacher Report
Draymond Green: 'Bulls--t' for Suns' Robert Sarver to Represent NBA, Calls for Vote
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has ripped Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury governor Robert Sarver, saying it's "bulls--t" that he will continue to represent the NBA after his one-year suspension. "This report that came out last week is the total opposite of everything that the NBA stands for," Green...
Bleacher Report
Blockbuster Trade Ideas for 2022-23 NBA Season
While the summer trade period has died down as we approach training camp, it's never too early to explore what deals may take place during the 2022-23 regular season. After we watched All-Stars such as Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Dejounte Murray switch teams this offseason, which big names could be on the move before the February deadline?
Bleacher Report
Who Takes the Last Shot: Spurs Edition
San Antonio entering a new phase after trading All-Star Dejounte Murray. Which current player would you trust the most?
Bleacher Report
Celtics Rumors: Robert Williams to Have Arthroscopic Surgery on Knee Injury
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams will reportedly undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee that will require four-to-six weeks of recovery, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Williams is expected to have the procedure at some point this week, per Wojnarowski. The Celtics begin their regular season on Oct. 18,...
Bleacher Report
Bulls Rumors: Giannis' Brother Kostas Antetokounmpo Lands Contract for Training Camp
Free-agent forward Kostas Antetokounmpo, the brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, is signing a training camp deal with the Chicago Bulls, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania. Antetokounmpo, who played for Greece in EuroBasket this summer, will compete for a two-way spot with the franchise. Antetokounmpo began his...
Bleacher Report
Warriors Rumors: Andre Iguodala Return Expected by GSW amid Retirement Buzz
Andre Iguodala's future in the NBA is up in the air, but the Golden State Warriors reportedly believe he'll be back with them for the 2022-23 season. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein: "The only certainty regarding Iguodala's plans for the coming season is that he intends to announce his play-or-retire decision at age 38 on his weekly podcast with Evan Turner. The Warriors, I’m told, do expect Iguodala to play for one more season but are prepared for any outcome and are also open to bringing the 18-year veteran back on his timetable."
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Bojan Bogdanovic Expected to Be Next Jazz Player Traded Amid Lakers Buzz
Don't be surprised if Bojan Bogdanovic is the next Utah Jazz veteran to be moved this offseason after Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were traded. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: "A lot of executives around the league are expecting Bogdanovic to be the next guy for the Jazz to get moved. They [rival executives] are keeping tabs on guys like Jordan Clarkson and Malik Beasley, but Bogdanovic is the next domino that most people think is going to fall for Utah."
Bleacher Report
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Anthony Edwards' Apology Is 'Meaningless' Without Volunteer Work
Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wants to see more than just words from Anthony Edwards after the Minnesota Timberwolves guard made anti-gay comments. Abdul-Jabbar wrote about Edwards on his Substack (h/t Brad Sullivan of Lakers Daily) and said the best way for the young player to "repair the damage" is through volunteer work instead of just an apology:
Bleacher Report
Report: Warriors Won't Rush Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole Contracts
The Golden State Warriors may eventually have some difficult decisions to make when it comes to the contracts of Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, but they reportedly are in no hurry. "With the Warriors' salary, with the landscape of their money, they're not rushing into any of these...
Bleacher Report
Nets Rumors: Markieff Morris Was Recruited by Joe Tsai Ahead of Contract Signing
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai personally recruited veteran Markieff Morris to the franchise this summer, per NBA insider Marc Stein. Morris signed a one-year, $2.9 million non-guaranteed contract with the Nets earlier this month. "The Nets were desperate to add a veteran who could command the respect of stars Kevin...
