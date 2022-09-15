ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Celtics Rumors: 'Optimism' Grant Williams, Boston Will Agree to Contract Extension

The Boston Celtics reportedly have "optimism" they'll agree to a contract extension with power forward Grant Williams ahead of the NBA's Oct. 17 deadline. Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports reported Tuesday the sides haven't talked since earlier in the offseason and there are no further discussions currently scheduled, but one source involved in the process believes the deadline may spur action in the coming weeks.
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Julius Randle Trade, Jae Crowder and Grant Williams

The 2022-23 NBA season will arrive sooner than you think. Media day is just around the corner, with training camps to commence shortly thereafter. Throw in a handful of preseason contests, and poof—the new campaign will be here. With the season so close, front offices are finalizing their plans...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Basketball
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Basketball
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Jae Crowder 'Available' on Trade Market; Suns Have Been 'Very Active'

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly shopping one of their veteran players. ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on Monday's episode of NBA Today that forward Jae Crowder is "available" and the team has been "very active" in searching for trades for him. Windhorst added that people around the league believe the Suns are not afraid to continue spending and could bring back money in the deal in hopes of putting it toward adding or retaining another player.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Pat Beverley's Role Revealed with Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schröder

With Russell Westbrook still on the roster and Dennis Schröder recently signed, don't expect Patrick Beverley to play much point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, "sources say Beverley is regarded internally by the club as a 3-and-D wing and not as a point guard at this stage of his career. The Lakers, in other words, see Westbrook and Schröder as their point guards as of Sept. 18... and the likes of Beverley, Kendrick Nunn, Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV as 2s and 3s."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

B/R NBA Experts Debate One-and-Done Rule Pros and Cons

The NBA's eligible draft age has been debated since it was increased to 19 in 2005. For the past 17 years, fans have wondered if the league would ever return to a model where high school stars could enter the draft at 18 years old. Now, that "if" looks far...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Damian Lillard
Bleacher Report

Ranking the NBA's Top Sleeper Teams for 2022-23

The basketball world is buzzing as the 2022-23 NBA campaign creeps closer. The defending champion Golden State Warriors sit atop the throne, but their list of challengers is as daunting as it is long. The Boston Celtics regrouped from their Finals loss and added Malcolm Brogdon. The Philadelphia 76ers brought in James Harden's old running mates to team with him and Joel Embiid. The Milwaukee Bucks loom as potential juggernauts and may maintain that status throughout Giannis Antetokounmpo's prime.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Blockbuster Trade Ideas for 2022-23 NBA Season

While the summer trade period has died down as we approach training camp, it's never too early to explore what deals may take place during the 2022-23 regular season. After we watched All-Stars such as Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Dejounte Murray switch teams this offseason, which big names could be on the move before the February deadline?
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Trail Blazer#Blazers For Life
Bleacher Report

Celtics Rumors: Robert Williams to Have Arthroscopic Surgery on Knee Injury

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams will reportedly undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee that will require four-to-six weeks of recovery, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Williams is expected to have the procedure at some point this week, per Wojnarowski. The Celtics begin their regular season on Oct. 18,...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Bulls Rumors: Giannis' Brother Kostas Antetokounmpo Lands Contract for Training Camp

Free-agent forward Kostas Antetokounmpo, the brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, is signing a training camp deal with the Chicago Bulls, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania. Antetokounmpo, who played for Greece in EuroBasket this summer, will compete for a two-way spot with the franchise. Antetokounmpo began his...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Warriors Rumors: Andre Iguodala Return Expected by GSW amid Retirement Buzz

Andre Iguodala's future in the NBA is up in the air, but the Golden State Warriors reportedly believe he'll be back with them for the 2022-23 season. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein: "The only certainty regarding Iguodala's plans for the coming season is that he intends to announce his play-or-retire decision at age 38 on his weekly podcast with Evan Turner. The Warriors, I’m told, do expect Iguodala to play for one more season but are prepared for any outcome and are also open to bringing the 18-year veteran back on his timetable."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Bojan Bogdanovic Expected to Be Next Jazz Player Traded Amid Lakers Buzz

Don't be surprised if Bojan Bogdanovic is the next Utah Jazz veteran to be moved this offseason after Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were traded. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: "A lot of executives around the league are expecting Bogdanovic to be the next guy for the Jazz to get moved. They [rival executives] are keeping tabs on guys like Jordan Clarkson and Malik Beasley, but Bogdanovic is the next domino that most people think is going to fall for Utah."
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy