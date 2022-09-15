Read full article on original website
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
NBC Sports
Why Jimmy G will get $350K after huge win over Seahawks
The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as Trey Lance’s backup quarterback paid off in their Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. After coming in for an injured Lance in the first quarter, Garoppolo walked out of Levi’s Stadium with a win and $350,000 richer.
NBC Sports
A fan struck Kyler Murray in the face after Sunday’s overtime win
After the Cardinals managed to reverse a 20-0 deficit and beat the Raiders in overtime, Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray had a moment to remember. Via the Associated Press, someone at the game struck Murray in the face. A Las Vegas police spokesman confirmed to the AP that a battery complaint...
NBC Sports
Buccaneers’ explanation for Bruce Arians being on the sidelines tells only part of the story
In Week One, Buccaneers special adviser to the General Manager Bruce Arians watched the game from General Manager Jason Licht’s booth. In Week Two, Arians was on the sidelines with Licht. On Monday, coach Todd Bowles explained the presence of his former boss in the thick of his current...
NBC Sports
Here's how Tom Brady fared in Buccaneers' Week 2 win vs. Saints
If Tom Brady's kryptonite exists, it's probably the New Orleans Saints. For some reason, Brady has had enormous difficulty beating the Saints and scoring points against them since he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 NFL season. Brady entered Sunday's Week 2 game in New Orleans with...
NBC Sports
How to watch Commanders vs. Eagles in Week 3
The Washington Commanders couldn’t pull off a second comeback win in as many weeks. After falling behind 22-0 to the Lions on Sunday, the Commanders put up 27 second-half points. But even that wasn’t enough for Washington to overcome its downright ugly first half, losing by a score of 36-27 in Detroit.
NBC Sports
Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay empties locker after Week 2 win
Despite an impressive 2-0 start under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants are dealing with some possible inter-office drama on Monday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was quick to depart after seeing a significantly reduced amount of playing time in the team's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.
NBC Sports
Cardinals beat Raiders on Byron Murphy fumble return in OT
The Cardinals were down 20-0 at halftime of Sunday’s game in Las Vegas and they were down 23-7 in the fourth quarter, but they won’t be leaving Nevada with an 0-2 record. Kyler Murray played a terrific fourth quarter to force overtime with the score tied 23-23 and they wound up winning the game with their defense. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons forced Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to fumble the ball and cornerback Byron Murphy returned the ball 59 yards for a game-winning touchdown.
NBC Sports
Jameis Winston is expected to play, Alvin Kamara likely out
The Saints have several key offensive players listed as questionable to face the Buccaneers on Sunday and the outlook isn’t good for one of them. Running back Alvin Kamara went from limited in practice on Wednesday to out of practice the final two days of the week to create doubt about his availability for this weekend’s NFC South matchup. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Kamara is not expected to play as the Saints try to open the season with two straight wins.
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh: Never did you think we’d have that many balls thrown over our head
The Ravens entered the fourth quarter with a 35-14 after quarterback Lamar Jackson’s 79-yard touchdown run. At that point, it seemed unfathomable that the Dolphins would make the game competitive — let alone win it. But Miami scored three touchdowns to tie the game with 5:19 remaining in...
NBC Sports
Browns identify, plan to ban fan who hit Jimmy Haslam with bottle during Sunday’s loss
The Browns plan to ban a fan from First Energy Stadium after an investigation found they threw a bottle that hit Browns owner Jimmy Haslam at the end of Sunday’s loss to the Jets. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media shared a video from field level of Haslam getting hit...
NBC Sports
49ers will likely need to add another quarterback, soon
49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance is out for the year. Jimmy Garoppolo is in. The 49ers likely will have to add someone else to the depth chart in San Francisco. Currently, the only other quarterback on the 49ers roster is rookie Brock Purdy. The last man taken in the 2022 draft, Purdy beat out Nate Sudfeld for the third spot on the active roster.
NBC Sports
49ers to sign Kurt Benkert to practice squad
The 49ers worked out some quarterbacks on Tuesday and they’re adding one of them to their practice squad. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Kurt Benkert will be joining the organization. Garrett Gilbert, Mike Glennon, Kevin Hogan, and AJ McCarron also worked out for the team. Benkert gives...
NBC Sports
Report: Tom Brady will take every Wednesday off for the rest of the season
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will continue to take plenty of personal time this year. Brady took Wednesday off from practice this week and will take every Wednesday off for the rest of the season, according to NFL Network. This news comes after an offseason in which Brady retired and then...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G replaces Lance, makes immediate impact vs. Seahawks
After 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was carted off the field late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks in front of a stunned Levi’s Stadium crowd, his backup Jimmy Garoppolo came into the game. And the veteran signal-caller immediately went to work, despite the...
NBC Sports
49ers work out five quarterbacks
With Trey Lance out for the season, the 49ers have only Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy available at quarterback on their roster. They’ve set out to find at least one more. According to the transaction wire, San Francisco worked out five quarterbacks on Tuesday: Kurt Benkert, Garrett Gilbert, Mike Glennon, Kevin Hogan, and AJ McCarron.
NBC Sports
Cowboys will see how week goes for Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz
The Cowboys left the door open for wide receiver Michael Gallup to make his 2022 debut against the Giants in Week Three, but they won’t know if he’ll walk through it until later this week. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that he likes where...
NBC Sports
Ryan Tannehill: It was a brutal night
When the Titans tied the Bills with a Derrick Henry touchdown in the first quarter, it looked like they might be able to give the Bills a game on Monday night. That touchdown turned out to be the lone high point of the night, however. The Bills would score the final 34 points of the game and the Titans made major mistakes in all phases of play in a 41-7 loss that dropped them to 0-2 on the season.
NBC Sports
Former All-Pro explains why Eagles are NFC's best team
The Eagles' time as a dark horse Super Bowl contender is over. After Monday night's demonstrative national television win over the Vikings in South Philly, the Birds are officially on everyone's radar. Jalen Hurts is legit, the weapons are stacked, the defense is dangerous, and everything is clicking through two weeks.
NBC Sports
Whitner predicts 49ers will 'run the table' with Jimmy G at helm
The 49ers put themselves in the win column after Sunday’s 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks behind the unanticipated return of Jimmy Garoppolo. And if you ask Donte Whitner, the fun won’t stop there. The NBC Sports Bay Area analyst gave a shocking prediction for the latest edition...
NBC Sports
Kevin Stefanski: Guys are not on the same page defensively
In Week Eight of the 2001 season, the Browns held a 21-7 lead over the Bears in the final minute before giving up two touchdowns and losing the game on an interception return in overtime. Between that game and Sunday, 2,229 teams took a lead of at least 13 points...
