Retail sales up 0.3% in Aug. from July as inflation tames spending

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

Retail sales up 0.3% in Aug. from July as inflation tames spending.

Ron Seymour
5d ago

inflation every thing costs more so you spend more money on the same things and stores report on the amount of dollars spent it goes up as inflation goes up

Joseph Fydrych
5d ago

if you take into account the actual inflation rate (8.3%) and factor that into the cost equation. you are buying less for more money. therefore, it's actually worse then the Democraps are letting on. Vote RED!

UNITEDWESTAND
5d ago

INFLATION under BIDEN: UP UP and away. Jan 2021= 1.4%, Mar 21 = 2.7%, May 21 = 5.0%, Jul 21 = 5.4%, Sep 21 = 5.4%, Nov 21 = 6.8%, Jan 22 = 7.5%, Mar 22 = 8.5%, May 22 = 8.6%, June 22 = 9.1%, July 22 = 8.5%, Aug 22 = 8.3%. NOW tell me AMERICA what BIDEN has done!! VOTE RED IN NOVEMBER!!

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

