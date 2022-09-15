Police: Suspects break into Bronx apartment, steal $25,000

Two suspects are wanted for breaking into a Bronx home and stealing thousands of dollars, police say.

According to the NYPD, two suspects entered an apartment building in the East 183rd Street and Bassford Avenue area Monday at 9:30 a.m. The suspects allegedly used burglar tools to pry open an apartment door.

Once inside the apartment, police say the suspects removed a safe containing over $25,000 then fled into a white Toyota Corolla with tinted windows, all black wheels and only a rear license plate. The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Washington Avenue.

No one was in the apartment at the time of the burglary.