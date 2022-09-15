ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Police: Suspects break into Bronx apartment, steal $25,000

By , and News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Two suspects are wanted for breaking into a Bronx home and stealing thousands of dollars, police say.

According to the NYPD, two suspects entered an apartment building in the East 183rd Street and Bassford Avenue area Monday at 9:30 a.m. The suspects allegedly used burglar tools to pry open an apartment door.

Once inside the apartment, police say the suspects removed a safe containing over $25,000 then fled into a white Toyota Corolla with tinted windows, all black wheels and only a rear license plate. The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Washington Avenue.

No one was in the apartment at the time of the burglary.

Oswaldo Reyes
5d ago

someone set this robbery up. They knew that the money was there and they also knew that no one was going to be home. This is why you never ever tell anyone what you have in your home. Not family, not friends or acquaintances. No one. Not even your spouse. No one.

