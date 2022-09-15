ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

State park police officer accused of stealing $16,000 from union funds

By , and News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

A state park police officer has been charged with stealing $16,000 from two union funds he led.

Chris Smith allegedly used the union’s bank cards to pay for his personal expenses like air travel, internet service and upscale restaurants without permission.

He claims all the expenses were for union-related events, which investigators deny.

If convicted, Smith could face five to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

