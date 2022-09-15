Ford Motor Co. warned investors that it expects to incur an additional $1 billion in costs in the third quarter related to inflation and supply chain challenges. "The supply shortages will result in a higher-than-planned number of ‘vehicles on wheels’ built but remaining in Ford’s inventory awaiting needed parts, at the end of the third quarter," the automaker said on Monday. "The company believes that those vehicles – an anticipated 40,000 to 45,000 of them, largely high-margin trucks and SUVs – will be completed and sold to dealers during the fourth quarter."

