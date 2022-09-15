ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Joe Biden pledges to fight hate-based violence at 'United We Stand' summit

By Clyde Hughes & Matt Bernardini
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The White House hosted a summit on Thursday to bring together leaders, experts and survivors to form a strategy to repudiate hate-based violence in the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13VlqU_0hwUOtQ500
President Joe Biden detailed his plans to launch a new White House initiative to combat hate-based violence during a keynote speech at the United We Stand Summit. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

President Joe Biden took the stage and detailed his plans to launch a new White House initiative to combat hate-based violence. The initiative includes training for law enforcement and schools. Biden also called for tighter gun laws to stop mass shootings.

"I am not going to stop until we ban assault weapons," Biden said. "We did it once before and when we did mass crimes plummeted."

Biden also said that he told his homeland security team to craft a strategy to combat domestic terrorism.

"The goal is to understand this growing threat to our country and prevent people from being mobilized to violence," Biden said.

Vice President Kamala Harris also spoke at the event and urged people to join together to protect communities that have been victimized by hateful violence.

"We must rededicate to joining together to help our communities prevent, respond, and recover from acts of hateful violence," Harris said. "And our administration is committed to lead in this effort by investing resources in violence prevention programs to stop these horrific acts and by strengthening how we support communities after the unimaginable has happened."

The summit came after numerous hate-fueled attacks across the United States, including mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y. ; El Paso, Texas ; Orlando, Fla. ; and the Atlanta area in the past several years.

"The summit will put forward a shared vision for a more united America, demonstrating that the vast majority of Americans agree that there is no place for hate-fueled violence in our country and that when Americans stand united to renew civic bonds and heal divides, we can help prevent acts of hate and violence," the White House said in a statement Thursday.

"President Biden is hosting the United We Stand Summit to counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety."

The White House said that all Americans have roles to play in preventing hate-based violence, and promised that Biden will present a "whole-of-society" view to prevent, respond to and recover from violence that has plagued the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39QFpr_0hwUOtQ500
The White House said that President Biden will announce new actions to strengthen federal coordination and community engagement to prevent hate-fueled violence in the U.S. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

New actions were proposed at the summit that includes the federal government and civic, philanthropic and business leaders.

"Federal agencies are announcing new steps to strengthen the resources available to local schools, law enforcement agencies, and cultural institutions like museums and libraries to prevent and respond to hate-fueled violence," the White House added.

The plan includes a new website launched by a bipartisan group of former White House officials, a Citizens' Initiative to Address Hate-Fueled Violence in America. The aim of the website is to foster dialogue in communities and identify solutions to hate-fueled violence.

The initiative will be run by four former White House Domestic Policy Council directors who served under Republican and Democratic presidents. Also, the Presidential Centers or Foundations of Presidents Barack Obama , George W. Bush , Bill Clinton and Gerald Ford are supporting the initiative.

Another initiative, the New Pluralists, is a group of philanthropic and field leaders who will mobilize $1 billion to fund programs that unify Americans of different backgrounds.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

UPI News

UPI News

ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

