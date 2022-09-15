Things To Do Around DFW: Oktoberfest, Autumn at the Arboretum, GrapeFest and more

The weekend weather looks outstanding and KRLD's John Liddle says there is a ton of fun things to do Around Town!

20 Years in 20 Minutes

An immersive projection experience, 20 Years in 20 Minutes seeks to highlight the 20 years of the Eisemann Center during its 20th Anniversary Celebration. The experience will explore the Eisemann Center’s immense impact on the art landscape of Richardson and the greater North Texas area as a whole.

Where: Eisemann Center for the Performing Arts, 2351 Performance Dr., Richardson

When: September 15-18, 21-25, 28-30

Cost: $20

More info: https://www.eisemanncenter.com/event/i/8535/d/20-years-in-20-minutes

AT&T Performing Arts Center: Latinidad Festival

Kick off Hispanic Heritage month with the first Latinidad Festival 2022 in Annette Strauss Square presented by the AT&T Performing Arts Center and Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico with a pop-up market curated by Hecho Con Amor. Celebrate the diversity of Latin America through food, music, dance, local vendors, and art. This festival is a free family-friendly event that brings the color and diversity of Latin America while also supporting and spotlighting local businesses, organizations, and artists.

Where: Annette Strauss Square, 2389 Flora St., Dallas

When: Saturday, September 17 at 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.attpac.org/on-sale/2022/latinidad-festival-2022/

Addison Oktoberfest

Recognized as one of the most authentic Oktoberfest celebrations outside of Munich since 1987, Addison Oktoberfest brings a purely Texan twist to this popular celebration of German culture, food, music and bier. Take part in a unique experience with polka bands and other traditional entertainers on multiple stages, interactive games and attractions for all ages, the Dachshund Dash, and much more at this award-winning festival.

Where: Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Circle Dr., Addison

When: September 15 - 18

Cost: $10

More info: https://addisonoktoberfest.com/

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations is the electrifying, new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one.

Where: Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 1st Ave., Dallas

When: September 14-18

Cost: $30 and up

More info: https://broadwaydallas.org/shows/aint-too-proud-the-life-and-times-of-the-temptations/

Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin with special guests Bush

Where: Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas

When: Friday, September 16 at 5:30 p.m.

Cost: $25 and up

More info: https://aliceinchains.com/tour/

Billy Bob’s: BROTHERS OSBORNE (Fri) / MIKE RYAN (Saturday)

Where: Billy Bob’s, 2520 Rodeo Plaza, Ft Worth

When: Friday at 10 p.m., Saturday at 10 p.m.

Cost: $20 - $80

More info: https://billybobstexas.com/events

Carnival! From Garland Civic Theatre

Carnival! opens at Garland Civic Theatre this Friday, September 9th. One of the original Broadway cast members of Carnival!, Buff Shurr, is consulting on this show. Buff started out as a roustabout and dance captain in the 1961 Broadway production of Carnival! then took over as Marco. Buff lives in Garland now and helped Carnival! Director Patty Granville start Garland Summer Musicals in the 1980s. Buff turns 95 this week and Garland Civic is dedicating the show to him. They’re also hosting a reception to honor him after the show on opening night so people can visit with him about his Broadway days.

Where: Granville Arts Center, 300 N. 5th St., Garland

When: September 16-18, 23-25

Cost: $15 and up

More info: https://www.garlandcivic.org/

Clue

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce meets-murder mystery that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out…WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT! The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects.

Where: Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St., Dallas

When: September 8-25

Cost: $20 and up

More info: https://www.dallastheatercenter.org/show/clue/

DSO: Gershwin’s Magic Key

Extra, extra! Read all about it! Step into the streets of 1920s New York City, where a newspaper boy has a chance encounter with the famous composer George Gershwin, and together they explore the many sights and sounds of the city. You will be captivated by more than twenty of Gershwin’s most popular compositions from classics like Porgy & Bess, American in Paris, Cuban Overture and Rhapsody in Blue to popular hits from the American Songbook including I Got Rhythm, Stairway to Paradise, Someone to Watch Over Me and Fascinating Rhythm.

Where: Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., Dallas

When: Saturday, September 17 at 11 a.m.

Cost: $15 and up

More info: https://www.dallassymphony.org/productions/gershwins-magic-key/

DSO: Holst’s The Planets

With Gemma New conducting, Olga Kern on piano, and the Women of Dallas Symphony Chorus. Works include: What Keeps Me Awake, a probing and wandering soundscape by Puerto Rican-born Angélica Negrón. It’s followed by Rachmaninoff’s piano concerto-esque work, Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. Soloist Olga Kern brings her virtuosic talent to this piece.

The program concludes with another popular classic, Holst’s The Planets. It’s inspired sci-fi movie music for generations — most famously, Oscar winner John Williams’s The Imperial March from Star Wars. The women of the Dallas Symphony Chorus lend haunting off-stage vocals in an other-worldly ending certain to induce chills in the Meyerson.

Where: Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St., Dallas

When: September 15 - 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $38 and up

More info: https://www.dallassymphony.org/productions/holsts-the-planets/

Dallas Arboretum: Autumn at the Arboretum

The 17th annual Autumn at the Arboretum features 100,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash, hailing from THE pumpkin capital of Texas, Floydada, throughout the garden. This year’s theme ‘A Fall Fairy Tale’ features the return of Cinderella’s Carriage, along with themed pumpkin houses that make up the acclaimed Pumpkin Village, and of course, a maze for younger visitors. Other gourd-eous displays reimagine classic tales of Jack & The Beanstalk, The Three Little Pigs, The Sword in the Stone and One Thousand and One Nights.

Where: Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, 8525 Garland Rd., Dallas

When: September 17 - October 31

Cost: $12 and up

More info: https://www.dallasarboretum.org/events-activities/autumn-at-the-arboretum-2022/

Dallas Arboretum: "#IfThenSheCan" Pop-Up Exhibit

Lyda Hill Philanthropies' IF/THEN Initiative presents #IfThenSheCan – The Exhibit. This monumental exhibit of 120 3-D printed statues celebrates contemporary women innovators in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and features the most statues of real women ever assembled together. The Exhibit will be on display at the Dallas Arboretum from September 9th through December 31st. The statues will be in one of four locations within the Rory Meyer’s Children’s Adventure Garden.

Where: Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, 8525 Garland Rd., Dallas

When: Saturday, September 10 through December 31

Cost: Free with garden admission

More info: https://ifthenexhibit.org/

Dallas Carnival Caribbean Festival - Parade of the Bands

Dallas Carnival, is a family oriented cultural extravaganza held annually on the 3rd weekend in September. Sunday’s Carnival Parade filled with food, music and festivities for the young, old and in between. Children under 12 years old are free. This event will be held at Joe Pool Lake.

Where: Joe Pool Lake, 5610 Lake Ridge Parkway, Grand Prairie

When: Sunday, September 18

Cost: $20

More info: https://www.dfwcarnival.com/

Dinosaurs Live

Visitors to Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary in McKinney will be able to let their imagination run wild as they travel back in time along a half-mile nature trail with eleven life-size animatronic dinosaurs. During the 17th Annual Dinosaurs Live! Life-Size Animatronic Dinosaurs exhibit, these animatronic dinosaurs will move and roar, providing an experience sure to captivate visitors. This exhibit will also offer interesting facts about both herbivorous and carnivorous dinosaurs.

Children and the young at heart will also have the opportunity to play on stationary baby dinosaurs, a photo-op Tyrannosaurus rex and a photo op Pachyrhinosaurus. This year’s exhibit will also feature an outdoor hadrosaur fossil dig to inspire future paleontologists.

Where: Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary, 1 Nature Pl., McKinney

When: Daily September 3 through February 20, 2023

Cost: $12

More info: https://www.heardmuseum.org/event/dinosaurs-life-size-animatronic-open-for-season/

FWSO: Dancing with the FWSO Stars

The FWSO and friends explore all types of dance music from around the world. From traditional to folk, and from ballet to modern, come hear how an orchestra shakes their bones as we travel through different cultures utilizing the rhythmic power of dance and music.

Where: Bass Hall, Fort Worth

When: Saturday, September 17, 11:00 a.m.

Cost: $11 and up

More info: https://fwsymphony.org/

GrapeFest - A Texas Wine Experience

GrapeFest is a celebration of Texas wines. Home to more than 400 wineries and 4,400 acres of vineyards producing nearly three million gallons of Texas wine each year, Texas is the fifth-largest wine-producing state in the United States. Grapevine is home to the Texas Wine & Grape Growers Association and Texas’ premier Urban Wine Trail, featuring a variety of award-winning winery tasting rooms. GrapeFest is family-friendly! There are plenty of options for kids if you wish to bring them along. From the Carnival & Midway to the Kidz Zone, there is something for everyone. GrapeFest also offers a variety of Wine Experiences that include different wine tasting opportunities. Free admission on Thursday and until 5 p.m. on Friday.

Where: Historic Downtown Grapevine, 200 S. Main St., Grapevine

When: September 15 - 18

Cost: $10 (kids are free)

More info: https://www.grapevinetexasusa.com/grapefest/information/

Hamlet

Young Hamlet returns home to discover the world-shattering news that his father is dead, and his mother has married his father's brother. A ghostly encounter leads to madness, revenge, death, and the downfall of the kingdom.

Where: Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre, 1500 Tenison Pkwy., Dallas

When: September 15-18, 22-25, September 29 - October 3, October 7-9, 13-15

Cost: $15 and up

More info: https://shakespearedallas.ticketspice.com/shakespeare-dallas-2022-season

Hispanic Heritage Month Kick-Off Celebration at the Fort Worth Stockyards

The Fort Worth Stockyards is holding this inaugural celebration to kickoff Hispanic Heritage Month. There will be live music, ballet folklorico, a cattle drive and more! Then the Mexico in Our Blood two-hour equestrian showcase happens at 2 p.m.

Where: Cowtown Coliseum, 121 E. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth

When: Sunday, September 18 at 11:00 a.m.

Cost: $15 - $30

More info: https://fortworthstockyards.com/events/hispanic-heritage-month-kick-off-celebration/

Immersive Monet & The Impressionists

Immersive Monet & The Impressionists is a tantalizing exploration of vibrant colors on a jaw-dropping scale. The Impressionists were radicals that shook up the art world in the 19th century. Striving to capture the ever-elusive effects of sunlight and movement in expressive brushstrokes, they captured both the transient nature of beauty, and the timeless beauty of nature. From Monet’s celebrated water lilies to Degas’s graceful dancers and so much more, you’ll step inside living paintings at Immersive Monet & The Impressionists.

Where: Lighthouse Dallas, 507 S. Harwood St., Dallas

When: Daily through September 18

Cost: $25 and up

More info: https://www.immersivemonet.com/dallas/

Klyde Warren Park: Voly in the Park

VolunteerNow will host, Voly in the Park, the largest volunteer festival in Dallas, on September 17, 2022 at Klyde Warren Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year, the event will feature more than 50 nonprofits, hands-on volunteer projects and on-site activities, live entertainment, and up to 2,500 attendees! This free, family-friendly festival showcases VOLY.org, VolunteerNow's platform that connects you to real-time nonprofit needs and helps you find your perfect volunteer opportunity. Join VolunteerNow at Voly in the Park to learn how to get involved in your community!

Where: Klyde Warren Park, Dallas

When: Saturday, September 17 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.volnow.org/volyinthepark

“Liberty & Laughter: The Lighter Side of the White House”

The George W. Bush Presidential Center's special exhibit glimpses behind-the-scenes into the lighter side of life in the White House. Entertaining first family anecdotes, interactive multimedia, and amusing artifacts unveil presidential pranks, inside jokes, and more. Revealing how humor has evolved from our Founding Fathers to the present day makes one thing readily apparent – laughter remains vital to a thriving democracy.

Where: George W. Bush Presidential Center, 2943 SMU Blvd., Dallas

When: Through December 31

Cost: $26

More info: https://www.bushcenter.org/exhibits-and-events/exhibits/2020/liberty-and-laughter.html

Lone Star Nationals

It’s the 29th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals from Goodguys Rod and Custom Association. The Goodguys shows are for all Hot Rod and Classic Car fans alike. You’ll find over 2,000 rods, customs, classics, muscle cars, imports and trucks thru '97. Watch the Goodguys AutoCross - featuring the Autocross series Summit Racing "Big Hoss" Shootout. Take NASCAR stock car rides. Take in the Nitro Thunderfest Dragster exhibition and burn out competition. Plus tour the summit super shopping experience, the swap meet & cars for sale corral, and the Kids Zone - with free arts and crafts, games, prizes & more!

Where: Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth

When: September 16 - 18

Cost: $15 and up

More info: https://www.good-guys.com/lsn

Michael Bublé

Where: American Airlines Center

When: Friday, September 16 at 8:00 p.m.

Cost: $71 and up

More info: https://www.americanairlinescenter.com/events/detail/michaelbuble-2022

My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra

Celebrate Frank Sinatra and the unforgettable music that made him famous with the award-winning My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra. One of the most popular musical reviews in musical theatre history with over 500 productions and multiple national tours, My Way has played to sold-out houses in all 50 states. Audiences and critics alike have hailed its powerful music, superb arrangements, classy style, and easy-going comedy. This show is suitable for most audiences.

Where: Casa Mañana, 3101 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth

When: September 13-17

Cost: $59 and up

More info: https://casamanana.org/events/my-way-a-musical-tribute-to-frank-sinatra/

PNC Patio Sessions

Every Thursday evening from 5:30-7:30 p.m., guests can come out to enjoy a happy hour – live music, beautiful scenery, fun games, putt-putt golf, and of course beverages. The free concerts featuring local artists are held on the patio outside the Center Café. Featured performers include FLAMENCO FEVER (September 15), La Pompe (September 22), Ceci Ceci (September 29), Trevor Tyrrell (October 6), Aurora Bleu (October 13), Strange Girl (October 20), Texas Jury Jam (October 27).

Where: Sammons Park, 2403 Flora St., Dallas

When: Thursdays through October 27 from 5:30-7:30 p.m

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.attpac.org/your-visit/pnc-patio-sessions/

PTO US Open

Triathletes from all over the nation assemble in Las Colinas for the PTO US Open. The event offers 25km or 100km courses – the perfect distances to test yourself and become the ultimate athlete!

Where: Levy Event Plaza, 501 E. Las Colinas Blvd., Irving

When: Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18

Cost: $35 and up to enter; but you can cheer for free

More info: https://protriathletes.org/events/pto-tour/us-open/

Shaking the Shadow at Amon Carter American Museum of Art

Over the course of the summer, Texas–based artist Justin Ginsberg will create a glass sculptural work inspired in part by the Sargent, Whistler, and Venetian Glass exhibition. Ginsberg will work with a glass kiln set up on the Museum’s lawn each weekend, pulling glass threads measuring up to 30 feet in length. At the end of each glassmaking session, Ginsberg will install the threads he has created in the Carter’s Main Gallery, resulting in a large-scale glass “waterfall” sculpture. The public will be able to watch Ginsberg at work during his weekend sessions as well as witness the multi-month realization of his site-specific installation.

Where: Amon Carter American Museum of Art, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Ft Worth

When: June 11–September 25 (closed Mondays)

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.cartermuseum.org/exhibitions/justin-ginsberg-shaking-shadow

Steve Miller Band

THE STEVE MILLER BAND WILL PERFORM LIVE AT WILL ROGERS AUDITORIUM ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17th!

Where: Will Rogers Memorial Center, 3401 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth

When: Saturday, September 17 at 8:00 p.m.

Cost: $56 and up

More info: https://dickiesarena.com/event/2022-09-17-aud-steve-miller-band/

Stranger Things Store

Ready for a new adventure, nerds? Step into the official Stranger Things Store. Discover some of the show's most iconic locations and check out all of the gnarly merch and rad activities waiting inside. Answer the yellow phone at Joyce’s house, play games at the Palace Arcade, and take a stroll through the Russian Lab, if you dare. Just know that you might come face to face with a Demogorgon—don’t say we didn’t warn you! Get priority access (free of charge) and enjoy a truly immersive shopping experience themed around the Stranger Things universe. Explore realistic set recreations of iconic locations from the show. Browse through a wide array of Stranger Things products integrated into each location. Enjoy stunning photo ops, interactive activities, and many ǝƃuɐɹʇs moments!

Where: Grapevine Mills Mall

When: Daily: Mon-Sat: 10am - 9pm / Sun: 11am - 7pm

Cost: Free (reserve your timed tickets)

More info: https://strangerthings-store.com/

TexasFest in Lewisville

Admission is free to this Texas-themed event featuring 150 artists and crafters, classic cars, frisbee dogs, cowboy shows, pony rides, games, and contests.Check out the Taste of Texas Food Garden, with delicious cuisine, and cold domestic and craft beers. National recording artists will be performing throughout the afternoon and evening on the main stage.

Where: Music City Mall Amphitheater, 2401 S Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville

When: Saturday, September 17 from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: https://texasfestdallas.com/

Thursdays on Tap at the Perot Museum

Every Thursday from 6 to 10 p.m., experience the Perot Museum of Nature and Science after hours and enjoy live music, drinks and food trucks from local businesses. Plus, get full access to all exhibit halls.

This program is for ages 21+, so it is the perfect opportunity to experience the Museum without the daytime crowds or kids.

Where: Perot Museum, 2201 N. Field, Dallas

When: Thursday nights through October 13

Cost: $5 - $25

More info: https://www.perotmuseum.org/events/adults/thursdays-on-tap/

Women Painting Women

Women Painting Women is a thematic exhibition featuring 46 female artists who choose women as subject matter in their works. This presentation includes approximately 50 evocative portraits that span the late 1960s to the present. All place women—their bodies, gestures, and individuality—at the forefront.

Four themes trend in the works included in Women Painting Women: The Body, Nature Personified, Color as Portrait, and Selfhood. Through these themes, the artists conceive new ways to activate and elaborate on the portrayal of women. Replete with complexities, realness, abjection, beauty, complications, everydayness, and joy, the portraits in this exhibition make way for female artists to share the stage with their male counterparts in defining the image of woman and how it has evolved.

Where: The Modern, 3200 Darnell Street, Fort Worth

When: May 15, 2022 - September 25, 2022

Cost: $10 - $16 (but free on Fridays!)

More info: https://www.themodern.org/exhibition/women-painting-women

