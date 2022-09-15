Dallas is the 33rd most expensive city to own a home

Home affordability continues to drop in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, making North Texas an increasingly difficult market for most people to own a home.

The RealtyHop September Affordability Index shows Dallas is 33rd in the 100 most expensive cities. That means it takes 42% of an average family's household income to pay homeownership costs.

Irving is a little better at 39%, good for 41st place. Fort Worth and Arlington are both at 37%.

To no one's surprise, Austin is just about the most expensive. It takes nearly half (about 48%) of a family income to own and maintain a home.

On the other hand, Lubbock is very affordable at 22%.

Nationally, Miami is the most expensive city of all. A typical family looking to own in Miami would need to allocate 86% of its annual income toward homeownership costs.

