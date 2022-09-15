Blue Bell releases new salted caramel brownie flavor

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This is a fall flavor to get your taste buds behind as Blue Bell Ice Cream announced the release of their new Salted Caramel Brownie flavor in stores on Thursday.

Blue Bell detailed that the flavor consists of a creamy vanilla flavor ice cream combined with a chocolate brownie and a salted caramel swirl.

“Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year, no matter what the weather is outside,”

said Carl Breed, general sales manager for Blue Bell. “Our new Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream is the

perfect flavor to usher in the cooler temperatures. There are big chunks of soft brownies in every bite.

The caramel swirl has a hint of salt, and it complements the chocolate brownies perfectly.”

Blue Bell added that the new flavor is available in the half-gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.

