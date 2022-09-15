ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Blue Bell releases new salted caramel brownie flavor

By Erin Rosas
 5 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This is a fall flavor to get your taste buds behind as Blue Bell Ice Cream announced the release of their new Salted Caramel Brownie flavor in stores on Thursday.

Blue Bell detailed that the flavor consists of a creamy vanilla flavor ice cream combined with a chocolate brownie and a salted caramel swirl.

“Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year, no matter what the weather is outside,”

said Carl Breed, general sales manager for Blue Bell. “Our new Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream is the

perfect flavor to usher in the cooler temperatures. There are big chunks of soft brownies in every bite.

The caramel swirl has a hint of salt, and it complements the chocolate brownies perfectly.”

Blue Bell added that the new flavor is available in the half-gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.

Check out ways to make tasty treats using Blue Bell Ice Cream on their Pinterest page and for more information on the company visit the Blue Bell website.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WT to host alumni diversity celebration

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During its Homecoming Week festivities, officials with West Texas A&M University are paying tribute to university alumni of color “who have made an enormous impact professionally and in their communities.” According to a news release from the university, the university’s Office for Diversity and Inclusion will host its “Celebration of Color” […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Comptroller to visit conservation district Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar will make an additional stop in Amarillo Tuesday after appearing at the Texas Panhandle Legislative Summit. According to a release from Hegar’s office, Hegar will visit the Panhandle Groundwater Conservation District Tuesday to discuss “the importance of maintaining and investing in (the state’s) water management infrastructure.” Hegar […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo City Transit resuming bus fares

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said that it will begin collecting bus fares returning to a pre-pandemic rate on Oct. 1. The city suspended ACT fares in March of 2020 due to the pandemic and the financial impact that came with it. The city used CARES Act funding to cover ACT opening […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo College celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hispanic Student Association at Amarillo College is expected to host three events to observe Hispanic Heritage Month, which lasts from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. According to a news release from Amarillo College, Hispanic Heritage Month is aimed at recognizing the achievements and contributions of Hispanic Americans. This year’s theme […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

