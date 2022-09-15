Local Football Schedule is Loaded with big Match ups Friday Night / Broncs, Rams and Eagles all Play Road Games With Wyoming at home with the AFA

Read full article on original website
Related
sheridanwyoming.com
Weekend Sports Recap: September 16-18, 2022
Sheridan HS Football – The Sheridan Broncs made the long road trip to Rock Springs this past Friday, for a rematch of last year’s state championship game. The Broncs got on the board when the Rock Springs punter accidentally kicked the ball into his own team-mate, and Sheridan would recover in the end zone to make it 6-0.
sheridanwyoming.com
Sheridan Girls Golf Finish 2022 Season As State Runners-Up; Boys 6th; TR Girls 3rd; Boys 4th
Sheridan County High School Golfers returned from the state meet in Rock Springs and Wright with one individual state champ, one individual runner-up, one in 3rd, one in 4th and one state runner-up trophy. All-State Honors: A golfer gets all-state honors if he/she finishes in the top 10. 4A at...
sheridanwyoming.com
Wyoming High School Football Scoreboard And Standings Week 3 2022
All 3 Sheridan teams were victorious on the road this week. Tongue River’s next game is scheduled for Friday, September 23rd at home vs. Newcastle at 6pm. Big Horn’s next game is scheduled for Friday, September 23rd at home vs. Torrington at 6pm. Buffalo’s next game is scheduled...
sheridanwyoming.com
Sheridan County High School Cross Country Teams Compete At 2022 Michelle Ludwig Invite
The rain held off just long enough. Runners from 10 school including Sheridan, Tongue River and Big Horn raced at the 2022 Michelle Ludwig Invitational at Black Tooth Park in Sheridan. Boys:. Austin Akers of Sheridan finished 1st with a time of 15 minutes 57.29 seconds, winning by 6.22 seconds.
Comments / 0