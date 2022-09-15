ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, KY

Comments / 1

Related
whvoradio.com

Missing Woman Located In Tennessee

A woman who was reported missing in Hopkinsville Monday has been located. Christian County emergency management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green has been located and is safe in Tennessee. No other information has been released.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Field & Stream

Kentucky Hunter Tags Full-Velvet, Non-Typical Monster on Bow Opener

Matt Reed, 45, has been hunting whitetails in Hardin County, Kentucky, his whole life, but he’s never killed a buck anywhere near as big as the giant he tagged on September 3, 2022. At about 6 p.m. on the evening of opening day, Reed put an arrow through a deer he’d been eying since June, and when he finally found it around midnight, it exceeded all of his expectations. With an unofficial Boone and Crockett score that Reed says is 194 1/8″, the early-September trophy sports 18 points with super-wide bases and an 18 1/4-inch inside spread.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Government
City
Hardin, KY
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
Benton, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Mississippi State
City
Benton, MS
Chattanooga, TN
Society
Knoxville, TN
Government
Local
Kentucky Society
Local
Mississippi Society
Iuka, MS
Government
City
Benton, KY
City
Lake, MS
City
Iuka, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Knoxville, TN
Society
Benton, KY
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Society
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah, McCracken students invited to participate in City Government Month

In celebration of City Government Month, Paducah Mayor George Bray is inviting elementary students to share what they find beautiful about the community or how they will help to make the community beautiful. Bray invites elementary students who are homeschooled and those attending a school located in Paducah or McCracken...
PADUCAH, KY
WJHL

These TN counties reported the most DUI arrests

(WJHL) — Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI compiled the data in its annual report based on numbers sent in from law enforcement agencies across the state that are recorded in the Tennessee Incident Based […]
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Lake#Volunteers#Chickamauga Lake#Pickwick Lake#Tennessee River#Swiss
westkentuckystar.com

Fall into the Arts Festival Saturday in Marion

The Fall Into the Arts Festival will be held Saturday at Fohs Hall in Marion. Art exhibits, vendors and demonstrations will showcase the talents of local residents. Booth space is available for rent for individuals who wish to sell their handmade products. Demonstrations of dance or artistic performances are also being sought. Booth rental is $20.
MARION, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Three injured in Trigg County crash

A crash on South Road in Trigg County sent a man to a Nashville hospital Friday afternoon, shortly after 5:00. According to WKDZ, Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was on Kentucky 525 attempting to cross South Road to turn into a driveway, when it was hit by a northbound van.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
kbsi23.com

Missing McCracken County woman found

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A woman who was missing out of McCracken County has been found. Toni L. Wells, 31, of Paducah was last seen in the area of South Livingston Elementary School at around 5 p.m. on August 20. However, she was found and is safe, according...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Search of McCracken home nets four on drug charges

Four people were arrested on drug charges last Friday after the search of a home in McCracken County. Detectives searched a home on Gill Lane, and reportedly found 56 grams of methamphetamine along with various drug paraphernalia. The three occupants, 19-year-old Kobe Farmer of McCracken County, 25-year-old Amber Stroud of...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, Sept, 14, 2022

Virginia Morris, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at her home. She was born Sept. 1, 1934, in Murray, to Carl Miller and Ruth Young Miller. She was the co-owner of Ginger’s Antiques, and a member of. Glendale Road Church of Christ. In addition to her...
MURRAY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Rollover crash sends Princeton woman to hospital

A crash in Caldwell County Monday sent a Princeton woman to the hospital. Caldwell County deputies said 27-year-old Kandis Ford of Princeton was driving on Dawson Road when her vehicle left the road and rolled over, pinning her in the car. Caldwell Fire and Rescue removed her from the vehicle...
PRINCETON, KY
KFVS12

Paducah police arrest 14 for fentanyl distribution

The closure of Broadway Street could have an impact on local businesses. Parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter. A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school. Expired at-home COVID-19 tests...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Work zone on Purchase Parkway in Fulton County Tuesday

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a lane restriction for northbound traffic on the Purchase Parkway on Tuesday. The work zone is to allow repairs and erosion control work on the KY 166/Middle Road Overpass. The northbound single-lane restriction is expected to be in place from 8 am to 5 pm.
FULTON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy