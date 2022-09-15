Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Missing Woman Located In Tennessee
A woman who was reported missing in Hopkinsville Monday has been located. Christian County emergency management says 45-year-old Amy Marie Green has been located and is safe in Tennessee. No other information has been released.
Kentucky Hunter Tags Full-Velvet, Non-Typical Monster on Bow Opener
Matt Reed, 45, has been hunting whitetails in Hardin County, Kentucky, his whole life, but he’s never killed a buck anywhere near as big as the giant he tagged on September 3, 2022. At about 6 p.m. on the evening of opening day, Reed put an arrow through a deer he’d been eying since June, and when he finally found it around midnight, it exceeded all of his expectations. With an unofficial Boone and Crockett score that Reed says is 194 1/8″, the early-September trophy sports 18 points with super-wide bases and an 18 1/4-inch inside spread.
Two 'lottery' winners receive new homes in Clarksville
This is called the "going local initiative" and they want to bring affordable housing to Clarksville.
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
Popular Tennessee swimming hole poses hidden danger
A favorite swimming hole for some poses a hidden danger for others.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah, McCracken students invited to participate in City Government Month
In celebration of City Government Month, Paducah Mayor George Bray is inviting elementary students to share what they find beautiful about the community or how they will help to make the community beautiful. Bray invites elementary students who are homeschooled and those attending a school located in Paducah or McCracken...
These TN counties reported the most DUI arrests
(WJHL) — Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI compiled the data in its annual report based on numbers sent in from law enforcement agencies across the state that are recorded in the Tennessee Incident Based […]
WTVC
Two minors go missing in Sale Creek, one found at base of waterfall, HCSO says
SALE CREEK, Tenn. — Two minors went missing on a trail in Sale Creek Friday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. One was found safe but the other was found at the base of a waterfall, HCSO says. The incident happened around 7p.m. at the 1200 block of Beck...
WBIR
Free gas giveaway in East Knox on Saturday
The Exxon station in east Knoxville is providing free gas while it lasts. The Gas and Glory event is put on by Overcoming Believer's Church and will start at 8 a.m.
westkentuckystar.com
Fall into the Arts Festival Saturday in Marion
The Fall Into the Arts Festival will be held Saturday at Fohs Hall in Marion. Art exhibits, vendors and demonstrations will showcase the talents of local residents. Booth space is available for rent for individuals who wish to sell their handmade products. Demonstrations of dance or artistic performances are also being sought. Booth rental is $20.
McKee man arrested after deadly Jackson County shooting
Kentucky State Police have arrested a man in connection to a Sunday shooting in Jackson County.
westkentuckystar.com
Three injured in Trigg County crash
A crash on South Road in Trigg County sent a man to a Nashville hospital Friday afternoon, shortly after 5:00. According to WKDZ, Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was on Kentucky 525 attempting to cross South Road to turn into a driveway, when it was hit by a northbound van.
kbsi23.com
Missing McCracken County woman found
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A woman who was missing out of McCracken County has been found. Toni L. Wells, 31, of Paducah was last seen in the area of South Livingston Elementary School at around 5 p.m. on August 20. However, she was found and is safe, according...
westkentuckystar.com
Search of McCracken home nets four on drug charges
Four people were arrested on drug charges last Friday after the search of a home in McCracken County. Detectives searched a home on Gill Lane, and reportedly found 56 grams of methamphetamine along with various drug paraphernalia. The three occupants, 19-year-old Kobe Farmer of McCracken County, 25-year-old Amber Stroud of...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, Sept, 14, 2022
Virginia Morris, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at her home. She was born Sept. 1, 1934, in Murray, to Carl Miller and Ruth Young Miller. She was the co-owner of Ginger’s Antiques, and a member of. Glendale Road Church of Christ. In addition to her...
westkentuckystar.com
Rollover crash sends Princeton woman to hospital
A crash in Caldwell County Monday sent a Princeton woman to the hospital. Caldwell County deputies said 27-year-old Kandis Ford of Princeton was driving on Dawson Road when her vehicle left the road and rolled over, pinning her in the car. Caldwell Fire and Rescue removed her from the vehicle...
This Is The Most Remote Place In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St found the most remote locations in each state, from desert locales to mountainous expanses.
KFVS12
Paducah police arrest 14 for fentanyl distribution
The closure of Broadway Street could have an impact on local businesses. Parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter. A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school. Expired at-home COVID-19 tests...
westkentuckystar.com
Work zone on Purchase Parkway in Fulton County Tuesday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a lane restriction for northbound traffic on the Purchase Parkway on Tuesday. The work zone is to allow repairs and erosion control work on the KY 166/Middle Road Overpass. The northbound single-lane restriction is expected to be in place from 8 am to 5 pm.
Truck slams brakes and avoids striking Middle Tennessee elementary school student
It was a very close call for a Henderson County student, as a truck narrowly missed him.
