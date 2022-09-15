ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs vs. Chargers Week 2: How to watch, listen and stream online

The Kansas City Chiefs are back on your TV screens after just a few short days, facing the Los Angeles Chargers on the NFL’s 2022 season debut of “Thursday Night Football.”

This is the first AFC West matchup of the season for Kansas City, but the second matchup for Los Angeles. There is a lot on the line in this game for both teams. The winner will take sole possession of first place in the AFC West. A Chargers win would make them 2-0 against division opponents after they beat the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1. Which team will come out on top on Thursday night?

Below are important game details about this regular season matchup. If you have questions about the game, reach out to us on Twitter @TheChiefsWire.

Game information:

Who: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

When: Thursday, Sept. 15, 7:15 p.m. CT

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri

Game timeline (CT):

  • 2:30 p.m. – Parking Gates Open
  • 3:00 p.m. – Ford Tailgate District Opens
  • 4:30 p.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates Open
  • 5:00 p.m. – All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Gates Open
  • 6:00 p.m. – Team Warm-Ups Begin
  • 7:04 p.m. – Chargers Team Introduction
  • 7:06 p.m. – Chiefs Team Introduction
  • 7:10 p.m. – National Anthem by Generald Wilson
  • 7:12 p.m. – Coin Toss
  • 7:15 p.m. – Kickoff

Streaming:

Amazon Prime Video: Download and sign into the Prime Video app on any connected device, including connected TVs, Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, and Android phones and tablets. Or watch on the web here. Find TNF on the Prime Video home page, on the Sports page, or through search. When the game is live, simply tap on the game to start watching.

In-market live stream: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Broadcast:

TV: KSHB-TV (NBC Kansas City)

Radio: WDAF-FM (106.5FM Kansas City)

Broadcasters:

Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung

Referee:

Opponent wire site:

2022 Schedule:

Week Date Opponent Time

1 Sunday, Sept. 11 @ Arizona Cardinals 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets

2 Thursday, Sept. 15 vs Los Angeles Chargers (TNF) 7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video Tickets

3 Sunday, Sept. 25 @ Indianapolis Colts Noon CT on CBS Tickets

4 Sunday, Oct. 2 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF) 7:30 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets

5 Monday, Oct. 10 vs. Las Vegas Raiders (MNF) 7:15 p.m CT on ESPN Tickets

6 Sunday, Oct. 16 vs. Buffalo Bills 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets

7 Sunday, Oct. 23 @ San Francisco 49ers 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX Tickets

8 Sunday, Oct. 30 BYE BYE BYE

9 Sunday, Nov. 6 vs. Tennessee Titans (SNF) 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets

10 Sunday, Nov. 13 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Noon CT on CBS Tickets

11 Sunday, Nov. 20 @ Los Angeles Chargers 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets

12 Sunday, Nov. 27 vs. Los Angeles Rams 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX Tickets

13 Sunday, Dec. 4 @ Cincinnati Bengals 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS Tickets

14 Sunday, Dec. 11 @ Denver Broncos (SNF) 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC Tickets

15 Sunday, Dec. 18 @ Houston Texans Noon CT on CBS Tickets

16 Saturday, Dec. 24 vs. Seattle Seahawks Noon CT on FOX Tickets

17 Sunday, Jan. 1 vs. Denver Broncos Noon CT on CBS Tickets

18 Saturday / Sunday, Jan. 7 or 8 @ Las Vegas Raiders TBD CT on TBD Tickets

Betting:

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds updated Wednesday at 2:21 PM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.

  • Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-4)
  • Moneyline: Chiefs (-206), Chargers (+171)
  • Total: 54.5 Points

OFFER: Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

