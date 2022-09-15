Read full article on original website
Related
voguebusiness.com
Hermès Beauty’s Gregoris Pyrpylis on breaking the trend cycle
This article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. Beauty innovation is in overdrive. Brands can get their products...
voguebusiness.com
How fashion should navigate the world of crypto wallets
This article on fashion week technology is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. Mass adoption of decentralised finance is...
France clears Omicron-adapted COVID boosters for autumn vaccination drive
PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - France's HAS health authority on Tuesday followed the European Union's drug regulator and cleared two separate COVID-19 vaccine boosters updated to target the Omicron variant.
voguebusiness.com
A digital Carolina Herrera gown just sold for $5,000 on Roblox
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. A gown from Carolina Herrera’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection won’t be available for purchase until next year, but a digital counterpart has already sold for more than $5,000 on Roblox, the virtual world platform that has become an important digital fashion playground for brands including Gucci, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren and Burberry.
RELATED PEOPLE
Take a look inside the royal homes of King Charles III, which include Highgrove House and Clarence House
Highgrove House served as the country home of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla before he became sovereign of the United Kingdom.
Comments / 0