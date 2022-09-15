To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. A gown from Carolina Herrera’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection won’t be available for purchase until next year, but a digital counterpart has already sold for more than $5,000 on Roblox, the virtual world platform that has become an important digital fashion playground for brands including Gucci, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren and Burberry.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 11 HOURS AGO