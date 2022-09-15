ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
voguebusiness.com

Hermès Beauty’s Gregoris Pyrpylis on breaking the trend cycle

This article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. Beauty innovation is in overdrive. Brands can get their products...
voguebusiness.com

How fashion should navigate the world of crypto wallets

This article on fashion week technology is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. Mass adoption of decentralised finance is...
voguebusiness.com

A digital Carolina Herrera gown just sold for $5,000 on Roblox

To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. A gown from Carolina Herrera’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection won’t be available for purchase until next year, but a digital counterpart has already sold for more than $5,000 on Roblox, the virtual world platform that has become an important digital fashion playground for brands including Gucci, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren and Burberry.
