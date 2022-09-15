Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mdislander.com
State of Maine: First-time candidate Milliken has lived the challenges of her district
Nina Milliken, a Blue Hill Democrat running for House District 16, is quick to admit she “might be nuts.” She has three young children, one quite teensy. It was a talk with former representative Genevieve McDonald, a mother of twin babies when she was first elected, that convinced Milliken to go for it.
mdislander.com
Internationally recognized painter offers weekend workshop
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Award-winning nature artist Barry van Dusen will teach a two-day watercolor painting class Sept. 24-25 for the Wendell Gilley Museum. Combining a lifelong interest in nature with a formal art education, van Dusen has developed a style that acknowledges the importance of science and biology while maintaining the primacy of artistic expression. His paintings have been described as a blend of impressionism and realism.
mdislander.com
Lucy Elizabeth Triplett
Lucy Elizabeth Triplett, 92, died peacefully surrounded by family on Sept. 15, 2022. Lucy was born on July 22, 1930, in Wakefield, Mass., the daughter of Gabriel and Grace (Zagaria) Pica. She attended nurses training at Massachusetts Memorial Hospital and worked at Peter Bent Brigham hospital before moving to Maine...
mdislander.com
Artist Mike Riley’s portraits and landscapes on view at library
ELLSWORTH — Mike Riley says he went to something like 11 grade schools in 10 years when he was growing up as an “Army brat.” He also says he spent some pivotal early years in foster care and institutional settings when his mom was hospitalized for several years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mdislander.com
Treat yourself to “Willy Wonka” this weekend
ELLSWORTH — When they held auditions for The Grand’s fall production of the musical “Willy Wonka,” director Ashley Terwilliger and choreographer Lauren Billings were thrilled by the turnout – both in numbers and talent. “I think after two years of shutdown, and then another season...
Comments / 0