Starkville, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Tuesday Replay: Mississippi State allows score before the half to set the stage for LSU comeback

Mississippi State was in its best position all night to win Saturday’s Southeastern Conference opener at LSU. Bulldogs wide receiver Rara Thomas had just “Mossed” LSU’s Colby Richardson, leaping over the Tigers cornerback for a stellar 13-yard touchdown catch from Will Rogers. The score put MSU up 13-0 with 2:14 to play in the first half.
Commercial Dispatch

Starkville Academy softball clinches playoff berth on senior night

STARKVILLE — Experience was rewarded on Monday night at Starkville Academy. On a night when the Volunteers honored their seniors, they also clinched a playoff berth with an 8-0 win over Washington School. It’s been a season of highs and lows, including a four-game losing streak, but the team shook off the rust and won its last two games of the season.
Commercial Dispatch

4-year sentence, $2.9 million payback in Mississippi State sorority theft

STARKVILLE — A woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Mississippi State University sorority. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Betty Jane Cadle, 75, of Oxford, pleaded guilty to a...
Commercial Dispatch

Franky Scott

Franky Joe Scott, 71, died Sept. 14, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. today, at Otts Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Love Joy Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
Jayden Daniels
Commercial Dispatch

Margaret Classen

BROOKSVILLE — Margaret Giesbrecht Classen, 87, died Sept. 15, 2022, at Oakwood Manor. Funeral services were held Sunday, at South Haven Mennonite Church near Mason. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Cockrell Funeral Home of Macon was in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Classen was born Aug. 23, 1934, in...
Commercial Dispatch

Education: 17 local students dubbed National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of over 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, and 17 go to public school in the Golden Triangle. Starkville High School has two semifinalists: Soyeon Park and Jackson Shapley. The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science has 15 semifinalists:...
Commercial Dispatch

1966 Oswalt Rd

Friday, September 16th: 9a.m. - 5p.m. Saturday, September 17th: 9a.m.-4p.m. Sunday, September 18th: 12p.m. - 4p.m. PARKING ON THE PROPERTY, AS AVAILABLE--GATE WON'T OPEN UNTIL 8:15 A.M. ...
Commercial Dispatch

Billie Faye Buxton

COLUMBUS — Billie Faye Buxton, 93, died Sept. 16, 2022, at her residence. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 21, 2022 at Memorial Gardens of Columbus. Visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m. prior to services at Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
#Lsu Football#Florida State#Texas Bowl#American Football#College Football#Lsu#The Bulldogs Lrb 2 0#Tigers#Dispatch#Southern
Commercial Dispatch

Oktibbeha designates all its ARPA toward three projects

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — In a flurry of split votes, the board of supervisors on Monday committed all $9.6 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to three projects. When it was done, the board had designated $6 million for East Oktibbeha Wastewater District sewer infrastructure, $2.6 million toward repairing the Oktibbeha County Lake Dam and $1 million to finish paving work of Sturgis-Maben Road.
Commercial Dispatch

CPLS, MUW Fant Library to partner for Banned Books Week

The Columbus-Lowndes Public Library System (CLPLS) and Mississippi University for Women’s Fant Memorial Library have partnered together, in addition to the MUW Department of Languages, Literature and Philosophy to focus on Banned Books-Week. Banned Books Week is held annually, with 2022’s Banned Books Week taking place from Sept. 18-24....
Commercial Dispatch

Bad record keeping to blame for CPD’s missing guns

Missing handguns at the Columbus Police Department are likely the result of poor record keeping and not theft, according to Interim Chief Doran Johnson. Last week Johnson discovered that more than 30 handguns — all Glock 23s — were unaccounted for. He told The Dispatch on Monday he doesn’t believe the guns were improperly taken, but rather the issue is a result of sloppy and inconsistent paperwork.
Commercial Dispatch

Artists Take to Downtown Columbus For 10th Annual Downtown Art Walk

Main Street Columbus and the Columbus Arts Council, who first partnered in 2013 to create the Downtown Art Walk, are delighted to again bring this popular event back to downtown Columbus. This year’s event will be held on Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This free, downtown event gives...
Commercial Dispatch

Our View: The collective responsibility of being a good neighbor

No one should expect to be a part of a community without accepting his or her responsibility to the community. While we all value the freedom to live as we choose, we also recognize that such freedom should not infringe on the rights of others. On a personal level, that’s called being a good neighbor. Collectively, it’s called civic duty.
STARKVILLE, MS

