CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with legendary investor Leon Cooperman

Leon Cooperman, CEO and chairman of Omega Family Office, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down his market outlook and the criteria he looks for in companies before investing. Cooperman also weighs in on the Federal Reserve's upcoming September meeting and why he would give Fed Chair Jerome Powell a "failing grade." "I think rates are going to go up," Cooperman tells CNBC. "I'm not a big bull on inflation."
BUSINESS
CNBC

Jim Cramer: My biggest worry with the Fed and why it has us in a holding pattern

There's a broad perception that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell does not care one whit about corporate news. He's strictly a creature of broad government economic reports — the consumer price index, the producer price index, industrial production, retail sales and, of course, the nonfarm employment numbers. He also cares about what his fellow Fed people say. But for the most part, an earnings blowup is a tree falling in the woods: He's not around to hear it make a sound.
RETAIL
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee is set to start its two-day meeting Tuesday, as the market waits to see whether the central bank raises its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a point or a full point. The announcement is set for Wednesday. Stocks generally have been in sell-off mode since August's inflation data came in hotter than expected, prompting more uncertainty about how long the Fed would keep raising rates to battle price increases. U.S. equities markets, coming off a positive Monday, were set to open lower Tuesday morning.
STOCKS
CNBC

Options Action: Bets against homebuilders

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at big options bets against homebuilders ahead of two key earnings reports. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan, Jeff Mills and Julie Biel.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
CNBC

Why layoffs may be on the horizon in the U.S.

From red-hot inflation to a strong jobs market, and all the negative GDP in between, economists are divided on the health of the U.S. economy. A top concern for Americans: Are there layoffs on the horizon?. "There are going to be more layoffs. So, you need to be wary of...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Banks head to Capitol Hill

CNBC's Leslie Picker reports on the bank CEOs testifying tomorrow on Capitol Hill. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan, Jeff Mills and Julie Biel.
ECONOMY
CNBC

Bitcoin swings lower in volatile trading day, and Nasdaq preps new crypto service: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Bruno Ramos de Sousa, head of Global Expansion at Hashdex, discusses macro pressures facing the crypto industry.
MARKETS
CNBC

What Cramer is looking at Tuesday — Fed rate watch, 2-year Treasury yield surge, Ford warning

U.S. stock futures were up Tuesday until the 2-year Treasury yield kept up its relentless run to 4%. It reached a new 15-year high at 3.977%. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and company begin their two-day September meeting Tuesday, with the market expecting a 75-basis-point interest rate hike for the third meeting in a row. Housing starts too high but permits lower.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Oil falls on demand fears, strong dollar

Oil fell Monday, pressured by expectations of weaker global demand and by U.S. dollar strength ahead of a possible large interest rate increase, though supply worries limited the decline. Central banks around the world are certain to increase borrowing costs this week, and there is some risk of a blowout...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

