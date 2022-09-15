Read full article on original website
Watch CNBC's full interview with legendary investor Leon Cooperman
Leon Cooperman, CEO and chairman of Omega Family Office, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down his market outlook and the criteria he looks for in companies before investing. Cooperman also weighs in on the Federal Reserve's upcoming September meeting and why he would give Fed Chair Jerome Powell a "failing grade." "I think rates are going to go up," Cooperman tells CNBC. "I'm not a big bull on inflation."
Jim Cramer: My biggest worry with the Fed and why it has us in a holding pattern
There's a broad perception that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell does not care one whit about corporate news. He's strictly a creature of broad government economic reports — the consumer price index, the producer price index, industrial production, retail sales and, of course, the nonfarm employment numbers. He also cares about what his fellow Fed people say. But for the most part, an earnings blowup is a tree falling in the woods: He's not around to hear it make a sound.
Former senior Obama advisor guides lobbying and policy strategy of London cryptocurrency firm
Jim Messina, a previous close advisor to former President Barack Obama has become a key advisor on Blockchain.com's government relations and policy strategy for the crypto company. The crypto industry has been ramping up its engagement with government officials around the world. Jim Messina, former President Barack Obama's deputy chief...
Corporate America should not focus on pushing social, political agendas, says Vivek Ramaswamy
Vivek Ramaswamy, founder and executive chairman of Strive Asset Management, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss the launch of Strive's new ETF on Tuesday. Ramaswamy also explains why he's sending a letter to Apple and Disney for their ESG efforts.
'Nasty Fed': Fmr. PIMCO chief economist Paul McCulley warns stocks will face major consequences
Former PIMCO chief economist Paul McCulley on the Fed's potential impact on markets following this week's meeting. With CNBC's Sara Eisen and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Steve Grasso and Brian Kelly.
Ford shares fall after company warns of extra $1 billion in costs
Shares of Ford Motor are sliding in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company warned of higher third-quarter costs. CNBC's Phil LeBeau joins 'Squawk Box' to break down the details.
5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee is set to start its two-day meeting Tuesday, as the market waits to see whether the central bank raises its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a point or a full point. The announcement is set for Wednesday. Stocks generally have been in sell-off mode since August's inflation data came in hotter than expected, prompting more uncertainty about how long the Fed would keep raising rates to battle price increases. U.S. equities markets, coming off a positive Monday, were set to open lower Tuesday morning.
Options Action: Bets against homebuilders
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at big options bets against homebuilders ahead of two key earnings reports. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan, Jeff Mills and Julie Biel.
Why layoffs may be on the horizon in the U.S.
From red-hot inflation to a strong jobs market, and all the negative GDP in between, economists are divided on the health of the U.S. economy. A top concern for Americans: Are there layoffs on the horizon?. "There are going to be more layoffs. So, you need to be wary of...
Too soft on inflation? Wells Fargo thinks the Fed should hike by at least a full point
Michael "Mike"Schumacher, Wells Fargo Securities head of macro strategy, on where interest rates are heading. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan, Jeff Mills and Julie Biel.
SPAC-tacular demise of SPACs? Looking for winners in the space
Julian Klymochko of Accelerate Financial joins the traders to discuss where there are winners in the SPAC space. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan, Jeff Mills and Julie Biel.
The Chartmaster sees bitcoin falling to $15,000
Carter Worth of Worth Charting says bitcoin $15,000 is in the cards. With CNBC's Sara Eisen and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Steve Grasso and Brian Kelly.
Here's Bret Taylor's first big technical move at Salesforce since becoming co-CEO last year
Salesforce's Bret Taylor will take the stage this week for his first Dreamforce as co-CEO. The company's big product announcement is Genie, a technology to deliver the most recent data on customers. Genie is available in Salesforce's Marketing Cloud, and customers will be able to pay extra to add it...
Banks head to Capitol Hill
CNBC's Leslie Picker reports on the bank CEOs testifying tomorrow on Capitol Hill. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan, Jeff Mills and Julie Biel.
Does FedEx's bleak outlook flash a warning signal for investors? Here's what the pros say
Want to play the EV sector? This lithium stock has jumped over 40% this year — and analysts say it could soar 70% more.
Bitcoin swings lower in volatile trading day, and Nasdaq preps new crypto service: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Bruno Ramos de Sousa, head of Global Expansion at Hashdex, discusses macro pressures facing the crypto industry.
What Cramer is looking at Tuesday — Fed rate watch, 2-year Treasury yield surge, Ford warning
U.S. stock futures were up Tuesday until the 2-year Treasury yield kept up its relentless run to 4%. It reached a new 15-year high at 3.977%. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and company begin their two-day September meeting Tuesday, with the market expecting a 75-basis-point interest rate hike for the third meeting in a row. Housing starts too high but permits lower.
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Ford, Change Healthcare, Cognex and more
Ford (F) – The automaker's stock fell 4.5% in the premarket after it warned that quarterly earnings would take a hit of about $1 billion from increased supplier costs and parts shortages. Those factors contributed to a shortfall in finished vehicles ready to sell. BioNTech (BNTX), Moderna (MRNA) –...
The Fed is now expected to keep raising rates then hold them there, CNBC survey shows
Wall Street finally looks to be embracing the idea that the Federal Reserve will hike rates into restrictive territory and stay there, according to the latest CNBC Fed Survey. The central bank is forecast to keep hiking until the rate peaks in March 2023 at 4.26%. There is growing concern...
Oil falls on demand fears, strong dollar
Oil fell Monday, pressured by expectations of weaker global demand and by U.S. dollar strength ahead of a possible large interest rate increase, though supply worries limited the decline. Central banks around the world are certain to increase borrowing costs this week, and there is some risk of a blowout...
