Economy

CNBC

Jim Cramer: My biggest worry with the Fed and why it has us in a holding pattern

There's a broad perception that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell does not care one whit about corporate news. He's strictly a creature of broad government economic reports — the consumer price index, the producer price index, industrial production, retail sales and, of course, the nonfarm employment numbers. He also cares about what his fellow Fed people say. But for the most part, an earnings blowup is a tree falling in the woods: He's not around to hear it make a sound.
CNBC

Why layoffs may be on the horizon in the U.S.

From red-hot inflation to a strong jobs market, and all the negative GDP in between, economists are divided on the health of the U.S. economy. A top concern for Americans: Are there layoffs on the horizon?. "There are going to be more layoffs. So, you need to be wary of...
CNBC

Options Action: Bets against homebuilders

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at big options bets against homebuilders ahead of two key earnings reports. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan, Jeff Mills and Julie Biel.
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with legendary investor Leon Cooperman

Leon Cooperman, CEO and chairman of Omega Family Office, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down his market outlook and the criteria he looks for in companies before investing. Cooperman also weighs in on the Federal Reserve's upcoming September meeting and why he would give Fed Chair Jerome Powell a "failing grade." "I think rates are going to go up," Cooperman tells CNBC. "I'm not a big bull on inflation."
CNBC

Wall Street’s top analysts bet on these stocks as economic uncertainty increases

The market outlook is becoming increasingly uncertain, given unwieldy inflation and a slowing economy. Stocks ended Friday with losses. They were ultimately unable to bounce back from a deep sell-off on Tuesday in which the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 1,200 points. related investing news. Against this backdrop,...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Ford, General Motors, Cognex

Here are the stocks making notable moves in extended trading:. Ford — Shares fell about 3.8% post market Monday after the automaker told investors it saw a $1 billion increase in supply chain costs during the third quarter. Ford reiterated its full-year guidance for adjusted earnings before interest and taxes.
