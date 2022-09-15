ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

7% of staff at Emporia State could be eliminated

By Michael Dakota
 5 days ago

EMPORIA (KSNT) – According to Emporia State University President Ken Hush, 7% of the staff at the school could be eliminated following the Kansas Board of Regents’ approval of a plan to trim costs.

President Hush submitted a plan to KBOR that outlined a framework for cutting costs due to, “extreme financial pressures placed on universities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, decreased program and university enrollment,” putting ESU in a precarious position financially.

President Hush said the next step will be to notify impacted staff by Friday, Sept. 16.

“ I am deeply aware of how difficult and distressing the initial effects of this organizational restructuring may be for those who are directly impacted and for our campus community as a whole. We have been limited in how much information we can offer because of the sensitive and confidential nature of matters that involve personnel and programs. I realize this can be both unsatisfying and frustrating. These steps are necessary, however, to move us toward an exciting, successful future. I will keep you updated as information becomes available and is made public. “

Emporia State University President, Ken Hush
In a statement to affected Emporia State students, the school outlined what the changes will mean to students:

  • You will be able to complete your current program at the same quality and standard at Emporia State University. You do not need to transfer schools.
  • The quality of programming will continue through completion.
  • You will continue to receive current scholarships and financial aid.
  • Professional advisors will be there to help you as you complete your degree program as planned.
  • You will have access to mental health services should you need them.

According to the documents obtained by KSNT 27 News:

  • The vast majority of impacted employees will have the opportunity to remain at ESU through May 2023, which is the end of this academic year, and will have the opportunity to receive three months’ severance pay at that time.
  • Impacted employees will have access to outplacement services to help them find their next opportunity.
  • ESU human resources will be available to answer questions and provide resources to support you through the transition.
  • You will have access to mental health counseling options.
Community Policy