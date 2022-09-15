After scoring 21 goals in their last two games, the No. 12 Liberty Flames’ two-game win streak got cut short by JMU, 3-2. The sides are now even in their six meetings. “We started out a little flat and we could have easily just said, ‘It's one of those days,’ but we kept fighting, we kept trusting that we have the ability to win and we finished,” JMU field hockey head coach Christy Morgan said.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO