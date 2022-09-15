Read full article on original website
breezejmu.org
Coaches Chatter | Cignetti’s Dukes prepare for first Sun Belt clash
Fresh off a bye week, JMU is gearing up for its first road contest of the year and first Sun Belt Conference game in program history versus Appalachian State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+. Here’s JMU head coach Curt Cignetti on the matchup, playing in a hostile environment...
breezejmu.org
JMU men’s and women’s tennis begin fall season in North Carolina
The fall tournament season began this past weekend for both tennis teams at JMU. The men went to the UNC Greensboro fall invitational, and the women competed at the Elon fall invitational. Both freshmen and upperclassmen picked up wins for both teams this weekend. Three women’s tennis players advance to...
breezejmu.org
JMU field hockey holds on for 3-2 victory over No. 12 Liberty
After scoring 21 goals in their last two games, the No. 12 Liberty Flames’ two-game win streak got cut short by JMU, 3-2. The sides are now even in their six meetings. “We started out a little flat and we could have easily just said, ‘It's one of those days,’ but we kept fighting, we kept trusting that we have the ability to win and we finished,” JMU field hockey head coach Christy Morgan said.
