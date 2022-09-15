Read full article on original website
Related
Don’t Go Another Second Without Watching Barbara Mandrell Sing “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool” Back In 1981
Being country when country isn’t cool is something that all you readers can probably relate to in 2022, especially if you like jammin’ out to the old school country sound. Fortunately, you’re not alone… in the 1980s, Barbara Mandrell belted out the same sentiment in her hit song, “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool.”
Nicki Swift
47K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0