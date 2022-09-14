Read full article on original website
Jason Sudeikis, 47, looked as happy as could be on Sept. 18, when he spent quality time with his son, Otis. The actor and the eight-year-old watched a football match between Brentford and Arsenal at the Brentford Community Stadium in London, England and stayed close to each other while walking in the crowd. The doting dad wore a black hoodie that read, “RUN THE JEWELS” in white across the front, tan pants, and a white and black baseball cap while his oldest child wore a gray Kansas City Chiefs hoodie and black pants.
