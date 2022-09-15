Read full article on original website
Russell Harding, 90, Astronomy Educator, Volunteer, Skier With a ‘Whimsical Approach to Life’
On Sept. 8, 2022, Russell “Russ” Harding, former astronomer, astronomy educator, teacher trainer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, dedicated volunteer, avid skier, patron of the arts, world traveler, and beloved friend to many, died at Glen Hill Center in Danbury after a prolonged illness. He was 90. Often referring to himself...
Margaret Skelly, 95, Professional Dancer, Lived in Darien for 45 Years
Margaret Skelly, a resident of Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts, for 20 years and a 45-year resident of Darien, passed away on Sept. 12. She was 95. Margaret Doyle Kansas Skelly, the daughter of Lyndon Doyle and Jack Kansas, was born on Nov. 6, 1926 in Banes, Cuba. Peggy trained as a...
