Duenweg kicks of D-Towne Celebration and Jamboree
DUENWEG, Mo. – Duenweg today hosted its D-Towne Jamboree and Celebration today for families to enjoy. The event took place today at the Duenweg Fairgrounds located at 18700 Cedar Road. The event featured the Jasper County Mounted sheriff’s Posse, as well as: Live music Food Trucks Craft vendors Beer garden Kid activities Click here to learn more. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
Joplin announces completion of new City Hall ADA-accessible ramp
JOPLIN, Mo. – City Hall in Joplin today announced its development of a new ADA-accessible ramp on the west side of the building is complete. During the past six weeks, construction crews worked to complete the new ramp. Now that the accessibility is back to normal, City Hall Officials...
Barton County Memorial Park Board dedicates new memorial
LAMAR, Mo. – The Barton County Memorial Park Board today held a dedication ceremony for its recently completed memorial. Flag raising ceremony with officials from local posts of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. Joe Davis, president of the barton county memorial park board says the idea...
KOAM Tour: Visit Joplin speaks on the Cross Country Chase, Route 66, and Visit Joplin website
Motorcycle Cross Country Chase stops by Joplin
The 2022 Cross Country Chase presented by the Motorcycle Cannonball today stopped by Joplin Missouri for a bite to eat.
Vintage motorcycles on the Cross Country Chase take over Downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday downtown the city of Joplin will welcome cross country motorcyclists on Main Street as part of the Cross Country Chase. Motorcycles participating are vintage, they must be between the years 1930-1960. Pat Tuttle of Visit Joplin say the bikes are only stopping for a lunch break, 12:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. There is a short two-hour...
City of Joplin conducts housing study
JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin recently completed a housing study to identify the needs of the community. Some of the results show that there is a highly competitive renter and ownership market. Something to also take away from the study is the demand for different types of...
News To Know: Range Line bridge work causes traffic issues and an iconic director passes away
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ok. – Authorities investigate the deaths of two people in Delaware county. Law enforcement says the bodies of a man and a young boy were found near Highway 28 and 395 Road south of Grand Lake. They’re not sure how long the bodies have been there though a car was near the bodies and, though police say they are not certain the two are related, a search warrant was requested for the vehicle. Click here to read more about this story.
News You Need: Delaware County bodies follow up, McDonald County telemedicine, and Canadian condolences
Delaware Co., OK. — Authorities in Oklahoma determine a car crash killed two people found dead Tuesday night in Delaware County. Authorities also identified the victims as 22-year-old Shelby Blackfox of Oklahoma City and 46-year-old Ronald Hogshooter of Frederick, Oklahoma. Officers believe they were ejected from a single-vehicle crash though it’s still unclear what led to the crash.
The Fall Brawl at 4 State Moto Complex near Neosho, Mo.
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The latest motocross track in the area is coming to life in rural Neosho. The 4 State Moto Complex is holding another race this weekend and the track has a new configuration and a new starting gate. The Fall Brawl is their second race of the year. Racing runs all day Sunday after a day of...
Escaped inmate in Neosho, Mo.
NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s office release details regarding an escaped inmate in the early morning hours of Sunday. “Inmate Michael Ray Durison was being treated at Freeman Neosho Hospital when he escaped custody.” — NCSO HAIR: black EYES: hazel HEIGHT: 6’ WEIGHT: 160 AGE: 41 The Sheriff’s office state he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and...
Rangeline bridge overpass of KCS railroad
JOPLIN, Mo. — It has been a little over a week since south Rangeline was closed at the bridge overpass of the KCS railway and things are looking very different. “Work on Range Line Road bridge is well underway. Originally rebuilt in 1976, with a target completion in December 2022, this new bridge will be higher, wider, and better accommodate the nearly 25,000 vehicles daily that rely on this major connector.” — City of Joplin.
Joplin’s Whataburger odds improve as commissioners approve site plan for Rangeline
JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Planning & Zoning Commission approved a site plan brought forth by Whatabrands LLC with the intent to bring a Whataburger location to the Joplin area. City Officials looked at two adjacent locations at 2014 S Rangeline and 2019 S Highview Ave. Now that the...
The Big Three: toddler’s body found, school bus versus SUV, 9/11 memorial and Pittsburg native goes #1 on National charts
BIG STORY #3 – The family of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral minimal funeral costs. Ares Muse was discovered deceased about a 1/2 mile south of the family residence in a densely wooded and brush-covered area. Click here to read more about this story.
Rogers Fire: Shut your doors before you go to bed
ROGERS, Ark. — Something that takes mere seconds, could save your life. The Rogers Fire Department encourages everyone to shut their doors before going to sleep. "The reality is that shutting doors can save lives," said Rogers Fire Captian Joshua Kirtz. The fire department posted a video on Facebook...
Missouri mother goes free after daughter’s death
Rebecca Ruud, who stood trial in the death of her teenage daughter in Ozark County, was sentenced Thursday on charges of abandoning a corpse.
2 bodies found in Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said two bodies were found in Delaware County Tuesday evening. OHP said they were notified of the bodies around 7:20 p.m. They were found off State Highway 28 east of Disney. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc....
Deadly Zero-Turn Mower Crash In Butterfield
(KTTS News) — A worker has died after a crash in front of George’s Processing Plant in Butterfield. He was riding a zero-turn mower when it hit a concrete culvert, throwing him off the mower. Golubski worked for George’s. KY3 says OSHA is investigating.
Joplin man sentenced for a series of thefts
JOPLIN, Mo. — The suspect in a high-speed chase and a series of Joplin thefts, from a senior living center, an apartment complex, and a hotel, gets a suspended sentence. He’s Adam Gustafson of Joplin. Police arrested Gustafson in January after a safe stolen from a hotel was...
