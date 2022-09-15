ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb City, MO

KOAM-TV

Duenweg kicks of D-Towne Celebration and Jamboree

DUENWEG, Mo. – Duenweg today hosted its D-Towne Jamboree and Celebration today for families to enjoy. The event took place today at the Duenweg Fairgrounds located at 18700 Cedar Road. The event featured the Jasper County Mounted sheriff’s Posse, as well as: Live music Food Trucks Craft vendors Beer garden Kid activities Click here to learn more. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
KOAM-TV

City of Joplin conducts housing study

JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin recently completed a housing study to identify the needs of the community. Some of the results show that there is a highly competitive renter and ownership market. Something to also take away from the study is the demand for different types of...
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Range Line bridge work causes traffic issues and an iconic director passes away

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ok. – Authorities investigate the deaths of two people in Delaware county. Law enforcement says the bodies of a man and a young boy were found near Highway 28 and 395 Road south of Grand Lake. They’re not sure how long the bodies have been there though a car was near the bodies and, though police say they are not certain the two are related, a search warrant was requested for the vehicle. Click here to read more about this story.
fourstateshomepage.com

Find Exclusive Deals at G&W Foods (Cash Saver)

Cash Saver’s in Joplin is your neighborhood market! They strive to provide quality produce, fresh cut meat and bakery products. Stop in and see what deals they are having, or check out the weekly ad at the button below!. Address. G&W Foods (Cash Saver) 811 w. 7th. Joplin MO.
koamnewsnow.com

News You Need: Delaware County bodies follow up, McDonald County telemedicine, and Canadian condolences

Delaware Co., OK. — Authorities in Oklahoma determine a car crash killed two people found dead Tuesday night in Delaware County. Authorities also identified the victims as 22-year-old Shelby Blackfox of Oklahoma City and 46-year-old Ronald Hogshooter of Frederick, Oklahoma. Officers believe they were ejected from a single-vehicle crash though it’s still unclear what led to the crash.
KOAM-TV

Escaped inmate in Neosho, Mo.

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s office release details regarding an escaped inmate in the early morning hours of Sunday. “Inmate Michael Ray Durison was being treated at Freeman Neosho Hospital when he escaped custody.” — NCSO HAIR: black EYES: hazel HEIGHT: 6’ WEIGHT: 160 AGE: 41 The Sheriff’s office state he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and...
KOAM-TV

Rangeline bridge overpass of KCS railroad

JOPLIN, Mo. — It has been a little over a week since south Rangeline was closed at the bridge overpass of the KCS railway and things are looking very different. “Work on Range Line Road bridge is well underway. Originally rebuilt in 1976, with a target completion in December 2022, this new bridge will be higher, wider, and better accommodate the nearly 25,000 vehicles daily that rely on this major connector.” — City of Joplin.
KOAM-TV

The Big Three: toddler’s body found, school bus versus SUV, 9/11 memorial and Pittsburg native goes #1 on National charts

BIG STORY #3 – The family of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral minimal funeral costs. Ares Muse was discovered deceased about a 1/2 mile south of the family residence in a densely wooded and brush-covered area. Click here to read more about this story.
5NEWS

Rogers Fire: Shut your doors before you go to bed

ROGERS, Ark. — Something that takes mere seconds, could save your life. The Rogers Fire Department encourages everyone to shut their doors before going to sleep. "The reality is that shutting doors can save lives," said Rogers Fire Captian Joshua Kirtz. The fire department posted a video on Facebook...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2 bodies found in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said two bodies were found in Delaware County Tuesday evening. OHP said they were notified of the bodies around 7:20 p.m. They were found off State Highway 28 east of Disney. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc....
KTTS

Deadly Zero-Turn Mower Crash In Butterfield

(KTTS News) — A worker has died after a crash in front of George’s Processing Plant in Butterfield. He was riding a zero-turn mower when it hit a concrete culvert, throwing him off the mower. Golubski worked for George’s. KY3 says OSHA is investigating.
