Pa. representative plans self-exclusion bill to combat alcohol abuse

By Avery Van Etten, Bryan Munoz
 5 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania representative who has been in trouble with the law over his own alcohol use plans to introduce a bill to help others who struggle.

“What we’re basically doing is mimicking the Gaming Control Board’s self-exclusion laws for problem gamblers,” said Rep. Matthew Dowling (R-Fayette County).

The bill would address alcohol addiction, and Dowling says it could help people dealing with substance abuse.

“If we could save one life, whether it be the life of someone who is a victim of a drunk driver or whether it be the alcoholic themselves, I think it’s a necessary step, and it’s not government overreach,” Dowling said.

Dowling says the bill shouldn’t affect sentencing or anything that happens in the courts. It would allow people to confidentially and voluntarily supply their names to the Liquor Control Board and exclude themselves from buying alcohol for up to five years.

“So during a normal transaction in a bar or a restaurant, many of us are now seeing that they are taking and swiping your license, this would use that same technology to see if you’re on that list. The same thing is done when you walk into any casino in the commonwealth,” Dowling explained.

Dowling says the legislation was inspired by his own battle with alcoholism. He was arrested in June for driving under the influence and still faces charges.

“If I would have done that in my life, things would have been a little bit different, so I want to destigmatize the fact that addiction and alcoholism happens with a certain group of people,” Dowling said.

