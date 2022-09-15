1 in custody following SWAT situation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — One person was taken into custody following a SWAT situation in Springfield Thursday morning.

Springfield police dispatch confirmed SWAT and police responded to a storage facility in the area of North Belmont Avenue and Lagonda Avenue.

Dispatch confirmed the suspect is now in custody.

Details surrounding why SWAT was called to respond were not immediately available.

News Center is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.

