Wilson County, TN

Wilson County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Wilson County, TN
WSMV

Wendy’s manager helps woman escape violent boyfriend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A manager at a Wendy’s in Nashville is credited with saving a woman and her baby from a domestic situation involving her boyfriend in early September. According to the arrest affdavit for 35-year-old Esteban Fabela, officers were called to the Wendy’s location on the corner...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman seriously injured in possible hit-and-run in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for the driver responsible for injuring a woman on Sunday in South Nashville. According to police at the scene, a truck driver leaving the fairgrounds spotted a woman injured on Nolensville Pike, near Woodycrest Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. The woman appeared to be struck by a vehicle. She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Manhunt underway in Montgomery County

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is on the run after allegedly stealing cap parts from an Ashland City resident’s detached garage Sunday. The Montgomery Sheriff’s Department said they are looking for a man wanted for burglary in the area of the 1500 block of Oak Plains Road. The man allegedly ran from the scene once the resident caught him stealing car parts from the garage.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
WSMV

Man arrested after allegedly running from police with baby

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who wanted out of Dickson County was arrested Friday after driving from police with an infant. Hickman County Sheriff officials said they had received information that Matt Tidwell was staying at a residence on Primm Springs Road. Since Tidwell had an active warrant for his arrest, officers went to the address. However, before deputies could arrive, Tidwell fled from the home along with a baby.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

71-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash in Cheatham County

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 71-year-old man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle into an embankment on Saturday afternoon around 5:30 p.m. John K. Lee, 71, of Dickson, was driving a 2021 Bombardier Spyder (a three-wheel motorcycle) west on Petway Road. According to a preliminary report, Lee drove...
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest for methamphetamine possession and other charges

On August 5, 2022 K9 Sgt. Long observed a truck with a non-working passenger brake light and other improper or non-working lights on the tags leaving a gas station in Gordonsville. While following the vehicle onto I40 the officer observed the vehicle failing to maintain travel in the lane of traffic. He initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as Jesse Hunter, 32 of Cookeville, TN.
GORDONSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Man killed in accident near Logan-Todd County line

Alcohol is listed as a factor in a single-vehicle accident Saturday night on US 68 near the Todd County line in Logan County that killed the driver. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says 50-year old Brian Brown of Russellville had been eastbound near Daysville Road about 10:35 p.m. when he went of the right side of the roadway for unknown reasons and then over-corrected.
TODD COUNTY, KY

