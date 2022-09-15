Read full article on original website
kfgo.com
Fargo City Commissioners moving ahead with demolition of dangerous house by mid-November
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo City Commissioners, labeling a house dangerous by building inspectors, has ordered the building at 924 Fifth St. South, demolished by November 18. The vote was unanimous. Netty Burger is one of the neighbors frightened by the number of people still living in the house, drug...
City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn concerned about downtown public safety, calls for crack down
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn says, “it’s time to take back downtown. He’s talking about public safety. He wants a larger police presence to crack down on what he calls harassment and aggressive panhandlers. Piepkorn said the perception is that downtown is not...
Man facing numerous charges including terrorizing after confronting Fargo police officer with a shovel
FARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo police officer used a Taser to protect himself when he was confronted by a man with a shovel. Police responded to a call around 6 p.m. Saturday about a man who was using the shovel to break windows on a building in the 3400 block of Interstate Blvd.
Fargo family to appear on ‘Family Feud’
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – A Fargo family will turn a wish into a reality when they appear on their favorite game show. Bob Meyhuber says the idea of going on Family Feud came up three years ago. Some family members were in and others were out. He says some...
Arizona Holds Off North Dakota State, 31-28
TUCSON, Ariz. -(NDSU Athletics) Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura passed for 229 yards including the go-ahead touchdown with 4:53 left and the Wildcats held on to beat North Dakota State 31-28 on Saturday, Sept. 17, before a crowd of 41,211 at Arizona Stadium. North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke rushed...
